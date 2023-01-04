U.S. Construction Spending Up 8.5% in November

Construction spending during November 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,807.5 billion, 0.2 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised October estimate of $1,803.2 billion.

The November figure is 8.5 percent (±1.3 percent) above the November 2021 estimate of $1,665.2 billion.

During the first eleven months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,657.6 billion, 10.5 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,499.8 billion for the same period in 2021.

Private Construction

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,426.4 billion, 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of $1,421.6 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $868.0 billion in November, 0.5 percent (±1.3 percent) below the revised October estimate of $872.4 billion.

Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $558.3 billion in November, 1.7 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of $549.2 billion.

Public Construction

In November, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $381.1 billion, 0.1 percent (±1.5 percent) below the revised October estimate of $381.6 billion.

Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $81.3 billion, 0.1 percent (±1.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of $81.2 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $115.0 billion, 1.0 percent (±3.3 percent) below the revised October estimate of $116.2 billion.