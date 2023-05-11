Blunt Force Injury Killed Worker at Amazon Warehouse, Coroner Says

The death has been ruled an accident.

May 11, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker who died after being hurt at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne suffered a blunt force injury, a coroner said Wednesday.

The death of Caes David Gruesbeck, 20, of Fort Wayne, has been ruled an accident, Allen County Coroner Dr. Jon Brandenberger said.

Emergency medical crews were called around noon Monday to the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith said. Gruesbeck was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation, the sheriff's department has said. Additional details about the death or what Gruesbeck was doing at the time have not been released.

The warehouse remains closed and employees continue to be paid, Amazon spokesperson Maureen Lynch Vogel said. She did not say when it would reopen.

