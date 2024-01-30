Sandvik Reaches Distribution Agreement with KBM Advanced Materials

SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Sandvik has signed a distributor agreement with KBM Advanced Materials, operating sales and distribution of metal powders for additive manufacturing across the U.S.

The collaboration will increase accessibility of Osprey metal powders from Sandvik in the region.

Sandvik is a long-standing market leader in metal powders for advanced manufacturing processes such as additive manufacturing and metal injection molding (MIM), building on their position as a material’s authority for more than 160 years. KBM Advanced Materials specializes in financing, selling, and distributing metal powders for, amongst other processes, AM and MIM. It has a unique distribution network in the U.S., bridging the gap between a dispersed customer base and reputable metal powder producers – with a business model set up to facilitate both customers and inventory providers along the metal powder supply chain.

Andrew Coleman, head of metal powder and additive manufacturing at Sandvik, said, “We are thrilled to offer our customers in the United States easy access to our market-leading range of Osprey metal powders. We are seeing increasing demand for our high-quality powders and have listened to our customers’ needs for a U.S.-based stock with short delivery times. We are very proud to offer a customer-centric business solution that will enable them to access high-quality alloys fast, without compromising on quality.”

In April 2023, Sandvik announced the opening of their e-commerce platform Osprey Online, offering the European market a selection of metal powder for AM from stock. The partnership with KBM means that also the U.S. customer base now gets hassle-free access to Osprey metal powders.

Luke Harris, sales director for metal powder business at Sandvik, added, “We often say ‘the right partner is everything,' and that is certainly as true for us as it is for our end users. KBM shares Sandvik’s focus on creating value for our customers and we feel very optimistic having entered this partnership to provide the U.S. market premium metal powders quickly and efficiently. Our wide range of Osprey metal powders is well-known and trusted across several demanding industries, thanks to our long-standing experience, unique level of traceability, and overall quality. I’m convinced our metal powder offering in combination with KBM’s attractive platform will prove beneficial to our U.S. customers.”

Kevin Kemper, KBM CEO, said, "KBM is excited to partner with Sandvik to increase accessibility of Osprey metal powders in the United States. On-demand availability of products drives growth in the metal powder industry, and our e-commerce solution features an easy-to-use interface, secure online transactions, detailed product information, pricing transparency, and the ability to ship products within a day of purchase. Our customers will embrace the addition of Sandvik’s quality products to the KBM marketplace increasing demand for Osprey metal powders."