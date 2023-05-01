Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains

Trains can routinely stretch for more than two miles — potentially contributing to derailments.

Josh Funk
May 1, 2023
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Bill Lackey/Springfield-News Sun via AP, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators are warning railroads that the long trains they favor can cause all kinds of problems and contribute to derailments, so they want the railroads to ensure their training and operating procedures account for that.

The Federal Railroad Administration stopped short of recommending in its latest safety advisory issued Thursday that railroads limit the size of their trains, which can routinely stretch more than 2 miles long. However, they did suggest a number of precautions including making sure engineers know how to handle them and that locomotives don't lose communication with devices at the end of trains that can help trigger the brakes in an emergency.

Currently, there aren't any restrictions on train length but members of Congress and state lawmakers in at least six states have proposed establishing limits particularly in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio. The major freight railroads have pushed back against that idea because they have increasingly come to rely on longer trains to help them move cargo with fewer crews and mechanics as they overhauled their operations over the past six years. Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said recently that he doesn't think accident data shows that long trains are riskier.

But the Federal Railroad Administration cited three derailments involving trains longer than 12,250 feet (3,734 meters) where train length was a factor in its advisory. That agency and the National Academies of Sciences are both in the middle of studying the impact of long trains, and they expect to issue reports next year on whether they are a problem.

"FRA believes these incidents demonstrate the need for railroads and railroad employees to be particularly mindful of the complexities of operating longer trains," the agency said.

The derailments mentioned as examples of the problems that can accompany long trains were in Springfield, Ohio, in March; in Ravenna, Ohio, last November; and in Rockwell, Iowa, in March 2022. In each of those cases, the way cars in different parts of the train pulled and pushed against each other contributed to the derailments.

The fiery February derailment that prompted evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio, and sparked a nationwide focus on rail safety wasn't mentioned as an example. The National Transportation Safety Board has said that an overheated bearing that caused an axle to fail on one of the railcars likely caused that derailment.

This latest advisory follows one earlier this month that directed railroads to re-examine the way they assemble their trains to minimize those kind of forces that often come into play as a train goes over hills and around corners. Parts of a train can be pulling forward going up a hill while the middle or back of the train pushes against the rest of the cars while going down a hill.

Those forces make it challenging for engineers to control a train, so regulators said railroads need to adjust their training to make sure their engineers are prepared to handle the monster trains they are operating. The common practice of putting locomotives in the middle of long trains as well as in the front can help manage a long train, but having to control those additional locomotives also complicates the engineer's job.

"A locomotive engineer cannot be expected to safely operate in a more demanding service without proper additional training that covers the unique challenges and complexities those trains present," regulators said in the advisory.

A spokeswoman for the Association of American Railroads trade group said railroads are already working to manage the challenges associated with long trains and looking for ways to improve safety.

"All stakeholders – the FRA, railroads, and elected officials – share the same goal of continuously enhancing rail safety, minimizing adverse impacts to surrounding communities and keeping the goods that power our economy flowing," AAR spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek said. "The recommendations within this advisory align closely with the prudent steps railroads already take to do just that."

The Federal Railroad Administration said that in addition to the concerns about derailments, long trains can block crossings for extended periods of time. When crossings are blocked, firefighters, police and ambulance drivers may be delayed in getting someone the help that they need, and pedestrians may risk their lives by crawling under or across stopped trains that could start moving without warning.

The states proposing limits on train size this year include Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada and Washington.

Latest in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 28, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
May 1, 2023
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
April 27, 2023
A Canadian National Railway locomotive moves through the rail yard on March 29, 2018, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
3 Railroads Join Up to Compete with CPKC to Serve Mexico
April 25, 2023
Related Stories
From left to right: Scott Sloane and Sheena Mitchell of Boeing and Chris Muklevicz and Jack Karapetyan of Ontic.
Logistics
Boeing Signs Distribution Agreement with Ontic
The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area south of Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2020.
Logistics
Unions Say Railroads Should Forgo Buybacks, Spend on Safety
Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Stockholm, March 7, 2023.
Logistics
Russian Cargo Ships, Fishing Boats, Yachts Suspected of Spying
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 28, 2023
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Logistics
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
The limits are the first of their kind in the nation.
April 27, 2023
A Canadian National Railway locomotive moves through the rail yard on March 29, 2018, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Logistics
3 Railroads Join Up to Compete with CPKC to Serve Mexico
Canadian National, Union Pacific and Grupo Mexico will work together.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1299329827
Logistics
Global Shipping Under Pressure to Stop Heavy Fuel Oil Use Fast
It's not simple, but changes are coming.
April 24, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
CPKC Railroad Announces Deal to Handle Mexico Shipments
It will move shipping containers of goods that the trucking company picks up at manufacturers and ports in Mexico to the key rail hub of Chicago, where all the major railroads exchange traffic — taking traffic away from Union Pacific and BNSF.
April 24, 2023
The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area south of Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2020.
Logistics
Unions Say Railroads Should Forgo Buybacks, Spend on Safety
Railroads' safety record has worsened as they cut costs and eliminated nearly one-third of all rail jobs.
April 21, 2023
Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Stockholm, March 7, 2023.
Logistics
Russian Cargo Ships, Fishing Boats, Yachts Suspected of Spying
Data shows suspicious sailing patterns, particularly around offshore wind farms, gas pipelines and undersea cables.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1092580134
Logistics
Landed Cost: The Missing Piece to a Clear View of Distributor Profitability
Shipping fees can account for 40% of the total cost of each imported freight item.
April 18, 2023
Several locomotives and rail cars burn after a freight train derailed near Rockwood, Maine, April 15, 2023.
Logistics
Freight Train Derails, Catches Fire in Maine
Three workers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 17, 2023
Calexico Sentri Port of Entry, Calexico, Calif.
Logistics
Nearshoring to Mexico: Benefits and Risks
A long-predicted shift toward Mexico is already underway — and accelerating rapidly.
April 12, 2023
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Logistics
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
The parcel giant's operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by next summer.
April 6, 2023
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota, March 26, 2023
Logistics
Train Derails in Rural North Dakota
Several of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials.
March 28, 2023
A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Won't Push for 1-Person Train Crews
The embattled railroad made the announcement with the nation’s largest rail union.
March 24, 2023
Two badger cubs in the Szeged Game Park in Szeged, Hungary, April 12, 2006.
Logistics
Badgers Burrow Under Train Tracks, Forcing Delays
The animals are a protected species in the Netherlands.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1213824480
Logistics
Feds Recover $1.1M from San Diego Logistics Companies
The employers paid some workers less than $2.50 per hour.
March 21, 2023