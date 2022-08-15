Winsupply Makes 1st Delivery by Drone

An Ohio construction supplier on Friday officially delivered its first shipment by drone.

Winsupply announced on its Twitter account that the inaugural delivery had successfully landed.

A drone operated by fellow Dayton company Drone Express picked up the package at Winsupply’s Miamisburg distribution center and flew it some three miles away to the supplier’s Centerville location. The shipment contained a part made by flow control products manufacturer NIBCO.

The event was originally scheduled to take place last Tuesday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Winsupply officials said the delivery would be the first of “a wide range of products weighing under five pounds” shipped from its Miamisburg hub.