Rawson/Industrial Controls Announces Partnership with Clarke Valve

Rawson/Industrial Controls, an ERIKS North America company, announced that it is the exclusive distributor for Clarke Valve products to oil and gas and other industrial companies in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Texas, Oklahoma and the greater Gulf Coast region.

The new partnership will enable Rawson/Industrial Controls to provide quick access to local product stock and expedited, high-level service support for Clarke Valve’s state-of-the-art Shutter Valve™ technology.

Using innovative design principles derived from the aerospace industry, Clarke Valve’s proprietary Shutter Valve™ technology enables oil and gas companies to slash valve fugitive emissions, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says are responsible for 60% of all the fugitive emissions in that industry, by 98%. It also offers lower total cost of ownership, reduced footprint, lower weight and improved performance.

Clarke Valve products are fully interchangeable with traditional globe control valves.

David Wilken, vice president, Rawson/Industrial Controls, said the partnership with Clarke Valve supports his company’s mission to deliver a full range of best-in-class solutions to industrial valve customers, including those with specialized requirements in the oil and gas market.

“We have an experienced staff of more than 40 control-valve specialists and they are thrilled with the opportunity to deliver Clarke Valve’s proven technology and expertise to customers in the Gulf Coast region, as well as Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Regardless of industry, our goal is to solve problems and help our customers run their businesses more efficiently and profitably. Clarke Valve has a track record for helping their customers do just that.”

Kyle Daniels, chief executive officer, Clarke Valve, said the alliance is key to providing the support that oil and gas customers demand. “With installations at oil majors throughout and beyond the Gulf Coast, our goal is to make sure our customers are matched with top-notch sales and service professionals within driving distance of their plants,” he explained. “Rawson/Industrial Controls’ vast network will provide us with that capability, and we are confident that their experience and service infrastructure will help leverage our position in Texas, Oklahoma, the Gulf Coast and other markets.”

To learn more about Rawson/Industrial Controls and the benefits of its partnership with Clarke Valve, visit Rawson ( www.rawsonlp.com ) or Industrial Controls ( www.industrialcontrolsonline.com ), call 1-800-779-1414 or email valvesales@rawsonlp.com .

About Rawson/Industrial Controls

Created by joining two industry-leading companies in 2019, Rawson/Industrial Controls offers more than 100 years of combined experience serving customers in the oil and gas, chemical, refining, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and power generation industries. With a team of in-house engineers, along with instrumentation and valve customization services, Rawson/Industrial Controls designs and customizes product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. The company currently has partnerships in 31 states across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the U.S.

About Clarke Valve

Founded in 2011, Clarke Valve provides high-quality industrial control valves to organizations worldwide and is a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments. The company’s advanced valve technology is deployed in a diverse spectrum of markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, chemical, power plants, and water management.