Alarming Number of Defects Found in Union Pacific Inspections

The defects represent a "significant risk to rail safety."

Josh Funk
Sep 11, 2023
A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard, Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard, Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors said they found an alarming number of defects in the locomotives and railcars Union Pacific was using at the world's largest railyard in western Nebraska this summer, and the railroad was reluctant to fix the problems.

Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose wrote a letter to UP's top three executives Friday expressing his concern that the defects represent a "significant risk to rail safety " on the Union Pacific railroad.

Bose said the 19.93% defect rate on rail cars and the 72.69% rate for locomotives that inspectors found in July and August are both twice the national average. But the letter didn't detail what kind of defects inspectors found in the Bailey Yard in North Platte, and there are a myriad of federal rules.

"The compliance of the rolling stock (freight cars and locomotives) on the UP network is poor, and UP was unwilling or unable to take steps to improve the condition of their equipment," Bose said in his letter.

Bose questioned whether the recent layoffs of 94 locomotive craft employees and 44 carmen across the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad that is one of the nation's largest left UP without enough people to complete the necessary repairs.

Kristen South, a spokeswoman for Union Pacific, said Sunday that the layoffs weren't a problem, and the railroad remains committed to safety.

"Union Pacific will never compromise on the safety of our employees. Safety is always our first priority, and we are reviewing and will address the concerns raised by the FRA," South said.

Railroad safety has been a key concern nationwide this year ever since another railroad, Norfolk Southern, had a train derail and catch fire in eastern Ohio in February. That East Palestine derailment prompted regulators and members of Congress to call for reforms, but few significant changes have been made since then.

South said the railroad has appropriate staffing levels with enough capacity to have "a buffer to allow for the natural ebb and flow nature of our business."

Those layoffs that UP announced late last month came after the FRA wrapped up its inspection, and they represent a tiny fraction of the railroad's workforce that numbers more than 30,000.

Union Pacific's new CEO Jim Vena just took over the top spot at the railroad last month. Union Pacific has a network of 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 18, 2023
Freight cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
New Rule May Help Companies with Limited Rail Options
September 7, 2023
Norfolk Southern locomotives move through the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Railroad Says Software Defect, Not Hacker, Behind Computer Outage
September 7, 2023
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Railroads Resist Joining Safety Hotline
August 25, 2023
Related Stories
Freight cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
New Rule May Help Companies with Limited Rail Options
Norfolk Southern locomotives move through the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Says Software Defect, Not Hacker, Behind Computer Outage
Construction on the Chancay Multipurpose Port Terminal, Chancay, Peru, Aug. 22, 2023.
Logistics
China-Backed Port Project to Be 'Gateway from South America to Asia'
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 30, 2023
Norfolk Southern locomotives move through the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Says Software Defect, Not Hacker, Behind Computer Outage
The problem forced Norfolk Southern to temporarily park its trains.
September 7, 2023
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Resist Joining Safety Hotline
Because they want to be able to discipline workers.
August 25, 2023
A CSX freight train passes through Homestead, Pa., Feb. 12, 2018.
Logistics
Rail Union Wants New Rules to Improve Conductor Training in the Wake of 2 Trainee Deaths
The nation's largest railroad union wants regulators to do more to ensure conductors are properly trained after the recent deaths of two trainees.
August 24, 2023
Construction on the Chancay Multipurpose Port Terminal, Chancay, Peru, Aug. 22, 2023.
Logistics
China-Backed Port Project to Be 'Gateway from South America to Asia'
The port of Chancay will be able to handle container ships that can’t dock elsewhere.
August 24, 2023
United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood in Haverhill, Mass., June 30, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Workers Approve Contract, Capping Contentious Negotiations
The Teamsters said that 86% of votes cast were in favor of ratifying the deal.
August 23, 2023
Handout photo showing the Burri and a tugboat after a collision, Aug. 23, 2023.
Logistics
Tankers Collide in Suez Canal
The incident disrupted traffic through the waterway.
August 23, 2023
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Logistics
Rail Whistleblowers Fired for Voicing Safety Concerns Despite Efforts to End Retaliation
Rail safety has been in the spotlight since a February derailment in Ohio, but little has changed.
August 21, 2023
I Stock 1077825178
Logistics
Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service that Competes with FedEx, UPS
The e-commerce giant paused Amazon Shipping in the early days of the pandemic.
August 21, 2023
The Wabtec building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2020.
Logistics
Contract Talks Continue Nearly 2 Months into Strike at U.S. Locomotive Plant
Some 1,400 people walked off the job.
August 18, 2023
Workers picket outside an Amazon distribution center in Palmdale, Calif., July 24, 2023.
Logistics
Teamsters Join Amazon Delivery Drivers on Picket Lines
Though small, the dispute signals the next front in Amazon’s efforts to fend off organized labor.
August 17, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Regulators: Norfolk Southern Content with Minimum Safety Too Often
The company is nowhere near the "gold standard for safety" it is striving to be.
August 10, 2023
UPS facility, Brooklyn, New York, July 6, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Lowers Outlook Citing Labor Deal, Falling Volume
The parcel giant trimmed its full-year revenue forecast by $4 billion.
August 8, 2023
The port of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Logistics
Port Workers Ratify Contract Offer, Ending Labor Dispute
Nearly three-quarters of British Columbia's port workers voted in favor of the new pact.
August 7, 2023
Yellow Corp. trucks at a YRC Freight terminal in Kansas City, Mo., July 28, 2023.
Logistics
Trucking Giant Yellow Declares Bankruptcy
The filing marks a significant shift for shippers nationwide.
August 7, 2023