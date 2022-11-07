Optimas Solutions Opens Mexico Customer Hub

The Monterrey "Center of Excellence" will focus solely on select accounts.

Optimas Solutions
Nov 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 1 20 37 Pm
Optimas Solutions

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions on Monday announced the opening of a opened a new "Center of Excellence" at its Monterrey, Mexico, headquarters. 

The Center of Excellence is geared toward increasing Optimas' level of service with supply chain, transportation, quality, continuous improvement and other customer service needs. The company hopes to increase service to internal and external customers, as well as maximize the use of local resources in Monterrey, in terms of both infrastructure and human capital.

The Center of Excellence will focus solely on select customer accounts and respond with accurate, knowledgeable and effective solutions. Each dedicated contact will familiarize themselves with customers’ goals, needs and priorities, providing a more personalized and strategic approach to customer care and satisfaction.

“At Optimas, we believe in solid communication and building long-term relationships with our customers. Through the Center of Excellence, we can add a personal touch and give our customers even more confidence in our services,” said Daniel Harms, CEO, Americas. “This is just one example of how our team is continuously working to create unique and powerful offerings unmatched in the industry.”

“The Center of Excellence is a large step forward with investments in personnel and technological innovations in the area. This is the beginning of a continuous development cycle in this location,” said Ricardo Alonzo Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, Mexico. “Optimas emphasizes developing new and innovative ways to increase our level of customer service; ultimately, providing our customers with an unparalleled competitive advantage.”

