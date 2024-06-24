UPS Agrees to Sell Freight-Brokerage Division to RXO

The price tag is less than UPS paid for the business nearly a decade ago.

Jun 24, 2024
I Stock 1470776941
iStock.com/hapabapa

ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service said Sunday it agreed to sell its Coyote Logistics division to RXO for just over $1 billion — less than it paid for the freight-brokerage company in 2015 — to focus more on its core package-delivery business.

UPS said it expects to close the sale by the year if regulators allow the deal. Atlanta-based UPS said it will update its financial outlook once the sale is completed.

UPS CEO Carol Tome said "the decision to sell our Coyote Logistics business allows an even greater focus on our core business."

Freight brokers serve as middlemen between shippers and carriers such as UPS.

RXO, a freight broker based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said acquiring Coyote will nearly double the company, to $7.1 billion in annual revenue, and make it the third-biggest freight broker in North America. It said Coyote has 15,000 customers and 2,500 employees.

UPS paid $1.8 billion to buy Coyote from the private-equity firm Warburg Pincus as it looked to expand in the booming freight-brokerage business. Before that, UPS had used Coyote to provide extra truck space for shipments during the peak holiday season.

Coyote had a network of more than 35,000 trucking companies at the time UPS bought it. UPS said Sunday that Chicago-based Coyote now works with 100,000 carriers and manages 10,000 loads per day.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
I Stock 1470776941
UPS Agrees to Sell Freight-Brokerage Division to RXO
June 24, 2024
K'Jan Mason, a student at Hendry County Adult Learning, checks the torch prior to a welding project, March 14 ,2024.
'Airglades' Cargo Hub Could Transform Rural South Florida
June 18, 2024
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, May 20, 2024.
Traffic Resumes Through Baltimore's Port After $100M Cleanup of Collapsed Bridge
June 12, 2024
Related Stories
Water flows dangerously under the Falls Park Drive bridge at Falls Park, Sioux Falls, S.D., June 22, 2024.
Logistics
Rail Bridge Collapses Amid Midwest Flooding
K'Jan Mason, a student at Hendry County Adult Learning, checks the torch prior to a welding project, March 14 ,2024.
Logistics
'Airglades' Cargo Hub Could Transform Rural South Florida
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, May 20, 2024.
Logistics
Traffic Resumes Through Baltimore's Port After $100M Cleanup of Collapsed Bridge
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
K'Jan Mason, a student at Hendry County Adult Learning, checks the torch prior to a welding project, March 14 ,2024.
Logistics
'Airglades' Cargo Hub Could Transform Rural South Florida
But will the local workforce be ready?
June 18, 2024
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, May 20, 2024.
Logistics
Traffic Resumes Through Baltimore's Port After $100M Cleanup of Collapsed Bridge
The channel has been returned to its original depth and width.
June 12, 2024
Traffic traverses 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal, New York, Jan. 11, 2018.
Logistics
Truckers Sue to Block Congestion Fee for Manhattan Drivers
The lawsuit is one of at least eight seeking to block the plan.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 9 36 26 Am
Logistics
Amazon Expanding Drone Deliveries After Earning FAA Approval
Testing included flying in the presence of real planes, helicopters, and a hot air balloon.
May 30, 2024
Bridge
Logistics
Johns Hopkins Engineers Studying Ship Collision Risk for Major U.S. Bridges
The Key Bridge collapse was a wake-up call.
May 30, 2024
Ap24143613317747
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Will Pay $15M Fine as Part of Federal Settlement Over Ohio Derailment
In addition to the civil penalty, Norfolk Southern agreed to pay $235 million in past and future cleanup costs.
May 24, 2024
51 Thumb
Logistics
Flawed Propeller Blade Causes $3M in Damages to Shipping Vessel
It failed to meet manufacturer design specifications.
May 22, 2024
1573702725402 (1)
Logistics
BAE Systems, Eaton Test Electric Drive Technology on Commercial Truck
It uses a reduced number of components, cables and connections.
May 22, 2024
A commercial cargo ship as it leaves the Port of Savannah in Georgia at sunset.
Logistics
Georgia's Auto Port Has its Busiest Month Ever
The port took on 9,000 imports diverted from Baltimore.
May 21, 2024
2024 Surrey Warehouse 2 1024x446
Logistics
BUMAX Appoints Fuller Fasteners as Canadian Distributor
Fuller will supply BUMAX products to fastener distributors and industrial product suppliers throughout the country.
May 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 21 At 1 04 30 Pm
Logistics
Marcone Launches Same-Day Delivery Service
The plumbing, HVAC and appliance distributor partnered with food delivery app DoorDash.
May 21, 2024
A Harbinger medium-duty electric walk-in van.
Logistics
Electric Truck Maker Harbinger Announces $400 Million in Orders
Customers include Bimbo Bakeries and Thor Industries.
May 21, 2024
Crews work to move the cargo ship Dali in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Logistics
Tugboats Escort Ship That Caused Deadly Baltimore Bridge Collapse Back to Port
It's a significant milestone.
May 20, 2024
Honda Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept 1
Logistics
Honda Debuts Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept
The fuel cell systems are now in mass production at a joint venture production facility with GM.
May 17, 2024