Shipping Giant Wins Another Ruling in Battle Over Port

DP World alleges that a rival pressured the government to expel it from the port.

Sep 20, 2022
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
A ceremony marking the opening of DP World's Doraleh container terminal in Djibouti port, Feb. 7, 2009.
AP Photo/Adam Schreck, File

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai-based shipping giant DP World said Tuesday it has won another ruling in a longstanding legal battle over the operation of a strategic port in the African nation of Djibouti.

Dubai-based DP World said an appeals court in Hong Kong agreed with its request to keep its lawsuit against China Merchants Port Holdings in Hong Kong courts, where that company is based, rather than transfer it to Djibouti.

DP World accuses China Merchants of successfully pressuring Djibouti's government to expel DP World from the country and hand over the Doraleh Container Terminal to the Hong Kong-based firm. It also accuses China Merchants of operating other ports and free zones in violation of DP World's exclusivity rights.

China Merchants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DP World is seeking billions of dollars in damages. International courts and tribunals have already awarded it some $686.5 million in damages, and the 2006 concession to operate the port remains in force, the company said.

The Doraleh Container Terminal is the largest employer and biggest source of revenue in Djibouti, and has operated at a profit every year since it opened, according to DP World.

Djibouti seized the container terminal after DP World created another corridor for imports to landlocked Ethiopia in Somaliland, endangering Djibouti’s near-monopoly on Ethiopia’s imports.

Djibouti’s port alone accounts for 95% of Ethiopia’s imports. With a population of 110 million people, Ethiopia is the largest economy in the Horn of Africa.

DP World, which is majority-owned by the Dubai government in the United Arab Emirates, operates nearly 80 marine and inland terminals around the world.

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Marina in Frombrok, Poland, Sept. 2020.
New Waterway Aims to Cut Poland's Dependence on Russia
September 19, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
September 16, 2022
FedEx delivery truck in Springfield, Ill., June 21, 2011.
FedEx to Close Stores, Halt Hiring
September 16, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1349590004
Logistics
Port Operator Owes $21M in Buyout Dispute
The cargo ship MSC Maya in the Suez Canal, Ismailia, Egypt, Nov. 2017.
Logistics
Egypt to Raise Suez Canal Fees
Marina in Frombrok, Poland, Sept. 2020.
Logistics
New Waterway Aims to Cut Poland's Dependence on Russia
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
The cargo ship MSC Maya in the Suez Canal, Ismailia, Egypt, Nov. 2017.
Logistics
Egypt to Raise Suez Canal Fees
The Suez Canal Authority will add 10% to the fees for cargo ships and 15% for oil and gas vessels.
September 19, 2022
Marina in Frombrok, Poland, Sept. 2020.
Logistics
New Waterway Aims to Cut Poland's Dependence on Russia
The unfinished canal would bypass Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
September 19, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
A provision regarding unpaid time off for medical procedures was a key sticking point.
September 16, 2022
FedEx delivery truck in Springfield, Ill., June 21, 2011.
Logistics
FedEx to Close Stores, Halt Hiring
The company cited "significantly" worse macroeconomic trends.
September 16, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Hires Ford Executive as Next CEO
Joe Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford's global auto business.
September 16, 2022
Ferguson Truck
Logistics
Ferguson, Ford Explore Alternative Fuels for Commercial Fleets
Ford will place a prototype chassis in Ferguson's fleet for six months.
September 15, 2022
Einride Pod Germany 1
Logistics
Einride's Driverless Electric Freight Trucks Go Live in Germany
A charging grid along Germany's most important commercial routes and neighboring trade regions will be implemented.
September 15, 2022
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The strike could have shut down rail lines across the country.
September 15, 2022
A BNSF train east of Hardin, Mont., July 15, 2020.
Logistics
Businesses, White House Plan for Possible Rail Strike
Railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials.
September 14, 2022
I Stock 944634584
Logistics
Cargo Planes Boost Boeing Sales
UPS accounted for the aerospace giant's largest order.
September 14, 2022
Shekar Natarajan, chief supply chain officer at American Eagle Outfitters, demonstrates the 'Tag Along' shipping box system in New York, Aug. 5, 2022.
Logistics
Retail Executive Works to Modernize the Supply Chain
And he's taking a page from ride-sharing services.
September 14, 2022
I Stock 1044326612
Logistics
3M Opens East Coast Shipping Hub
The site will focus on shipments to Asia amid ongoing congestion along the West Coast.
September 13, 2022
Bailey rail yard, North Platte, Neb., July 2014.
Logistics
Pressure Mounts on Railroads, Unions to Reach Deal
A strike deadline looms at the end of the week.
September 13, 2022
A BNSF Railway intermodal facility in Edgerton, Kan., Dec. 20, 2019.
Logistics
Unions Blast Rail Move to Delay Shipments Before Deadline
Some say it's only an attempt to get shippers to increase the pressure on Congress to intervene and block a work stoppage by imposing a contract on workers.
September 11, 2022