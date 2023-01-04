U.S. Construction Spending Up 8.5% in November

Spending was up 10.5% during the first 11 months of the year.

U.S. Census Bureau
Jan 4, 2023
I Stock 1403355349
iStock

Construction spending during November 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,807.5 billion, 0.2 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised October estimate of $1,803.2 billion.

The November figure is 8.5 percent (±1.3 percent) above the November 2021 estimate of $1,665.2 billion.

During the first eleven months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,657.6 billion, 10.5 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $1,499.8 billion for the same period in 2021.

Private Construction

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,426.4 billion, 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of $1,421.6 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $868.0 billion in November, 0.5 percent (±1.3 percent) below the revised October estimate of $872.4 billion.

Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $558.3 billion in November, 1.7 percent (±0.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of $549.2 billion.

Public Construction

In November, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $381.1 billion, 0.1 percent (±1.5 percent) below the revised October estimate of $381.6 billion.

Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $81.3 billion, 0.1 percent (±1.5 percent) above the revised October estimate of $81.2 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $115.0 billion, 1.0 percent (±3.3 percent) below the revised October estimate of $116.2 billion.

Latest in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 11 55 55 Am
Astronaut to Headline NAW Gala
December 19, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Creating Resilience Against Future Supply Chain Attacks
December 16, 2022
Cloud
IIoT-Enabled Cloud Is Redefining Supply Chains
December 16, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 11 55 55 Am
Supply Chain
Astronaut to Headline NAW Gala
A Closer Look
Supply Chain
Distributors See Green in Electric Vehicles, Batteries
I Stock 614306168
Supply Chain
Keys to a Resilient Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Supply Chain
Creating Resilience Against Future Supply Chain Attacks
Cyber criminals are evolving and growing the complexity of their supply chain attacks, and gaining a frightening amount of access.
December 16, 2022
Cloud
Supply Chain
IIoT-Enabled Cloud Is Redefining Supply Chains
How cloud-enabled manufacturing with smart sensors and actuators can assist resilient supply chain strategies.
December 16, 2022
Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2022.
Supply Chain
WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
The Biden administration criticized the WTO's decision.
December 12, 2022
Plated fasteners are an integral manufactured product component, and OEMs require a dependable and affordable supply at all times.
Supply Chain
Sourcing Plated Fasteners from Distributors
Four tips to save OEMs time and money.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 614306168
Supply Chain
Keys to a Resilient Supply Chain
Disruptions from many causes will continue to threaten supply chains and keep them under pressure.
November 14, 2022
Untitled Pdg
Supply Chain
PDG Consulting Joins NetSuite Provider Program
The company will help customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain greater visibility and control.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 1 20 37 Pm
Supply Chain
Optimas Solutions Opens Mexico Customer Hub
The Monterrey "Center of Excellence" will focus solely on select accounts.
November 7, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Supply Chain
How Supply Chain Changes Are Impacting Sustainability
Profitability and sustainability are becoming more interconnected, but supply chain upheavals can make long-term investment difficult.
November 4, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Supply Chain
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
I Stock 1131047994
Technology & Software
How Additive Manufacturing Improves Sustainability Across the Supply Chain
3D printing can dramatically cut down on material consumption and logistics requirements.
October 20, 2022
A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels at the Port of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2021. An influential government advisory panel comprised of major U.S. businesses is proposing new rules that would roll back already limited public access to import data, a move that trade experts say would make it harder to trace labor abuse by foreign suppliers. The proposal, if adopted, would shroud in secrecy customs data on ocean-going freight responsible for about half of the $2.7 trillion worth of goods entering the U.S. every year in the same way it already is for rail, truck and air cargo.
Supply Chain
Businesses Propose Hiding Trade Data Used to Trace Forced Labor
Executives quietly unveiled a proposal to make data collected from vessel manifests confidential.
October 18, 2022
Logistics Management
Supply Chain
Fixing Four Critical Supply Chain Flaws
A blueprint for overcoming supply chain issues that have plagued manufacturing for more than two years.
October 18, 2022
Madeinusa
Supply Chain
Why Made in the USA Matters
A CEO argues it is a way to relieve supply chain issues.
October 12, 2022
Manufacturers are considering the use of independent distributors to get parts on-time at the lowest possible cost.
Supply Chain
Electronic Chip Shortage Solution: Look to the Independent Channel
Independent distribution channels offer quality and decades of experience.
September 27, 2022