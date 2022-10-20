How Additive Manufacturing Improves Sustainability Across the Supply Chain

3D printing can dramatically cut down on material consumption and logistics requirements.

Max Siebert
Oct 20, 2022
I Stock 1131047994
iStock

Individuals and businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability, in turn making it a bigger part of our daily lives.

This now extends to the production sector, driven forward by end customer demands and new industry regulations. In this feature, a look at how additive manufacturing can offer an efficient and environmentally friendly solution for production and supply chains.

Additive manufacturing allows sustainable design

AM offers a whole new way of designing products which allows the creation of topology optimized designs. By redesigning, the 3D printed part can accomplish the same task, and even improve the performance compared to the original part, while using less material. Companies can therefore also improve a part consisting of several pieces and print it in only one unit (part consolidation). This results in less material and energy consumption during production compared with traditional methods. In turn, this reduces time spent as less parts need manufacturing and assembling. Additionally, part consolidation can offer better performing parts with increased durability.

AM can drastically reduce material consumption during production

In production, manufacturers look at two essential factors: material consumption and energy efficiency. In traditional manufacturing methods there is always material waste. For example, in subtractive manufacturing, like CNC, manufacturers start with a block of solid material and remove material to achieve a final shape. In AM however, the material usage is much more efficient.

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) provides a good example; parts are built layer by layer, adding only the material that is needed, so other than support structures there is no wasted material. Other AM technology using powders or resins works differently. In powder and resin-based AM a full layer of material is built, which is then processed by a laser or fusing agent, dependent on the used technology. After the first material layer is processed, a new full layer is added until the part is finished. As any unprocessed powder or resin can be reused for the next print, it is possible to achieve no material wastage.

Conversely, support structures and failed prints are often needed, especially for more complicated parts. It is common for test parts to be wasted before finding the right printing parameters and build orientation. However, developments in simulation now allow us to predict potential printing issues beforehand, therefore reducing waste in production.

Looking at the energy consumption during production, is AM really sustainable?

Due to very individual use cases, the answer for this is not simple. Differences in machine, product and process characteristics make comparability of traditional methods and AM difficult. Compared with subtractive methods, AM can be more energy efficient, especially when considering the lesser material consumption. However, compared to injection molding, energy consumption of AM is generally acknowledged to be higher due to a much longer production time per part. However, other factors such as energy consumption in producing the mold, production volume and material efficiency must be considered. When looking into lower volumes, AM is a more energy efficient option.

The production on-demand will reduce waste in warehousing

As well as during production, AM also delivers sustainability benefits in the supply chain. Other manufacturing methods often require a minimum lot size to make production cost efficient, often leading to overproduction and parts stored as inventory. This not only increases storage costs, but also potential wastage if the parts are not sold. For companies offering spare parts, this can be a huge problem. Companies are usually bound to suppliers, who often stipulate huge minimum order quantities, even if only a few spare parts are needed.

With AM it is possible and affordable to produce only the number of parts that are needed. No huge inventories need creating because the parts can be produced on demand. Replique’s 3D4U project with Miele demonstrates this well, where Miele’s end-customers can order parts via Miele’s online shop which are then printed and shipped straight to the customer. All within a promised total lead time of five working days, including shipping, it shows that AM can offer fast and affordable parts while avoiding waste.

Minimized transport routes will reduce CO2 emissions

The introduction of AM has produced a shift from linear manufacturing, with centralized distribution, to a decentralized network of suppliers, production partners and customers. This is enabled by low investment costs, as one machine can produce a variety of parts. Minimizing transport movements of course comes with a positive impact for the environment, as the carbon footprint of each part is reduced. Parts are then shipped to wherever they are needed, which could be on the other side of the world. This also reduces lead time, especially beneficial in times of supply chain disruptions.

So, in summary, incorporated as part of a print on-demand model, AM can reduce a company’s energy consumption, material waste and carbon footprint. This also comes with benefits to supply chain operability. Traditional supply chains require several steps, each prone to disruption, whereas AM shortens the supply chain and makes it more resilient. 

Max Siebert is the co-founder and CEO of Replique.

Latest in Technology & Software
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
October 12, 2022
I Stock 1321880573
Moblico, Apex Announce Strategic Partnership
October 17, 2022
I Stock 1178808605
Most Electrical Distributors Still Process Many Documents Manually
October 13, 2022
I Stock 1352825159
Oracle Launches Platform for Auto Suppliers
September 29, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 12 43 39 Pm
Technology & Software
Zilliant Announces 'Quick Start for Agreement Management'
I Stock 1325334284
Technology & Software
Increasing Supply Chain Security Through Mobile Data Collection
I Stock 1321880573
Technology & Software
Moblico, Apex Announce Strategic Partnership
I Stock 1178808605
Technology & Software
Most Electrical Distributors Still Process Many Documents Manually
More in Technology & Software
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 1325334284
Technology & Software
Increasing Supply Chain Security Through Mobile Data Collection
In a world driven by maximum output, how do you ensure data remains secure?
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1321880573
Technology & Software
Moblico, Apex Announce Strategic Partnership
The companies hope to enable independent distributors to deploy smart pickup lockers.
October 17, 2022
I Stock 1178808605
Technology & Software
Most Electrical Distributors Still Process Many Documents Manually
Customer orders and stocking issues continue to be headaches for the industry.
October 13, 2022
I Stock 1352825159
Technology & Software
Oracle Launches Platform for Auto Suppliers
The cloud platform helps bolster manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.
September 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 13 20 Pm
Technology & Software
NetSuite Launches Ship Central App
The mobile app helps organizations improve warehouse operations.
September 28, 2022
Palantir Logo
Technology & Software
Palantir, Hyundai Heavy Expand into Shipbuilding
The $20 million deal will help the shipbuilders' digital transformation.
September 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 32 14 Pm
Technology & Software
Moblico, LeadSmart Announce Strategic Partnership
The agreement will enable wholesale distributors to gain deep insights into customers and accelerate revenue growth.
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 12 20 Pm
Technology & Software
WrangleWorks Makes its Data Analysis Platform Open-Source
"Wrangles Python" reduces the amount of knowledge and code required to enrich data.
September 23, 2022
Ep20tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: The Cloud is on Fire - Promise vs. Problem
Embracing the efficiencies of cloud networks without fearing the data vulnerabilities they create.
September 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 19 At 1 44 10 Pm
Technology & Software
Motion Ai Launches New Website
The MRO distributor established Motion Ai earlier this year.
September 19, 2022
I Stock 1312417792
Technology & Software
New to Digitization?
The top three benefits — and hidden pitfalls — of data analytics.
September 19, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
The Top 8 Cyber Threats Facing Manufacturers
As cyber attacks continue to escalate, here are the tricks to avoid and some tips for combating them.
September 12, 2022
Erp
Technology & Software
How to Modernize Your Aging ERP Without Disruption
ERPs have now become even more critical to manufacturers.
September 8, 2022
I Stock 1353482432
Technology & Software
Managing the Supply Chain: More Accurate Information Is the Key
Customers are demanding more and more information — and penalizing suppliers that cannot provide it.
September 1, 2022