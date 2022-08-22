Strike at U.K.'s Biggest Shipping Port Adds to Industrial Chaos

Aug 22, 2022
Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, U.K., Aug. 21, 2022.
Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, U.K., Aug. 21, 2022.
Joe Giddens/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — The first day of a planned strike at Britain's biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country.

Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of London, walked off the jobs over pay, raising fears of severe supply chain problems. The port handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships – almost half of the country’s incoming shipping freight.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, the labor union that called for the strike, alleged the company that operates the “enormously profitable” dock and its parent company, C.K Hutchison Holding Ltd, prioritized shareholder profits over worker welfare.

“They can give Felixstowe workers a decent pay raise. It’s clear both companies have prioritized delivering multimillion-pound profits and dividends rather than paying their workers a decent wage,” she said.

The Port of Felixstowe said in a statement that it regretted the impact the strikes would have on U.K supply chains. It said workers were offered a pay raise “worth over 8% on average in the current year.”

Britons are facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades as wages fail to keep pace with inflation and grocery costs and utility bills increase. The latest statistics put the inflation rate at 10.1%, a 40-year high.

The conditions have sparked summer strikes by train and subway workers following the breakdown of wage talks in June. Only one in five U.K trains ran Saturday during the third railway strike in as many days.

On Friday, most of London’s underground subway lines did not run due to a separate strike. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and garbage collectors have all announced walkouts for later this month.

Latest in Logistics
I Stock 1048818390
The Anatomy of a Highly Optimized E-Commerce Distribution Center
August 22, 2022
Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, U.K., Aug. 21, 2022.
Strike at Major Port Adds to Industrial Chaos
August 22, 2022
A BNSF Railway train in Seattle, July 27, 2015.
Rail Union Says Plan for Contract Deal Doesn't Address Concerns
August 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 18 At 9 01 20 Am
Cargo Ship Breakdown Blocks River Traffic
August 18, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 18 At 9 01 20 Am
Logistics
Cargo Ship Breakdown Blocks River Traffic
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, June 15, 2021, Galesburg, Ill.
Logistics
Railroad Dispute Plan Calls for 24% Raises
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 05 47 Pm
Logistics
Bluegrass Supply Chain Announces $25M Expansion
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
A BNSF Railway train in Seattle, July 27, 2015.
Logistics
Rail Union Says Plan for Contract Deal Doesn't Address Concerns
It doesn't do enough to address concerns about working conditions.
August 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 18 At 9 01 20 Am
Logistics
Cargo Ship Breakdown Blocks River Traffic
Authorities said the problem did not appear to stem from low water levels.
August 18, 2022
Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it dismisses employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more similar lawsuits, including Hersey's case, looms over the railroad.
Logistics
Disqualified for Disabilities, Railroad Workers Fight Back
The federal lawsuits could prove costly to Union Pacific.
August 18, 2022
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, June 15, 2021, Galesburg, Ill.
Logistics
Railroad Dispute Plan Calls for 24% Raises
Railroads and unions will use the recommendations as the basis for a new round of negotiations.
August 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 05 47 Pm
Logistics
Bluegrass Supply Chain Announces $25M Expansion
The third-party logistics firm aims to bolster its reach in the automotive and food & beverage sectors.
August 15, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 4 2
Logistics
Winsupply Makes 1st Delivery by Drone
The supplier successfully flew a flow control part to a store three miles away.
August 15, 2022
A container ships passes Pfalzgrafenstein castle in the middle of the river Rhine in Kaub, Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Rhine carries low water after a long drought period.
Logistics
Shippers Prepare for Worst as Rhine Levels Near Critical Low
Shippers have been forced to split cargoes into multiple shipments because the historic drought has sapped the thoroughfare of water.
August 15, 2022
U.S. Postal Service mail trucks, Indianapolis, Aug. 2019.
Logistics
USPS to Request Rate Increase Due to Inflation, DeJoy Says
Officials said inflation will add over $1 billion to its budget.
August 11, 2022
U.S. Department of Labor, Washington, Sept. 2019.
Logistics
Feds Say Warehouse Operator Owes $1M in Back Wages
The e-commerce company failed to include bonuses when calculating overtime rates.
August 9, 2022
The Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. More than 700 Amazon warehouse workers in England staged a protest Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in a dispute over pay. It's the latest sign of workplace friction stoked by Britain’s cost of living crisis and the growing discontent among Amazon's warehouse workers over wage and working conditions.
Logistics
Amazon Workers at U.K. Warehouse Stop Work to Protest Pay
Workers want a raise to cope with soaring inflation.
August 5, 2022
Kroger Delivery X Drone Express
Logistics
Construction Supplier to Deliver Part by Drone
Winsupply hopes to revolutionize last-mile supply shipments.
July 28, 2022
A Norfolk Southern freight train moves along elevated tracks in Philadelphia, Oct. 27, 2021.
Logistics
New Rule Thwarts Efforts to Cut Train Crews to 1
Railroads can apply for permission to use smaller crews if they can prove it is safe.
July 28, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails past the Port of Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021.
Logistics
Savannah Port Breaks Cargo Records Amid Import Surge
Backlogs on the West Coast also prompted shippers to reroute goods to the east.
July 27, 2022
Trucks line up to enter a shipping terminal at the Port of Oakland, Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Logistics
Trucker Protest Shuts Down California Port
Hundreds of truckers have blocked cargo operations in a protest of a state labor law.
July 21, 2022