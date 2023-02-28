Important Supply Chain Considerations for Franchisees

Although they can rely on franchisors' support to an extent, franchisees face the same risks as independent businesses.

Jeffrey Goldstein
Feb 28, 2023
I Stock 1141447203
iStock

As we head into 2023, supply chain issues remain a significant concern for many business owners. This includes many franchisees. While franchisees can rely on their franchisors’ systems and support to an extent, they face the same market and economic risks as independent businesses.

The supply chain disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic are continuing to affect franchisees in all industries. From automotive dealers dealing with chip shortages to home services franchisees dealing with shortages in lumber, garage doors and other materials, many of these disruptions have to do with slow-downs (or halts) in production.

But many franchisees are dealing with delays caused by disruptions further down the supply chain, as well. Ultimately, however, the reason why a particular franchisee is dealing with a supply chain disruption isn’t particularly important. Rather, what matters far more is the consequence of the delay.

Franchisees Can Face Termination for Non-Payment of Royalties and Other Issues

This is due to the nature of the franchise relationship. While franchisees are independent business owners, they are beholden to their franchisors. Franchise agreements give franchisors broad termination rights, including the right to terminate for non-payment of royalties—among many other “defaults.” While the pandemic has changed the way that many companies account for contingencies in their contracts, most pre-pandemic franchise agreements do not account for the possibility of a major supply chain disruption. As a result, most franchisors’ rights to terminate for non-payment are unbridled, and this is proving problematic for franchisees who are now struggling due to factors beyond their control.

Along with their royalty obligations, various other franchise agreement provisions are proving problematic for franchisees as well. For example, many franchisors require their franchisees to maintain certain inventory levels, stock certain products or even purchase their inventory from certain suppliers. Due to the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, many franchisees are finding compliance with these requirements to be extremely difficult—if not impossible. While some franchisors have been willing to show some grace, others have not. In some cases, franchisors are also using the economic impacts of the pandemic to get rid of their “problem” franchisees.

This means that while many franchisees are continuing to struggle with the economic impacts of the pandemic in 2023, many are also finding that their franchisors are unwilling — even if able — to lend a helping hand. Franchisees who had found success prior to 2020 are now facing the risk of default and termination — with the possibility of liability for “lost future royalties” and enforcement of post-termination non-competition covenants hanging overhead.

What Can (and Should) Franchisees Do?

Given these considerations, what can (and should) franchisees do if they are struggling to cope with supply chain disruptions?

Ultimately, this is a question that franchisees must answer on a case-by-case basis. For franchisees who are struggling to purchase inventory from their franchisors’ designated suppliers, now may be the time to leverage their collective weight to seek a change in policy. For those that are dealing with delays or increased costs from non-designated suppliers, continuing to weather the storm may prove more challenging. Struggling franchisees should use any leverage they may have—whether their goal is to secure concessions that provide more flexibility or they are ready to try to get out of the system and move on.

Given the legal implications involved, franchisees who are facing supply chain issues need to make informed decisions based on the advice of legal counsel. This is not an easy scenario, and it does not have an easy solution. Even if franchisees can leverage their way out, doing so could mean realizing significant losses. Similarly, while seeking to negotiate short-term concessions could provide a resolution, it could also trigger a decision to declare a default and pursue termination.

Managing Supply Chain Risks Going Forward

For prospective franchisees, the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic offer some important lessons learned. When negotiating franchise agreements, prospective franchisees should take the risks of a major supply chain disruption into account. The once-obscure force majeure clauses in franchise agreements (and other commercial contracts) have taken center stage since the start of the pandemic, and negotiating these provisions so that they provide appropriate protections in relevant circumstances could be critical for franchisees moving forward. As franchisors will likely balk at taking on additional risk based on factors that are beyond their control as well, securing these protections will require skilled negotiation. Ultimately, however, the effort will be well worth it if it helps to insulate franchisees from the issues that many are facing today. 

Jeffrey M. Goldstein is a franchise lawyer and the founder of Goldstein Law Firm.

Latest in Supply Chain
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
A row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa., Nov. 19, 2015.
Supply Chain Woes Caused U.S. Auto Sales to Fall 8% Last Year
January 5, 2023
I Stock 1403355349
U.S. Construction Spending Up 8.5% in November
January 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 11 55 55 Am
Astronaut to Headline NAW Gala
December 19, 2022
Related Stories
SupplyPro's Inventory Shelf Tag technology.
Supply Chain
Subscription Service Changes the ROI on Vending — for the Better
I Stock 1181456982
Supply Chain
Will 2023 Be Any Easier for Supply Chain Leaders?
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 1 36 21 Pm
Supply Chain
Builders FirstSource Names New CEO
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 15 At 3 57 28 Pm
Supply Chain
How Two Digi-Key Engineers Reimagined Electronic Component Shipping
The company was awarded a U.S. patent for a safer and more efficient way of transporting broken pack integrated circuits.
February 16, 2023
SupplyPro's Inventory Shelf Tag technology.
Supply Chain
Subscription Service Changes the ROI on Vending — for the Better
SupplyPro's Floyd Miller on why vending isn't just for big accounts anymore.
February 13, 2023
I Stock 1181456982
Supply Chain
Will 2023 Be Any Easier for Supply Chain Leaders?
Steps to ensure more successful, resilient supply chains.
February 7, 2023
2023
Economy
Predictions for Manufacturing in 2023 – Part II
Industry leaders offer their thoughts on what to expect in 2023.
January 17, 2023
A row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa., Nov. 19, 2015.
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Woes Caused U.S. Auto Sales to Fall 8% Last Year
Vehicle sales dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade.
January 5, 2023
I Stock 1403355349
Supply Chain
U.S. Construction Spending Up 8.5% in November
Spending was up 10.5% during the first 11 months of the year.
January 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 11 55 55 Am
Supply Chain
Astronaut to Headline NAW Gala
Chris Hadfield has served as commander of the International Space Station.
December 19, 2022
Hacker In Front Of His Computer 583818378 2142x1404
Supply Chain
Creating Resilience Against Future Supply Chain Attacks
Cyber criminals are evolving and growing the complexity of their supply chain attacks, and gaining a frightening amount of access.
December 16, 2022
Cloud
Supply Chain
IIoT-Enabled Cloud Is Redefining Supply Chains
How cloud-enabled manufacturing with smart sensors and actuators can assist resilient supply chain strategies.
December 16, 2022
Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2022.
Supply Chain
WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
The Biden administration criticized the WTO's decision.
December 12, 2022
Plated fasteners are an integral manufactured product component, and OEMs require a dependable and affordable supply at all times.
Supply Chain
Sourcing Plated Fasteners from Distributors
Four tips to save OEMs time and money.
November 16, 2022
I Stock 614306168
Supply Chain
Keys to a Resilient Supply Chain
Disruptions from many causes will continue to threaten supply chains and keep them under pressure.
November 14, 2022
Untitled Pdg
Supply Chain
PDG Consulting Joins NetSuite Provider Program
The company will help customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain greater visibility and control.
November 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 1 20 37 Pm
Supply Chain
Optimas Solutions Opens Mexico Customer Hub
The Monterrey "Center of Excellence" will focus solely on select accounts.
November 7, 2022