Companies, Regulators Question Union Pacific's Shipping Limits

The railroad is limiting some businesses' shipments in an effort to clear up congestion.

Josh Funk
Dec 16, 2022
A Union Pacific train engine in a rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Commerce, Calif.
A Union Pacific train engine in a rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Commerce, Calif.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific's decision to temporarily limit some businesses' shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad.

The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Martin Oberman, said Wednesday he's concerned about Union Pacific's increasing use of the embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven't seemed to help its performance significantly.

Union Pacific has ordered companies to remove some of their railcars from the network more than 1,000 times this year, up from 140 times in 2018, according to the transportation board.

An embargo can force a business to consider cutting production or resorting to more expensive shipping options, like trucking, if that's even an option. And they can make it harder for other businesses to get the key products, such as shipments of chlorine used to treat water, or grain for feeding animals.

"The customer is bearing the brunt of the pain. You guys are still making money," Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus said, addressing Union Pacific executives during two days of board hearings this week.

For much of this year, Union Pacific and the other major freight railroads have struggled to deliver products on time and handle all the shipments companies want to move because they were short on crews coming out of the pandemic. The railroads have been improving throughout the year as they hired more workers, but regulators say they're still lagging behind where they should be. Union Pacific is using significantly more embargoes than any other railroad.

At the hearings, Union Pacific executives defended their practices, arguing that their embargoes are needed to help get the railroad running better. CEO Lance Fritz said the embargoes are targeted and temporary measures that shouldn't place an undue burden on individual businesses.

"We only use embargoes when necessary and when no longer necessary, we end them," Fritz said.

But several shippers and trade groups testified that the embargoes are hurting their businesses.

Cargill executive Brock Lautenschlager said Union Pacific's actions make it hard to plan. Last month, the railroad told Cargill it needed to pull 130 railcars it owns from the network within a week or face shipment limits at five of its plants. The agribusiness giant complied because it worried that an embargo could force it to shut down a plant.

"We believe embargoes should be the exception not the norm," Lautenschlager said.

It's accepted practice for railroads to temporarily place limits on shipments in extreme conditions when something outside their control, like a flood or bridge fire, hurts their ability to haul freight. Business groups, however, say they believe deep cuts in UP's workforce are a major reason the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad is having so much trouble meeting customer expectations.

Oberman said there seems to be a direct correlation between the sharp drop in Union Pacific employees since 2018, as it overhauled its operations, and the increased use of embargoes. The number of train crews the railroad employed went from roughly 18,000 in 2018 to about 13,000 today and that includes all the hiring the railroad has done since the economy started to rebound from the pandemic.

Greg Twist with grain processor Ag Processing Inc. compared the situation to going shopping at a grocery store and finding that the store refuses to hire more than one clerk, and then the store's manager tells him he must come back at a certain time of day if he wants service. And unlike with groceries, his company generally can't shop around to ship its goods because Union Pacific is the only railroad that serves several of its plants.

Twist said Ag Processing should have "the freedom to decide how we operate our facilities" without having the railroad dictate how much they can produce with its shipping limits.

Latest in Logistics
A Union Pacific train engine in a rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Commerce, Calif.
Companies, Regulators Question Union Pacific's Shipping Limits
December 16, 2022
Container trucks run at the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022.
South Korean Truckers End 16-Day Strike
December 9, 2022
Railway
Rail Strike Would've Been Worse than All Previous Supply Chain Disruptions Combined
December 8, 2022
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
Rail Workers Say Deal Won't Resolve Quality-of-Life Concerns
December 5, 2022
Related Stories
Container trucks run at the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022.
Logistics
South Korean Truckers End 16-Day Strike
Evergreen shipping docks at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 2022.
Logistics
As Supply Chains Unclog, Buyers Enjoy Relief
The Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, Savannah, Ga., June 24, 2022.
Logistics
Georgia Port Terminal to Get $410M Upgrade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Railway
Logistics
Rail Strike Would've Been Worse than All Previous Supply Chain Disruptions Combined
It would not have taken long for the effects to trickle through the economy.
December 8, 2022
Evergreen shipping docks at the Port of Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 2022.
Logistics
As Supply Chains Unclog, Buyers Enjoy Relief
The backlogs of the past two years have improved dramatically since summer.
December 8, 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, Savannah, Ga., June 24, 2022.
Logistics
Georgia Port Terminal to Get $410M Upgrade
Port officials hope to expand Savannah’s capacity by more than 50% by 2025.
December 6, 2022
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.
Logistics
Rail Workers Say Deal Won't Resolve Quality-of-Life Concerns
Concerns about the lack of paid sick time and the demanding schedules dominated the contract talks.
December 5, 2022
Aur Uf Nologos
Logistics
Uber Freight Expands Autonomous Long-Haul Trucking Pilot
Uber and Aurora Innovation opened a lane between El Paso and Fort Worth.
December 2, 2022
A Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Senate Passes Bill to Avert Rail Strike
The measure now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature.
December 2, 2022
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the White House, Nov. 29, 2022.
Logistics
House Votes to Impose Deal on Railroad Unions
The bill would head off a looming nationwide rail strike.
December 1, 2022
Freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., April 2, 2021.
Logistics
Railroad Unions Decry Plan to Block Strike
Officials say the legislation undercuts efforts to address quality of life concerns.
November 30, 2022
I Stock 1355308510
Logistics
Railroad Unions, Employers at Impasse
Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in three decades.
November 23, 2022
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south on Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt in December. Roughly half of all commuter rail systems rely at least in part on tracks that are owned by freight railroads, and nearly all of Amtrak’s long-distance trains run over the freight network.
Logistics
A Rail Strike Looms and Impact on U.S. Economy Could be Broad
Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods.
November 22, 2022
Freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., April 2, 2021.
Logistics
Big Rail Unions Split on Contract
Engineers accepted their deal with railroads, but conductors rejected theirs.
November 21, 2022
Isee Yard Drone W Logo
Logistics
ISEE Raises $40M for Self-Driving Yard Trucks
With ISEE’s self-driving yard trucks, logistics yard operators can gain predictability in a supply chain world that is anything but.
November 17, 2022
Osaro Svt Robotics Lab
Logistics
OSARO, SVT Robotics Partner to Accelerate Packaging Robot Integration
As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program.
November 16, 2022
Project Comet
Logistics
Volvo, Pilot to Build Electric Truck Charging Network
Chargers will be located at select Pilot and Flying J travel centers.
November 15, 2022