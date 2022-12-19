Astronaut to Headline NAW’s Executive Summit Dinner Gala

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors on Friday announced that Chris Hadfield will headline its 2023 executive summit dinner gala — the premiere event for the wholesale distribution industry.

“We are thrilled to have renowned astronaut Chris Hadfield at the NAW executive summit this year,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “Chris will headline our dinner gala at the National Air & Space Museum — a fitting venue as we look towards the next frontier of wholesale distribution."

“The wholesale-distribution industry is such a dynamic and enduring industry on the front line of America’s supply chain every day. I’m honored to address this incredible group of executives and share my experience, lessons learned, and what the future of innovation holds for us all, “ said Hadfield.

A heavily decorated astronaut, engineer and fighter pilot, Hadfield’s many awards include the Order of Canada, the Meritorious Service Cross and the NASA Exceptional Service Medal. Drawing upon his insights from an extensive career in the astronaut corps, the colonel will discuss the necessity for both preparation and reaction to complex change with our members at the premier dinner event for the North American distribution industry.

Held annually, NAW’s Executive Summit gathers the top executives across the wholesale distribution industry for world-class education and programming, and to discuss the future of the industry. This year’s theme is the "Next Frontier of Wholesale Distribution." The wholesale distribution industry has seen America through every advancement and inflection point in history. Whatever the next frontier looks like, the wholesale-distribution industry will be there to meet the moment and lead the way.