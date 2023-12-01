Parts Town Expands Same-Day Delivery

Parts Town, a leading distributor of OEM foodservice equipment parts, on Thursday announced the expansion of its same-day delivery service, now available from over 125 Parts In Town locations across the U.S..

Parts Town's same-day delivery is designed to provide customers with lightning-fast order fulfillment, aiming for delivery within two hours or less from the time of order placement. When shopping on partstown.com, customers will now find a "Same Day Delivery" shipping option available for eligible items within a 20-mile radius of local service companies that are part of the Parts In Town network. Following order placement, customers can track their deliveries in real-time, ensuring complete visibility and control over the process. The combination of Parts Town’s industry leading inventory, same day shipping until 9 p.m. ET, and local pick-up/delivery through Parts In Town maximizes service performance and equipment up time.

“We are excited to bring Same Day Delivery to our customers nationwide,” said Emanuela Delgado, senior vice president. “With same-day delivery, we're not just providing parts, we're delivering solutions for the most urgent of needs. This program, in partnership with so many of the local service companies in our industry, plus our extensive inventory available for same day shipping, allows customers to access parts whenever they need them. Today, tomorrow, the next day – whatever they prefer.”

Parts Town’s same-day delivery services build on its commitment to expanding access to genuine OEM parts. The Parts In Town service provides service companies across the industry the opportunity to list their local inventory on partstown.com. Customers across the U.S. can use this service to find critical replacement parts they need to get their equipment back up and running quickly, improving equipment uptime and performance.

As Parts Town's delivery and shipping offerings continue to expand nationwide, the company is leading the way in redefining the speed and convenience of finding and buying essential restaurant equipment parts. By working with Parts Town, service companies can improve first-time fix rates and customers maximize equipment uptime.

“Everyone wins. Manufacturers, service companies, and foodservice operators," Delgado said.