Union Pacific Railroad Puts its Shipping Limits on Hold

Shippers and federal regulators had criticized the policy at a hearing last week.

Josh Funk
Dec 19, 2022
I Stock 613654678
iStock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

Union Pacific has put more than 1,000 of these embargoes in place this year — significantly more than all the other major freight railroads combined — as part of its effort to clear up congestion along the railroad. CEO Lance Fritz said a brief letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Friday that UP will put all new embargoes on hold.

These orders that force businesses to temporarily limit their shipments and pull some of their railcars off of UP's network caught regulators eye because they are up significantly over the past few years. In 2018, UP used 140 of them, according to the STB.

Members of the STB and companies that rely on railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products said at last week's two-day hearing that the embargoes disrupt business operations and drive up shipping costs because companies may have to resort to more expensive shipping options, like trucking.

Many businesses are served by only one railroad. Their bulk products may not be well suited to being delivered by trucks, so they don't have many options when Union Pacific imposes limits.

Normally, railroads use embargoes in extreme conditions when something outside their control, like a flood or bridge fire, hurts their ability to haul freight. Business groups, however, say they believe deep cuts in UP's workforce are a major reason the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad is having so much trouble meeting customer expectations.

Union Pacific executives argued at the hearing that these temporary limits are needed to help improve the performance of the railroad, but STB Chairman Martin Oberman said they haven't seem to help Union Pacific significantly because its performance statistics still lag behind where they should be.

Latest in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Container trucks run at the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022.
South Korean Truckers End 16-Day Strike
December 9, 2022
Railway
Rail Strike Would've Been Worse than All Previous Supply Chain Disruptions Combined
December 8, 2022
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
Rail Workers Say Deal Won't Resolve Quality-of-Life Concerns
December 5, 2022
Related Stories
An Amazon employee at a fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J., Aug. 1, 2017.
Logistics
Feds Say Amazon Failed to Record Some Warehouse Injuries
A Union Pacific train engine in a rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Commerce, Calif.
Logistics
Companies, Regulators Question Union Pacific's Shipping Limits
Container trucks run at the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022.
Logistics
South Korean Truckers End 16-Day Strike
Evergreen shipping docks at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 2022.
Logistics
As Supply Chains Unclog, Buyers Enjoy Relief
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
A Union Pacific train engine in a rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Commerce, Calif.
Logistics
Companies, Regulators Question Union Pacific's Shipping Limits
The railroad is limiting some businesses' shipments in an effort to clear up congestion.
December 16, 2022
Container trucks run at the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022.
Logistics
South Korean Truckers End 16-Day Strike
Thousands of truckers sought financial protections as fuel prices rose.
December 9, 2022
Railway
Logistics
Rail Strike Would've Been Worse than All Previous Supply Chain Disruptions Combined
It would not have taken long for the effects to trickle through the economy.
December 8, 2022
Evergreen shipping docks at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 2022.
Logistics
As Supply Chains Unclog, Buyers Enjoy Relief
The backlogs of the past two years have improved dramatically since summer.
December 8, 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, Savannah, Ga., June 24, 2022.
Logistics
Georgia Port Terminal to Get $410M Upgrade
Port officials hope to expand Savannah’s capacity by more than 50% by 2025.
December 6, 2022
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
Logistics
Rail Workers Say Deal Won't Resolve Quality-of-Life Concerns
Concerns about the lack of paid sick time and the demanding schedules dominated the contract talks.
December 5, 2022
Aur Uf Nologos
Logistics
Uber Freight Expands Autonomous Long-Haul Trucking Pilot
Uber and Aurora Innovation opened a lane between El Paso and Fort Worth.
December 2, 2022
A Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Senate Passes Bill to Avert Rail Strike
The measure now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature.
December 2, 2022
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the White House, Nov. 29, 2022.
Logistics
House Votes to Impose Deal on Railroad Unions
The bill would head off a looming nationwide rail strike.
December 1, 2022
Freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., April 2, 2021.
Logistics
Railroad Unions Decry Plan to Block Strike
Officials say the legislation undercuts efforts to address quality of life concerns.
November 30, 2022
I Stock 1355308510
Logistics
Railroad Unions, Employers at Impasse
Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in three decades.
November 23, 2022
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south on Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt in December. Roughly half of all commuter rail systems rely at least in part on tracks that are owned by freight railroads, and nearly all of Amtrak’s long-distance trains run over the freight network.
Logistics
A Rail Strike Looms and Impact on U.S. Economy Could be Broad
Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods.
November 22, 2022
Freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., April 2, 2021.
Logistics
Big Rail Unions Split on Contract
Engineers accepted their deal with railroads, but conductors rejected theirs.
November 21, 2022
Isee Yard Drone W Logo
Logistics
ISEE Raises $40M for Self-Driving Yard Trucks
With ISEE’s self-driving yard trucks, logistics yard operators can gain predictability in a supply chain world that is anything but.
November 17, 2022