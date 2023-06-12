Federal Regulators Promise Safety Review at All Major Freight Railroads

Railroad unions say longer trains and deep staff cuts have increased the chances of safety problems.

Jun 12, 2023
A Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
A Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern's safety culture in the wake of the February's fiery derailment in Ohio, and officials plan to follow up with similar investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year.

A report will be released soon on what investigators found at Norfolk Southern after the Feb. 3 derailment — which prompted the evacuation of half of East Palestine, Ohio — and several other recent derailments. That crash near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border sparked intense interest in railroad safety nationwide and prompted proposed reforms in Congress.

The head of the FRA, Administrator Amit Bose, said in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently that in addition to individual reports on Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, the agency will also produce an industrywide report on common issues and trends.

Railroad unions have been raising concerns that operating changes the railroads have made over the past six years have made the trains that haul hazardous materials and goods of all kinds across the country more dangerous.

The unions say the deep staff cuts railroads have made, combined with their increasing reliance on longer trains, have increased the chance of safety problems. They say inspections are being rushed, preventative maintenance may be neglected and overworked employees are more likely to be fatigued.

The railroads have defended their practices and said they haven't sacrificed safety to become more efficient. The industry also emphasizes that it remains the safest way to transport hazardous materials over land. Norfolk Southern and all the major railroads have announced a number of steps they are taking to improve safety though regulators, and lawmakers have called for them to do more.

Federal regulators have said that safety data hasn't changed enough to show that the railroads' new operating model is unsafe. The figures do show that the rate of accidents per every million miles freight trains travel increased from 15.572 to 16.695 over the past decade even though the total number of incidents declined as railroads hauled less freight. The rate of accidents inside railyards also worsened from 11.044 in 2013 to 15.517 last year.

There have also been concerns raised about the safety of today's long trains that routinely stretch more than two miles. Bose said that the FRA recently warned railroads to be careful about the way they assemble long trains to reduce the risk of derailments.

The freight railroads favor longer trains because they allow them to deliver the same amount of freight with fewer crews and locomotives.

Latest in Logistics
A Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Federal Regulators Promise Safety Review at All Major Freight Railroads
June 12, 2023
I Stock 1203138343
Preventing Inventory Management Mistakes
June 2, 2023
I Stock 90636869
Union Condemns Plan to Raise Maximum Truck Weights
May 30, 2023
The SC Connector, a freight-hauling vessel owned by Sea-Cargo, passes beneath the Karmsund Bridge in Haugesund, Norway, in 2021.
Shippers Form 'Green Corridors' to Fast-Track Cleaner Technologies
May 30, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1058889816
Logistics
Investment Firm to Acquire CIRCOR in $1.6B Deal
I Stock 90636869
Logistics
Union Condemns Plan to Raise Maximum Truck Weights
The SC Connector, a freight-hauling vessel owned by Sea-Cargo, passes beneath the Karmsund Bridge in Haugesund, Norway, in 2021.
Logistics
Shippers Form 'Green Corridors' to Fast-Track Cleaner Technologies
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
I Stock 90636869
Logistics
Union Condemns Plan to Raise Maximum Truck Weights
Officials said the bill would threaten safety without addressing supply chain issues.
May 30, 2023
The SC Connector, a freight-hauling vessel owned by Sea-Cargo, passes beneath the Karmsund Bridge in Haugesund, Norway, in 2021.
Logistics
Shippers Form 'Green Corridors' to Fast-Track Cleaner Technologies
More than 20 have been proposed on paper — but they're expected to take shape in coming years.
May 30, 2023
Bulk carrier ship Xin Hai Tong 23, left, is towed after it ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, May 25, 2023.
Logistics
Hong Kong-Flagged Vessel Briefly Blocks Suez Canal
The ship was refloated by the Suez Canal Authority a few hours later.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 3 03 07 Pm
Logistics
Holcim to Deploy 1,000 Volvo Electric Trucks
The deal represents the largest commercial order for Volvo's electric trucks to date.
May 23, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver pilots his truck, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
UPS Strike Looms in a World More Reliant on Delivery
Contentious labor negotiations now underway at UPS could be vastly more disruptive than the last time it happened.
May 23, 2023
I Stock 1218011930
Logistics
Unlocking Growth Opportunities in Land Transportation
With every disruption, there are opportunities to learn and grow.
May 23, 2023
I Stock 1155466406
Logistics
FedEx Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike
The pilots' union and parcel giant have been negotiating over a new contract for two years.
May 19, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
Logistics
Train Engineers Union Reaches Sick-Time Deal with Norfolk Southern
A union official called the deal a "transformative agreement."
May 19, 2023
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021.
Logistics
Alibaba Approves Cloud Spinoff, Prepares Grocery, Logistics Arms to Go Public
The Chinese e-commerce giant is kickstarting a restructuring in hopes of spurring growth.
May 19, 2023
Marie Steele works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020.
Logistics
Lawmakers Target Quota Protections for Warehouse Workers
Companies would be banned from firing or penalizing an employee for failing to meet quotas that haven't been disclosed to them.
May 18, 2023
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico, April 12, 2022.
Logistics
Mexico Says Renewed Texas Truck Inspections Delaying Shipments at Border
Inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours.
May 16, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train makes it way through Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Logistics
Senate Panel OKs Rail Safety Bill
But its fate remains uncertain amid significant Republican opposition.
May 15, 2023
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Railcars Derail in Pennsylvania
The cars did not contain hazardous chemicals and no injuries were reported.
May 11, 2023
I Stock 1283207419
Logistics
Common Safety Hazards at the Loading Dock — and 5 Tips to Avoid Them
A quarter of all warehouse accidents occur at the loading dock — and for every injury, there are 600 near-misses.
May 10, 2023