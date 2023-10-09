California Will Require Big Businesses to Disclose Emissions

The mandate is the most sweeping of its kind in the nation.

Sophie Austin
Oct 9, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Sept. 26, 2023.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Sept. 26, 2023.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Large businesses in California will have to disclose a wide range of planet-warming emissions under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Saturday — the most sweeping mandate of its kind in the nation.

The law requires more than 5,300 companies that operate in California and make more than $1 billion in annual revenues to report both their direct and indirect emissions. That includes things like emissions from operating a building or store as well as those from activities like employee business travel and transporting their products.

The law, SB 253, will bring more transparency to the public about how big businesses contribute to climate change, and it could nudge them to evaluate how they can reduce their emissions, advocates say. They argue many businesses already disclose some of their emissions to the state.

But the California Chamber of Commerce, agricultural groups and oil giants that oppose the law say it will create new mandates for companies that don't have the experience or expertise to accurately report their indirect emissions. They also say it is too soon to implement the requirements at a time when the federal government is weighing emissions disclosure rules for public companies.

The measure could create "duplicative" work if the federal standards are adopted, the chamber and other groups wrote in an alert opposing the bill.

In a statement Saturday, Chamber of Commerce president Jennifer Barrera said the law will be burdensome to businesses.

"We look forward to working with the Governor's office on SB 253 clean-up legislation that will address some of the major concerns of our members, particularly the impact on small business," Barrera said. "The tools developed to meet the goals of SB 253 must be cost-effective and useful."

California has made major strides to set trends on climate policy in recent years. The state has set out to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, expand renewable energy and limit rail pollution. By 2030, the state plans to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below what they were in 1990.

This was Democratic State Sen. Scott Wiener's third attempt to get the sweeping emissions disclosure rules passed in California. Last year, it passed in the Senate but came up short in the State Assembly. Wiener said the new emissions information will be useful for consumers, investors and lawmakers.

"These companies are doing business in California," Wiener said. "It's important for Californians to know ... what their carbon footprint is."

Major companies, including Apple and Patagonia, came out in support of the bill, saying they already disclose much of their emissions. Christiana Figueres, a key former United Nations official behind the 2015 Paris climate agreement, said in a letter that the bill would be a "crucial catalyst in mobilizing the private sector to solve climate change."

Seventeen states already have inventories requiring major emitters to disclose their direct emissions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But the new California mandates will be go beyond that to make companies report a wide range of direct and indirect emissions.

Public companies are typically accustomed to collecting, verifying and reporting information about their business to the government, said Amanda Urquiza, a corporate lawyer who advises companies on climate and other issues. But the California law will mean a major shift for private companies that don't yet "have the infrastructure" to report information that will include a wide-range of greenhouse gas emissions, she said.

The federal rules, proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, would require major public companies to report their emissions and how climate change poses a financial risk to their business.

Under the California law, the state's Air Resources Board has to approve rules by 2025 to implement the legislation. By 2026, companies have to begin annually disclosing their direct emissions, as well as those used to power, heat and cool their facilities. By 2027, companies have to begin annually reporting other indirect emissions.

Latest in Supply Chain
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 29, 2023
Kodiak Robotics Maersk Launched The First Commercial Autonomous Trucking Lane Between Houston And Ok
Maersk Launches Autonomous Trucking Lane Between Houston and Oklahoma City
October 5, 2023
The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores. Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members.
Uber to Charge Flat Fee to Ferry Returns
October 4, 2023
Warehouse 1
Managing Obsolescence and Supply Chain Disruption
September 29, 2023
Related Stories
The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores. Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members.
Supply Chain
Uber to Charge Flat Fee to Ferry Returns
Warehouse 1
Supply Chain
Managing Obsolescence and Supply Chain Disruption
I Stock 1463441609
Supply Chain
MRC Global Extends Agreement with Shell
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Supply Chain
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores. Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members.
Supply Chain
Uber to Charge Flat Fee to Ferry Returns
Uber said customers will be able to choose package drop off locations within its app.
October 4, 2023
Warehouse 1
Supply Chain
Managing Obsolescence and Supply Chain Disruption
Know your strengths and weaknesses.
September 29, 2023
I Stock 1463441609
Supply Chain
MRC Global Extends Agreement with Shell
The distributor will remain a key pipe, valve and fitting supplier to the oil and gas giant.
September 28, 2023
Old Technology 000021959594 Small
Supply Chain
Innovation and the Loss Of Technology
"How many technologies and industries are we willing to lose before we lose our ability to compete using innovation as our primary strategy?"
September 27, 2023
I Stock 1307344122
Supply Chain
Airgas Donates Nearly $2M of PPE to Emergency Preparedness Organizations
The products were originally obtained for the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Supply Chain
AFFLINK Announces Agreement with Premier Inc.
The purchasing deal covers paper and janitorial supplies.
August 29, 2023
Semi Trucks On The Nevada Highway, Usa Trucking In Utah , Usa 1405170286 2218x1356 (1)
Supply Chain
Nearshoring to Improve Innovation
The benefits are obvious, but not always simple to achieve.
August 25, 2023
I Stock 471719943
Supply Chain
Combat Supply Chain Disruptions with Supplier Diversification
Expanding your supplier base ensures that a problem with one supplier won't lead to a major disruption.
August 15, 2023
Robot Working With White Boxes 671750584 5000x3332
Supply Chain
Your Best Sidekick for Achieving Supply Chain Management Goals
Technology has become more than a support mechanism: it's a strategic tool redefining the rules of engagement.
August 9, 2023
People Communication Network Concept Social Media 1315599813 4347x2294
Supply Chain
The Impact of Labor Shortages on Supply Chain Disruption
While technology can boost supply chain efficiency, long-term success will also require human judgment, creativity and problem-solving.
August 8, 2023
Cbp
Supply Chain
$1B in Seized Shipments Opens Eyes to Low Visibility in Supply Chain
A Q&A with a supply chain expert on how manufacturers can adapt to a forced labor law.
July 27, 2023
I Stock 1415178940
Supply Chain
Major Pieces of the Chip Shortage Puzzle Fall into Place in Midwest
Behind the work to onshore critical supply chains.
July 19, 2023
I Stock 1390220566
Supply Chain
Chip War: Can Reshoring Save the World's Most Vulnerable Supply Chain?
Why more U.S.-made chips could accelerate reshoring in all industries.
June 28, 2023
I Stock 480344244
Supply Chain
Inventory Planning Is Critical When Cash Is King
What's your plan?
June 23, 2023