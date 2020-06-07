Fire Destroys Warehouse of Amazon Supply Partner

A half-dozen fire departments were unable to stop flames from destroying the sprawling structure.

Jun 7th, 2020
John Antczak
This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a raging fire destroying a huge commercial building Friday, June 5, 2020, in Redlands, Calif., about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Firefighters from a half-dozen area agencies aided the Redlands Fire Department in shooting streams of water on flames that engulfed the structure, collapsed the roof and burned truck trailers parked at loading docks. The nearby 10 Freeway was shut down in both directions for several hours as flames shot high into the air.
This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a raging fire destroying a huge commercial building Friday, June 5, 2020, in Redlands, Calif., about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Firefighters from a half-dozen area agencies aided the Redlands Fire Department in shooting streams of water on flames that engulfed the structure, collapsed the roof and burned truck trailers parked at loading docks. The nearby 10 Freeway was shut down in both directions for several hours as flames shot high into the air.
KABC-TV via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire early Friday destroyed a Southern California distribution facility that was used to ship items to Amazon customers. Authorities said employees got out and there were no reports of injuries.

A half-dozen fire departments were unable to stop flames from destroying the sprawling structure in Redlands, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. The nearby Interstate 10 freeway was shut down temporarily as flames shot high into the air.

The facility operated by the global logistics and supply chain company Kuehne & Nagel was dedicated to servicing Amazon. Business and customer orders will be fulfilled from other sites, spokesman Dominique Nadelhofer said in an email.

“We are not aware of any injuries and understand that everyone was safely evacuated," Nadelhofer said. “We are mobilizing support resources for our employees that have been affected. To our knowledge, the cause of the fire is yet unknown."

Amazon said the facility was used to ship large products such as mattresses and that it didn't expect the fire to affect customer deliveries.

“We are glad everyone is safe, and thankful for the efforts of the local firefighters and first responders,” Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said.

Redlands City Manager Charles M. Duggan Jr. told Fox 11 news there was no connection to the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

“It is definitely not protest-related. Something happened on the inside of the building that ignited the fire,” he said.

Fire Chief Jim Topoleski told Fox 11 that in addition to determining the cause, the investigation will look into how such a large fire occurred in a modern building with the latest in fire protection systems.

“Something overwhelmed the sprinkler system immediately to allow the fire to rapidly grow," he said.

The region has many enormous e-commerce warehouse and distribution facilities.

More in Supply Chain
Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA, prepares to testify before a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government&apos;s actions to protect workers from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Dems Slam OSHA Over Front-Line Worker Safety
Lawmakers charged that OSHA has been “largely invisible” during the pandemic and hasn't found ways to combat it.
May 28th, 2020
Reshoringmm
Officials Float $25B 'Reshoring Fund'
Policymakers are considering several measures designed to get essential companies to move their supply chains to the U.S.
May 28th, 2020
I Stock 824615554
Power Tool Suppliers Feel Pandemic's Economic Pressure
What is the outlook for the power tools market going forward?
May 28th, 2020
Ground crew unloads medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane, Los Angeles International Airport, April 10, 2020.
States Give Few Details on Billions in Virus Supplies
The public can see only a piece of the procurement puzzle in many states.
May 26th, 2020
I Stock 1195392846
Where Do Distributors Go From Here?
Aside from wondering which distributors will or won't be OK during this downturn, it's worth examining which markets are providing opportunities today.
May 25th, 2020
Workers and volunteers at Bazz Houston International assemble face shields.
We’re All In This Together
Three unique stories detailing how U.S. manufacturers have brought customers, suppliers and employees together in supporting front-line workers during the pandemic.
May 22nd, 2020
Ep4tn
Key Sectors Rising from the Rubble
An update on purchasing trends and employment rates for small and mid-sized manufacturers, and the roles increased air travel and 3D printing could play going forward.
May 21st, 2020
F150 Production Ap
Ford Halts Work at Two Plants
Just days into its restart, Ford production was stalled by positive COVID tests and parts shortages.
May 21st, 2020
Botton Locker Lockerssdf
Q&A: Fastenal Ramps up Locker Pickup
ID chats with Fastenal about the company's new Locker Pickup capabilities, which are particularly useful during a pandemic.
May 18th, 2020
In this April 15, 2018 file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer&apos;s lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday, May 15, 2020.
Tesla Picks 2 Cities as Finalists for New Factory
The new factory will be Tesla's biggest so far.
May 17th, 2020
I Stock 1136735121 (2)
ISM: Economic Downturn Will Continue Through 2020
US purchasing and supply executives signal prolonged contraction on both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors.
May 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks after exiting Air Force One at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pa.
Trump Vows to Replenish Stockpile for Future Pandemics
Trump had complained about supply chains in a television interview.
May 15th, 2020