BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Vending, Safety Divisions

A new structure will consolidate vending, sales, support, inventory and more in one organization.

BlackHawk Industrial
Jul 23, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Tuesday announced a series of transformative changes designed to elevate operational efficiency, customer service, and environmental responsibility.

To help streamline operations BlackHawk is establishing a centralized Vending Replenishment and Billing organization (VRB). This new structure will consolidate vending expertise, standardize support processes, and enhance customer service, sales growth, inventory management and productivity. Over the coming months, the VRB organization will begin onboarding customers and branches with support from the company’s customer service representatives and field personnel.

The new VRB organization will consist of nine dedicated teams, each led by a team lead responsible for managing all vending-related transactions and inventory management. A new data governance team will collaborate with the VRB organization to maintain and update vending databases. This centralization will amplify the voice of BlackHawk’s vending processers, fostering continuous improvements and standardized practices across the organization.

“Centralizing our vending replenishment and billing functions will enable us to provide more consistent and efficient service,” said Tonya Pivarnik, COO of BlackHawk. “I am excited about the positive impact these changes will have on our operations and overall customer satisfaction. These operational enhancements and the introduction of a new BRB organization underscore our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. By refining our structure and processes, we are set to deliver even greater value to our customers and poised to set new industry standards.”

BlackHawk also announced today the formation of a new Safety, Quality, and Environmental (SQ&E) team dedicated to improving internal and external customer service, operational efficiency, and environmental stewardship. Industry veteran Ashley Stanfield will lead this new department, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles at DuPont, Challenger Components, and Stock'd Supply. The SQ&E team is expected to drive significant advancements in these critical areas.

These two new strategic initiatives reinforce BlackHawk’s number one priority of saving customers money and being a trusted partner, delivering cost-saving solutions through technical expertise and innovative applications.

