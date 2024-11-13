Canada Moves to End Port Lockouts

Officials will direct operations to resume at the ports of Vancouver and Montreal and move talks to binding arbitration.

Rob Gillies
Nov 13, 2024
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, front center, and MP Jenny Kwan, front second right, at a rally with locked out port workers, Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 8, 2024.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, front center, and MP Jenny Kwan, front second right, at a rally with locked out port workers, Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 8, 2024.
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada's labor minister said Tuesday he is intervening to end lockouts of workers at the country's two biggest ports.

Labor Minister Steven Mackinnon said the negotiations have reached an impasse and he is directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the resumption of all operations at the ports of Vancouver and Montreal and move the talks to binding arbitration.

Port of Montreal's workers were locked out Sunday and workers in Vancouver on the Pacific Coast have been locked out since Nov. 4.

"There is a limit to the economic self destruction that Canadians are prepared to accept," MacKinnon said. "In the face of economic self destruction there is an obligation to intervene. As minister of labor that responsibility falls to me."

MacKinnon said $1.3 billion Canadian dollars ($930 million) of goods is affected every day. He said it was impacting supply chains, the economy and Canada's reputation as reliable trading partner.

Business groups had been calling for government intervention to get the flow of goods moving again.

The move to end the stoppages comes after the government stepped in to end halted operations at Canada's two main railways in August.

MacKinnon says he hopes operations can be restored in a matter of days.

The Maritime Employers Association locked out 1,200 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal on Sunday after workers voted to reject what employers called a final contract offer. The workers were seeking raises of 20% over four years.

The job action came after port workers in British Columbia were locked out amid a labor dispute involving more than 700 longshore supervisors, resulting in a paralysis of container cargo traffic at terminals on the West Coast.

Latest in Logistics
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, front center, and MP Jenny Kwan, front second right, at a rally with locked out port workers, Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 8, 2024.
Canada Moves to End Port Lockouts
November 13, 2024
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
November 8, 2024
This illustration taken from the government's official YouTube video shows a conveyor belt road.
Japan Plans Automated Cargo System to Relieve Driver Shortage, Cut Emissions
November 4, 2024
A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The truck is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc.
Autonomous Truck Company Aurora Delays Hauling Freight Without Human Drivers
October 31, 2024
Related Stories
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Logistics
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
The Madden Dam, Colon, Panama, Sept. 2, 2024.
Logistics
Villagers Wary of Plans to Dam River to Ensure Panama Canal's Water Supply
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
Logistics
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse to Pay $102M for Cleanup
I Stock 2154402064
Logistics
Amazon Touts New Technology in Delivery Vans
More in Logistics
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Logistics
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
A federal judge ruled that the e-commerce giant improperly influenced the most recent vote.
November 8, 2024
This illustration taken from the government's official YouTube video shows a conveyor belt road.
Logistics
Japan Plans Automated Cargo System to Relieve Driver Shortage, Cut Emissions
They call it "conveyor belt road."
November 4, 2024
A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The truck is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc.
Logistics
Autonomous Truck Company Aurora Delays Hauling Freight Without Human Drivers
Surface street driving and freeway construction remain significant obstacles.
October 31, 2024
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls in Pittsburgh, on March 26, 2018.
Logistics
Federal Government Hands Out $2.4 Billion for 122 Railroad Projects Nationwide
More than half of the money is going to smaller railroads.
October 30, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Logistics
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse Seeks to Blame Others
They say Maryland officials should have better protected the bridge against ship strikes.
October 30, 2024
The Madden Dam, Colon, Panama, Sept. 2, 2024.
Logistics
Villagers Wary of Plans to Dam River to Ensure Panama Canal's Water Supply
About 2,000 people would need to be relocated.
October 28, 2024
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
Logistics
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse to Pay $102M for Cleanup
The agreement would settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department.
October 25, 2024
I Stock 2154402064
Logistics
Amazon Touts New Technology in Delivery Vans
The system will help sort packages on the fly.
October 10, 2024
I Stock 1092316616
Logistics
Freight Carrier Ordered to Cease 'Repeated' Worker Intimidation, Threats
Its drivers alleged that the company threatened to terminate those who sought unpaid wages.
October 7, 2024
I Stock 118552511
Logistics
California Governor Signs New Warehouse Restrictions into Law
Projects would be required to be hundreds of feet from homes, schools and other "sensitive sites."
October 4, 2024
Cranes at the Port of New York and New Jersey appear behind the Statue of Liberty, Nov. 20, 2022.
Logistics
Ports Seek to Force Dockworkers to Bargaining Table as Strike Looms
The U.S. Maritime Alliance filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.
September 26, 2024
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Logistics
Longshoremen from Maine to Texas Appear Likely to Go on Strike, Seaport CEO Says
But he's hopeful the resulting shutdown would last only a few days.
September 24, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Logistics
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Both ships were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries.
September 23, 2024
Sonepar West Region Training At North Coast
Logistics
Sonepar Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
The company will hold local events celebrating its drivers throughout the month.
September 19, 2024
Ep228 3
Logistics
Google’s Drones Picked to Fly Blood Over London
The trial will transport time-sensitive blood samples that can’t afford to get stuck in traffic.
September 19, 2024