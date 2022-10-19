Kodiak, Ikea Parter on Autonomous Freight Delivery

An autonomous truck makes daily deliveries to an Ikea in suburban Dallas.

Kodiak Robotics Inc.
Oct 19, 2022
Kodiak Robotics Ikea
Kodiak Robotics/PRNewswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Kodiak Robotics Inc., a leading self-driving trucking company, has started cooperation with Ikea Supply Chain Operations by piloting autonomous freight deliveries in Texas.

The cooperation, which began on Aug. 8, includes a Kodiak autonomous heavy-duty truck transporting Ikea products seven days a week between the Ikea Distribution Center in Baytown and the Ikea Store in Frisco.

The main purpose is to get a better understanding of how Kodiak’s autonomous driving technology contributes to increased road safety and better working conditions for truck drivers on the longer distances. The self-driving truck has a professional safety truck driver behind the wheel who picks up a loaded trailer at the distribution center each morning and oversees the autonomous delivery to the store by late afternoon. 

“We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation,” says Dariusz Mroczek, category area transport manager, Ikea Supply Chain Operations. “Kodiak’s technology will contribute towards our objective to put the driver in focus in the transition towards automated transportation and towards our road safety agenda.”

“Ikea and Kodiak share a commitment to putting safety first,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. “Together we can enhance safety, improve working conditions for drivers, and create a more sustainable freight transportation system. Adopting autonomous trucking technology can improve drivers’ quality of life by focusing on the local driving jobs most prefer to do. We look forward to working with the Ikea carrier partners to bring these benefits to the Ikea supply chain.”

Autonomous trucks are also more fuel-efficient as indicated by a study from the University of California-San Diego, which estimated that self-driving trucks consume roughly 10% less fuel than traditional manually driven trucks on diesel-fueled fleets. 

Leveraging its built-for-scale solution, Kodiak has been rapidly and safely adding new lanes. These include the recently announced launch of commercial operations between Dallas and Oklahoma City and service between Dallas and Atlanta. Kodiak has been delivering freight daily between Dallas to Houston since mid-2019, and delivering freight between Dallas and San Antonio since mid-2021.

Latest in Logistics
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
October 12, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
October 18, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
5 of 12 Unions Have Approved Deals with Freight Railroads
October 13, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 875965522
Logistics
Truck Freight Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Freight cars at the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Fourth Union Approves Deal with Railroads
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
More in Logistics
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Coming up on 3 years since the first lockdowns, the industry is still feeling the effects. Get started with five key metrics that distributors should be reviewing, reevaluating, and adjusting to drive revenue for 2023. Watch the Video Guide.
October 12, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Logistics
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
The charges included disorderly conduct, assault and battery.
October 18, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Logistics
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
A crippling nationwide strike could still happen.
October 14, 2022
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
5 of 12 Unions Have Approved Deals with Freight Railroads
All 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.
October 13, 2022
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Union leaders said railroads didn't do enough to address workers' concerns about paid time off.
October 10, 2022
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
Logistics
Amazon Invests $972M in Electric Vans, Trucks in Europe
The deal would grow the number of electric delivery vans the company has in Europe from 3,000 to 10,000 by 2025.
October 10, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Logistics
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
Freight cars at the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Fourth Union Approves Deal with Railroads
The American Train Dispatchers Association said 64% of its roughly 1,600 members approved the deal.
October 5, 2022
I Stock 1212937930
Logistics
Why Shortages Remain Common 2½ Years into Pandemic
And when will these problems end? The answer will likely disappoint you.
September 29, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Unions Emphasize Positives of Tentative Deals
Unions are fighting rumors that they will impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them.
September 29, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal, Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Union that Rejected Deal Signs New Tentative Agreement
But the dispute won't be fully settled until all 12 approve their agreements.
September 28, 2022
New Image
Logistics
Cyngn Gets Major Manufacturer on Board with its Electric Forklifts
The customer manufactures a variety of building materials used in commercial and residential properties.
September 26, 2022
Law enforcement personnel inspect the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Says Accident Victims Should Have to Use Arbitration
Multiple lawsuits have been filed since the deadly collision.
September 26, 2022
I Stock 1277279186
Logistics
FedEx to Increase Delivery Rates
Rates for FedEx Freight are slated to rise by about 7% to 8%.
September 23, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Deal That Prevented Rail Strike Still Needs Worker Support
Many rail workers remain unhappy.
September 22, 2022