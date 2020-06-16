US Government Has Awarded More Than 4,000 Contracts for Pandemic Products

According to a compilation published by USA Today, the government has spent more than $15 billion thus far accumulating resources to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report adds that, based on the terms of some of these deals, the final investment tally could be closer to $25 billion. And while many of the products are medical in nature, here are some of the most sizeable contracts awarded to companies in the industrial or safety supply chain.

Milliken & Company:

MIlliken & Company is well known for its chemicals and protective textiles, as well as operations training programs. Milliken’s deal with the Department of Homeland Security calls for medical gowns, and the maximum value of the contract is reportedly $250 million.

MSA Safety Sales:

Pennsylvania-based MSA could see up to $251 million from the federal government through its contracts, mostly with FEMA, which require personal protective equipment. Outside of its efforts catering to the DHS, MSA has been working with local health networks to help medical workers repurpose reusable industrial masks in order to supplement dwindling N95 supplies.

GE:

General Electric could earn up to $419 million through its contracts with the government, the bulk of which is defined by ventilator production.

Thermo Fisher Scientific:

Best known in our space for its test & measurement instrumentation and lab equipment, Thermo Fisher will be engaging with the Department of Health and Human Services in producing medical instruments to the tune of $386 million. The total options could result in a tab nearing $598 million and Thermo Fisher is responding to this new demand by building an additional facility in Kansas.

3M:

3M has been awarded nearly three dozen separate pandemic-related contracts and, with a

maximum total of $1.3 billion, it boasts the highest dollar value. Says USA Today, the bulk of the value comes from “an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) order for surgical instruments and supplies worth a potential $1.0 billion. Other orders cover fixed quantities for N95 masks, stethoscopes, respiratory helmets, and other equipment for the nation's health care and essential workers.”