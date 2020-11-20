Defining Value in Aftermarket Supplier Selection

Supplier selection is far more than just parts. Here, bearings maker NSK dives into the factors to consider.

Nov 20th, 2020
NSK Ltd
I Stock 1211117498
iStock

How to Measure Value from Your Aftermarket Supplier

Most successful manufacturers are keenly aware of the pivotal role capital equipment plays in their success. They invest care and time in the purchase-decision process and are judicious in the selection of their suppliers. However, there is a temptation to place less importance on the support and maintenance components for this equipment. Aftermarket items like bearings, lubricants, lines and couplings are often warehoused as expendable commodities, selected principally on price, and open to the lowest bidder.

But in the modern lean manufacturing environment, each operation is dependent on the smooth, reliable functioning of every other operation.

On a continuous casting machine in a steel mill, the unexpected premature failure of an upstream bearing necessitates a shutdown of the entire line. If an industrial air compressor feedline leaks or a motor bearing seizes, every pneumatic production process stops. As we know, in the industrial environment time is – literally – money. A systemic shutdown, failure mode investigation and analysis, repair, and restart takes time (money). A lot of time (money).

Supplier Selection is More Than Just Parts

It is the unexpected, unplanned interruption that is the curse of any productive operation. To minimize these incidents, smart manufacturers look for suppliers with not just good products, but also whose technical know-how and in-the-field experience can forestall a production stoppage. Whose intimate knowledge of both their product and your production environment can help anticipate, organize, and execute efficient, prescheduled maintenance and repairs. Suddenly, the value of an aftermarket supplier who brings more than just product to the table becomes clear.   

How to choose the right supplier

Here are critical considerations for vetting any aftermarket supplier, to ensure your operation is enjoying the greatest value across your entire supply chain.

  • Commitment to client success: they demonstrate product technology and investment beyond form, fit, function and price
  • A global and multi-industry profile: the capacity to supply from global sources to global customers, and a demonstrated expertise across diverse industries, providing operational insights less experienced suppliers cannot
  • A comprehensive yet flexible technical interface: from simple technical data and accessible content, to exchangeable design tools, to partnering technically with the client to optimize process design, manage projects, and support on-site maintenance
  • Strong channel relationships: solid business, inventory, logistical structures between essential manufacturers and distributors

How Can a Superior Supplier Impact Operations

If we proceed from the industry axiom that the purchase price of a component is a very minor percentage – 15 percent – of the total operating costs of that component, we need to select suppliers based on their ability to impact that remaining 85%. Here's how they do it.

  • Their product is better: superior design and quality, built to last
  • They're experts in their business: they identify and recommend alternative solutions that will last longer and perform with greater energy efficiency
  • They're experts in your business: they have the engineering depth to spearhead machine redesign or modifications, to achieve higher machine efficiency
  • They fix what they sell: they identify and recommend improvements in maintenance practices, to extend product life and service intervals, and achieve higher machine efficiency
  • They have dirt under their fingernails: they're active in the field assisting with installations, troubleshooting, and monitoring machine performance
  • They're frugal with your money: they reduce working capital investment in inventories, through stores and logistics management between manufacturer and distributor
  • They are valued advisors: they have knowledge to share, and readily make their proficiency an asset for the end user

The Benefits of a Good Bearings Supplier Relationship

When you introduce a genuinely committed aftermarket supplier to your operational equation, the benefits are manifold. It fosters transparent and goal-focused communication. It promotes collaboration, alignment for improvement, and a culture of winning. It includes but transcends mere peace of mind – it drives the integration of processes, engendering ownership and responsibility on the supplier. Ultimately, it closes the gap between the theoretical, calculated component life and real life.

The Competitive Advantages

The operational impact of a dedicated, active supplier base can drive substantive and lasting advantages to a manufacturer's profile, lifting them above the noise and a sea of competitors. These benefits are transformational: success breeds greater success:

  • Leverage supplier-improved cost and process efficiencies into competitive differentiators and selling advantages
  • Accelerate speed-to-supply from improved reliability, productivity and uptime
  • Accelerate speed-to-develop and go-to-market timeframes for new products, supported by a robust technical interface and project management support from suppliers

Partnering with the most capable suppliers, who are continually vested in your success, means a fully responsible and unified effort behind your operation, every day – working to actively prevent downtime and ensuring 100% capacity and efficiency.

More in Supply Chain
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. The FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max to fly again after grounding the jets for nearly two years due to a pair of disastrous crashes that killed 346 people.
Boeing Max Jet Cleared to Fly
Regulators around the world grounded the Max in March 2019.
Nov 18th, 2020
Vials used to prepare syringes in a first-stage safety study of the potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, March 16, 2020.
Who Will Be the First to Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
Once a vaccine gets a green light from the FDA, an expert panel will look at clinical trial data to determine next steps.
Nov 17th, 2020
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and Minister of Trade Tran Tuan Anh applaud next to a screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan holding up the signed RCEP agreement, Hanoi, Nov. 15, 2020.
China, 14 Others Sign World's Biggest Trade Pact
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership encompasses nearly a third of all economic activity.
Nov 16th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
Boeing Suffers 2nd Consecutive Month With No Airline Orders
Customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets, and Boeing had to drop another 24 orders.
Nov 11th, 2020
I Stock 1006017064 (2)
US Metalworking Orders Jump Month-to-Month; Still Well Below 2019
Metal cutting, forming and fabricating orders had a large jump from August but is still pacing weak year-over-year.
Nov 9th, 2020
Traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant, in Everett, Wash.
EU Puts Tariffs on US but Hopes for Change with Biden
The $4 billion in new tariffs were imposed over illegal aid to Boeing.
Nov 9th, 2020
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
7 Supply Chain Trends to Watch in 2021
They are trends that show the vital role of technology in the supply chain, and how its use has grown beyond inventory management and logistics.
Nov 5th, 2020
I Stock 1092580134
Xi Promises Chinese Development Plans Won't Hurt Trade
The president said China will become “the world’s market.”
Nov 4th, 2020
European Council President Charles Michel addresses the chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels, Oct. 21, 2020.
EU Faces Trade Fights with US, No Matter Who Wins
Fundamental disputes that erupted — or in some cases, merely worsened — in the past four years may not be easy to resolve.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
Factory With Flag
Repatriation Is Making a Comeback
The key lesson for manufacturers: every crisis presents an opportunity.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 502178838
August US Cutting Tool Orders Down 33.5% YoY
Though down only 0.2 percent from July, consultants say orders appear to have found a bottom in August.
Oct 21st, 2020