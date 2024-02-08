Fastenal's U.K. Manufacturing Hub Receives Aerospace Certification

AS9100 certification allows Spensall to meet a broader scope of needs in the aerospace and defense industry.

Fastenal
Feb 8, 2024
I Stock 485886315
iStock.com/superjoseph

Screen Shot 2024 02 07 At 2 11 45 PmWINONA, Minn. — The Leeds, U.K., division of Fastenal Manufacturing, Spensall, announced that it has been certified to the AS9100 quality management system for the aerospace industry.

The certification, which went into effect Dec. 4, 2023, allows Fastenal to meet a broader scope of product needs in the aerospace and defense industry with a focus on precision-machined parts and components. 

“It’s an exciting new chapter in Spensall’s 100-plus-year tradition of quality and service,” said Cory Jansen, executive vice president of manufacturing at Fastenal. “Congratulations to quality manager Simon Grattan and the entire Spensall team for this achievement.”

Working with an AS9100-certified supplier eliminates the need for aerospace manufacturers to perform their own, often costly, supplier facility audits and simplifies the process of sourcing OEM components. With an AS9100-certified distribution division — Av-Tech — located in Arlington, Texas, Fastenal already provides a broad range of products and supply chain solutions to aerospace manufacturers such as Safran Landing Systems, Cirrus Aircraft and Curtiss-Wright.

The new certification allows Fastenal to expand its services to even more aerospace firms.

While companies can work with local Fastenal branches to have custom parts produced by any of nine Fastenal Manufacturing facilities around the world, this certification applies only to parts made in Fastenal's Spensall facility in Leeds facility or distributed by Fastenal’s Av-Tech location in North Texas.

