Environmental Groups Decry Attempt to Delay Shipping Rules

The proposed rules are designed to protect the vanishing North Atlantic right whale.

Patrick Whittle
Jul 10, 2024
A North Atlantic right whale in the waters off New England, May 25, 2024.
A North Atlantic right whale in the waters off New England, May 25, 2024.
NOAA via AP, File

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Georgia congressman has proposed a yearslong delay in changes to federal rules meant to protect vanishing whales, prompting a rebuke from environmental groups who say the animals need protection now.

The delay proposed by Republican Rep. Buddy Carter concern new vessel speed rules issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service that are being finalized by the federal government. The proposed rules, which are much anticipated by shippers and fishermen, would expand protective slow zones off the East Coast and require more ships to slow down.

The rules are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale, which numbers less than 360 and is vulnerable to collisions with large ships. Carter's bill states that it would prevent any amendments or updates to the right whale vessel strike reduction rule until Dec. 31, 2030.

The government's proposed rule changes would "cause grave safety issues for recreational vessels and pilot vessels alike" and economic harm, Carter said in a statement. A hearing on Carter's bill was held June 27.

Several conservation groups said Tuesday that the proposal is shortsighted and will jeopardize the whales. The animals have been in need of protection from ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear for years and can't withstand more delays, said Gib Brogan, campaign director with environmental group Oceana.

Brogan and Jay Petrequin, a spokesperson for Defenders of Wildlife, said that the right whale protection rules have been under attack from standalone legislation and riders on other must-pass legislation, and that this is another example.

"We have been waiting for the Biden administration to act on its proposal to update the speed rules for more than 700 days while the preventable deaths continue to occur. The time to act is now," Brogan said.

The right whales travel from their calving grounds off Georgia and Florida to feeding grounds off New England and Canada every year. The journey of 1,000 miles or more has become increasingly perilous as waters have warmed, as the whales have strayed from protected areas of ocean in search of food, scientists have said. That makes them more vulnerable to collisions with ships and entanglement in commercial fishing gear.

Members of shipping and commercial fishing industries have pushed back at new rules designed to protect the whales because of potential economic consequences. Frank Hugelmeyer, president and CEO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association, in March called the vessel speed rules "an economically catastrophic and deeply flawed rule."

The final rule to modify the North Atlantic right whale vessel speed regulations is currently with the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, NOAA spokesperson Katie Wagner said Tuesday. The timeline of when the rule could be finalized is unclear.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 9, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks, June 28, 2024, in New York.
Biden Administration Proposes Rule for Workplaces to Address Excessive Heat
July 2, 2024
I Stock 1348128982
Warehouse, Logistics Companies Pay $840K in Wage Theft Investigations
June 27, 2024
A freight train near Price, Utah, July 13, 2023.
Supreme Court to Consider Reinstating Approval for Rail Project
June 27, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 07 09 At 1 49 22 Pm
Logistics
Curri Introduces Route Planner for Construction, Industrial Distributors
I Stock 1348128982
Logistics
Warehouse, Logistics Companies Pay $840K in Wage Theft Investigations
A freight train near Price, Utah, July 13, 2023.
Logistics
Supreme Court to Consider Reinstating Approval for Rail Project
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 9, 2024
I Stock 1348128982
Logistics
Warehouse, Logistics Companies Pay $840K in Wage Theft Investigations
Some workers were paid less than $3 per hour.
June 27, 2024
A freight train near Price, Utah, July 13, 2023.
Logistics
Supreme Court to Consider Reinstating Approval for Rail Project
The proposed line would connect oil and gas producers in rural Utah to the broader rail network.
June 27, 2024
A Norfolk Southern freight train travels through East Palestine, Ohio, June 25, 2024.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Interfered with NTSB's Derailment Probe, Chair Says
The railroad sought to shape the board's conclusions about a botched vent-and-burn call.
June 26, 2024
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal, June 17, 2023, in Conway, Pa.
Logistics
Railroads Must Provide Details of Hazardous Cargo Immediately After Derailment Under New Rule
The aim is to ensure first responders can find out what chemicals are on a train.
June 24, 2024
Water flows dangerously under the Falls Park Drive bridge at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 22, 2024.
Logistics
Rail Bridge Collapses Amid Midwest Flooding
The span connects Iowa and South Dakota.
June 24, 2024
I Stock 1470776941
Logistics
UPS Agrees to Sell Freight-Brokerage Division to RXO
The price tag is less than UPS paid for the business nearly a decade ago.
June 24, 2024
K'Jan Mason, a student at Hendry County Adult Learning, checks the torch prior to a welding project, March 14 ,2024.
Logistics
'Airglades' Cargo Hub Could Transform Rural South Florida
But will the local workforce be ready?
June 18, 2024
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, May 20, 2024.
Logistics
Traffic Resumes Through Baltimore's Port After $100M Cleanup of Collapsed Bridge
The channel has been returned to its original depth and width.
June 12, 2024
Traffic traverses 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal, New York, Jan. 11, 2018.
Logistics
Truckers Sue to Block Congestion Fee for Manhattan Drivers
The lawsuit is one of at least eight seeking to block the plan.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 9 36 26 Am
Logistics
Amazon Expanding Drone Deliveries After Earning FAA Approval
Testing included flying in the presence of real planes, helicopters, and a hot air balloon.
May 30, 2024
Bridge
Logistics
Johns Hopkins Engineers Studying Ship Collision Risk for Major U.S. Bridges
The Key Bridge collapse was a wake-up call.
May 30, 2024
Ap24143613317747
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Will Pay $15M Fine as Part of Federal Settlement Over Ohio Derailment
In addition to the civil penalty, Norfolk Southern agreed to pay $235 million in past and future cleanup costs.
May 24, 2024
51 Thumb
Logistics
Flawed Propeller Blade Causes $3M in Damages to Shipping Vessel
It failed to meet manufacturer design specifications.
May 22, 2024
1573702725402 (1)
Logistics
BAE Systems, Eaton Test Electric Drive Technology on Commercial Truck
It uses a reduced number of components, cables and connections.
May 22, 2024