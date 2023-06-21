Sanders Launches Senate Probe into Amazon's Safety Practices

The committee asked Amazon workers to provide input about the company through a website.

Jun 21, 2023
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has opened a Senate investigation into Amazon's warehouse safety practices, the latest in a series of probes he's initiated against big corporations in his role as chairman of a committee that oversees health and labor issues.

Sanders, who has run for president twice and spent a political lifetime fighting corporations and monied interests over policies that he believes hurt the working class, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Tuesday accusing the e-commerce giant of "egregious health and safety violations."

"The company's quest for profits at all costs has led to unsafe physical environments, intense pressure to work at unsustainable rates, and inadequate medical attention for tens of thousands of Amazon workers every year," Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, wrote in the letter.

The 81-year-old progressive senator also accused the company, which operates a vast network of warehouses across the country, of failing to adopt "adequate worker protections" because of a corporate culture that treats workers as disposable.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said Tuesday morning the company had received Sanders' letter and was in the early stages of reviewing it. Later in the day, Kelly said the company strongly disagreed with the senator's assertions.

"We take the safety and health of our employees very seriously," Kelly said. "There will always be ways to improve, but we're proud of the progress we've made, which includes a 23% reduction in recordable injuries across our U.S. operations since 2019."

Kelly also noted the company has invested more than $1 billion into safety initiatives in the last four years and will continue investing in this area.

Injuries at Amazon have typically been higher compared with its peers in the industry, which critics and labor safety experts blame on the company's fast-paced warehouses that track productivity and allow customers to get their packages quickly. Labor groups have seized on the issue in an effort to organize workers, some of which has borne fruit but hasn't led to a massive wave of unionization.

In his letter, Sanders pointed to citations Amazon has received from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for workplace safety violations, which the company says it has appealed. He also pointed out another investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York into what that office called "possible fraudulent conduct" by Amazon designed to hide injuries from OSHA and others.

According to the company, injuries across its U.S. operations — which include lower back injuries, strains and sprains -- took a slight dip last year, clocking in at 6.7% per 200,000 working hours. But those figures were still higher compared to 2020.

In his letter, Sanders also cited a report from a coalition of three labor unions, which said serious injuries at Amazon were more than double the rest of the warehouse sector last year. Amazon disputes some of the findings.

"There will always be ways for our critics to splice data to suit their narrative, but the fact is, we've made progress and our numbers clearly show it," Kelly said.

The investigation into Amazon follows a similar probe from the Senate committee into Starbucks and pharmaceutical giant Moderna. As part of the Amazon investigation, the committee is asking Amazon workers to submit stories about their time at the company through a website. The committee says the submissions will remain confidential.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
June 21, 2023
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, April 1, 2022.
Sanders Launches Senate Probe into Amazon's Safety Practices
June 21, 2023
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts as he was walking around the Yokohama Port during a tour which includes a visit to a construction site for a new pier that will accommodate larger ships coming from the U.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Tokyo.
Buttigieg Says U.S. 'Green Corridors' Initiative Key to Cutting Shipping Industry Emissions
June 20, 2023
Related Stories
Mosil Logo Png
Logistics
Indian Lubricants Manufacturer Mosil to Enter U.S. Market
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Logistics
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., May 10, 2023.
Logistics
Unionized UPS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Logistics
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
The company terminated a yard engineer for requesting medical leave.
June 21, 2023
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg reacts as he was walking around the Yokohama Port during a tour which includes a visit to a construction site for a new pier that will accommodate larger ships coming from the U.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Tokyo.
Logistics
Buttigieg Says U.S. 'Green Corridors' Initiative Key to Cutting Shipping Industry Emissions
The International Maritime Organization wants to halve its greenhouse gas releases and may seek deeper cuts this year.
June 20, 2023
A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., May 10, 2023.
Logistics
Unionized UPS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
A work stoppage this summer could scramble home deliveries and supply chains.
June 19, 2023
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block California Pollution Rules
The lawsuit argues that zero-emission locomotives won't be ready in time.
June 19, 2023
A fire at warehouse in the Northeast Industrial District, Kansas City, Mo., June 15, 2023.
Logistics
Kansas City Warehouse Blaze Hospitalizes 3 Firefighters
Investigators will wait for the flames to die down before probing what caused the fire.
June 16, 2023
The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said Thursday, June 15, 2023, that a union organizer who was fired by Amazon was reinstated by the company after she filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.
Logistics
Amazon Union Leader Reinstated after Labor Complaint
The union claims she was terminated while attending to a work injury.
June 16, 2023
The Vincent Thomas Bridge over the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021.
Logistics
West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
Contract talks — which included several work disruptions at major ports — had dragged on for more than a year.
June 15, 2023
A Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Federal Regulators Promise Safety Review at All Major Freight Railroads
Railroad unions say longer trains and deep staff cuts have increased the chances of safety problems.
June 12, 2023
Schneider E Cascadia
Logistics
Schneider Opens Large-Scale Zero-Emission Electric Charging Depot
The charging site is over half the size of a football field.
June 8, 2023
I Stock 1203138343
Technology & Software
Preventing Inventory Management Mistakes
Streamlining and automating critical operations can ensure a smooth supply chain operation while minimizing overhead.
June 2, 2023
I Stock 90636869
Logistics
Union Condemns Plan to Raise Maximum Truck Weights
Officials said the bill would threaten safety without addressing supply chain issues.
May 30, 2023
The SC Connector, a freight-hauling vessel owned by Sea-Cargo, passes beneath the Karmsund Bridge in Haugesund, Norway, in 2021.
Logistics
Shippers Form 'Green Corridors' to Fast-Track Cleaner Technologies
More than 20 have been proposed on paper — but they're expected to take shape in coming years.
May 30, 2023
Bulk carrier ship Xin Hai Tong 23, left, is towed after it ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, May 25, 2023.
Logistics
Hong Kong-Flagged Vessel Briefly Blocks Suez Canal
The ship was refloated by the Suez Canal Authority a few hours later.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 3 03 07 Pm
Logistics
Holcim to Deploy 1,000 Volvo Electric Trucks
The deal represents the largest commercial order for Volvo's electric trucks to date.
May 23, 2023