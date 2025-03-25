Core & Main Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings — and Names New CEO

The company’s current CFO will take over as chief executive next week.

Andy Szal
Mar 25, 2025
Core & Main branch, Hayward, Calif.
Core & Main branch, Hayward, Calif.
Core & Main Inc.

Waterworks and fire protection distributor Core & Main on Tuesday announced a change in leadership after posting what officials said was its 15th consecutive year of annual sales growth.

The company’s earnings, however, slipped in both the fourth quarter and on an annual basis.

The St. Louis-based company, no. 6 on ID’s 2024 Big 50, reported net sales of more than $7.4 billion last year, an 11% increase compared to 2023’s total. Gross profit rose by nearly 9% to just shy of $2 billion, but net income dropped by more than 18% last year to $434 million. Diluted earnings, the company said, fell by 0.9% to $2.13 per share.

In the final quarter of the year, net sales jumped by nearly 18% to $1.7 billion and gross profit rose 17.4% to $451 million, while net income fell to $67 million, a decline of nearly 12% compared to the same three-month period in 2023.

Company officials attributed the revenue growth primarily to the impact of recent acquisitions, and said that the decline in net income stemmed from increased expenses — particularly interest on borrowings that the company made to support acquisitions during the year.

Chairman and CEO Steve LeClair said that the company benefited from a strong business mix and new investments — including additional branches and 10 acquisitions. The company's debut 2025 forecast anticipated net sales growth of between 2% and 5% amid “flat to slightly positive” demand.

“With growing demand for innovative water infrastructure solutions, we continue to add new products, branches and capabilities to strengthen our leadership position in the industry,” LeClair said in the earnings release.

In a separate statement issued Tuesday, the company announced that LeClair would step down as CEO at the end of the month and be replaced as chief executive by CFO Mark Witkowski. LeClair will shift to an advisory position as executive chair, as well as remain chairman of the company’s board.

Robyn Bradbury, the company’s senior vice president of finance and investor relations, will succeed Witkowski as CFO.

The company said that the changes were part of its long-term succession planning.

“Mark and Robyn have been key members of the management team for many years,” James Castellano, lead independent director for Core & Main, said in the announcement. “They know our business well and have been instrumental in building Core & Main into the industry leader it is today.”

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 21, 2025
Parker’s Global Mobile Systems facility, Elk Grove, Ill.
Parker Hannifin Launches Mobile Equipment Electrification Program
March 24, 2025
Giada Volpin (second from left) works with a new generation of technical leaders.
The 'Silent Revolution' in Industrial Maintenance
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
March 10, 2025
Related Stories
Parker’s Global Mobile Systems facility, Elk Grove, Ill.
Operations
Parker Hannifin Launches Mobile Equipment Electrification Program
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
Operations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
Img 2644 677c40d245615
Operations
South Florida Startup
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 21, 2025
Giada Volpin (second from left) works with a new generation of technical leaders.
Operations
The 'Silent Revolution' in Industrial Maintenance
Manufacturers need to start rethinking some things.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
Operations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
Some 87% of distributors expected to see growth, while just 3% anticipated potential losses.
March 10, 2025
Img 2644 677c40d245615
Operations
South Florida Startup
The 2025 ID Watch List concludes with Miami’s Prime Industrial Fasteners.
March 10, 2025
I Stock 1299491248 Credit Fotogestoeber de
Operations
New Laws Warrant Caution When Using AI In Hiring
Multiple AI touchpoints can lead to prohibited discrimination during the hiring process.
March 7, 2025
Ferguson Home showroom.
Operations
Ferguson Announces New 'Ferguson Home' Segment
The move combines Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery and Build.com.
March 4, 2025
M Supply Featured 1
Operations
Plumbing, HVAC Distributor Marcone Announces New Name
The change marks an “exciting new chapter” following a slew of acquisitions.
March 3, 2025
Hubbard Supply Co., Flint, Mich.
Operations
160 Years and Counting
ID’s 2025 Watch List continues with Hubbard Supply Co.
March 3, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Operations
Parker Hannifin Highlights Clean Tech in '24 Sustainability Report
New developments include the company's H2 technology and the Parker Ebrake.
February 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 2 48 39 Pm
Operations
The Ohio Valley’s ‘Supplier of Choice’
American Producers Supply has grown from its oil & gas roots into a regional distribution leader.
February 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 20 At 11 58 46 Am
Operations
Grainger Announces Slate of Board Candidates
All 12 currently serve on the board.
February 20, 2025
Standing
Operations
Is Spending All Day on Your Feet at Work an Occupational Hazard?
A Michigan city requires manufacturers to let workers sit if it doesn't restrict their duties.
February 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 3 20 24 Pm
Operations
Gaco Announces Brand Overhaul
The move unifies the company's coatings, adhesives and sealants.
February 19, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Operations
Schneider Electric Aims to Prevent Hazards with AI
The company announced that it had received a patent for the technology.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 17 At 1 15 23 Pm
Operations
Fastenal Founder Bob Kierlin Dies at 85
He led the Minnesota distributor for more than three decades.
February 17, 2025