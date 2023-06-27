Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program

Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.

Mae Anderson
Jun 27, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
iStock

Many small businesses have long relied on Amazon's platform and delivery pipeline to boost their business. Now, Amazon wants to enlist them to help with deliveries, too.

The e-commerce giant on Monday officially launched a program it has been piloting since 2020 that pays small business owners to deliver packages during the "last mile" of delivery to customers' doorsteps. Axios first reported the launch.

Amazon has long been working on finding new ways to deliver packages faster and more efficiently, including working with third-party delivery companies, increasing its warehouse space and making other moves.

The program, called Amazon Hub Delivery, will operate in 23 states and focus on rural areas and large, dense cities including Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Hoboken, New Jersey.

The small businesses do not need delivery experience to apply for the program. But Amazon said businesses need to be able to make deliveries daily, deliver packages with existing staff and vehicles, receive packages daily and store them in a secure area until delivery.

The exact pay is undisclosed, but Amazon estimates a small business could earn up to $27,000 a year by making the deliveries. If a company delivers 30 packages a day — what Amazon says they will receive, on average — including weekends but excluding major holidays, that works out to about $2.50 a package.

Amazon said it's interested in partnering with florists, coffee shops, clothing boutiques, gas stations, plumbers and hair salons, but it will consider other businesses too.

For now, the program will remain small. Amazon wants to partner with 2,500 small businesses by end of 2023. There are more than 33 million small businesses in the U.S., according to the Small Business Administration.

Interested small businesses can apply at amazon.com/hubdelivery.

June 8, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
June 27, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
June 23, 2023
Mosil Logo Png
Indian Lubricants Manufacturer Mosil to Enter U.S. Market
June 21, 2023
