South Korean Truckers End 8-Day Strike

The stoppage stalled shipments of steel, cement, petrochemicals, tires and other items.

Jun 15th, 2022
Hyung-Jin Kim
Members of the Public Service and Transport Workers Union rally to support an ongoing trucker strike outside the presidential office in Seoul, June 14, 2022.
Members of the Public Service and Transport Workers Union rally to support an ongoing trucker strike outside the presidential office in Seoul, June 14, 2022.
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Truckers in South Korea ended an eight-day strike that caused major disruptions to domestic production and cargo transport, their union and the government announced after negotiations Tuesday.

Thousands of truckers joined the nationwide strike, calling for an extension of temporary guarantees of minimum wages amid soaring fuel prices. The strike triggered delays in the shipment and delivery of steel, cement, petrochemicals, tires and other items, with some factories forced to halt production.

The strike’s damage has been largely limited to domestic industries, though experts say a prolonged strike could have undermined global supply chains already hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 restrictions. There have been no reports of substantial disruptions of key South Korean export items such as semiconductors and automobiles, Industry Ministry officials said.

During their fifth round of negotiations on Tuesday night, representatives of the truckers and Transport Ministry officials reached a deal on ending the strike, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity and the ministry announced in separate statements.

They said the ministry agreed to seek to extend the current rules on minimum wage guarantees and consider increasing fuel subsidies for truckers. The union said drivers will immediately return to work.

“It’s fortunate that the Cargo Truckers Solidarity withdraw its collective refusal of (cargo) transport and decided to return to work now,” the Transport Ministry statement said. “We feel very sorry to the people for causing concerns.”

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Monday that the first six days of the strike had caused an estimated 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in damages.

Earlier Tuesday, about 6,800 truckers rallied at various sites across South Korea on their eighth day of the strike, according to the Transport Ministry. It said some steel and cement factories had halted operations and some striking truckers obstructed cargo transport at some major southeastern ports.

During a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country’s No. 2 official, called the reported transport obstructions “illicit activities” that would never receive public support, according to Cho Yongman, a government spokesperson.

Cho cited Han as saying that the transport disruptions could pose “a big irrecoverable blow” to South Korea’s economy, which already faces other difficulties.

Police said Monday that they had detained 44 striking truckers but released most of them except for two who were formally arrested. Two additional truckers were detained Tuesday, the Transport Ministry said.

More in Logistics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
Members of Cargo Truckers Solidarity of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a rally in Gwangju, South Korea, June 10, 2022.
Truckers Detained in Strike Over Wages
They are accused of blocking traffic and disrupting the movement of goods near factories.
Jun 10th, 2022
I Stock 1000936442
Distribution Center Hit by Storm; Workers Heed Tornado Warning
Video footage showed almost an entire side of the building and parts of the roof ripped off.
Jun 9th, 2022
Racking inside distribution warehouses need to be protected with barriers to forklift traffic, such as guardrails.
Warehouse Safety: Protecting People, Equipment and Productivity
A range of essential industrial safety products can safeguard distribution centers.
Jun 2nd, 2022
I Stock 1346477127
Ports Expect Earlier Shipping Surge
A crush of imports is expected to arrive at already cramped seaports sooner than usual.
Jun 1st, 2022
I Stock 1313681585
FedEx Subcontractors Failed to Pay Overtime to Hundreds of Workers
Two delivery companies wrongly applied an exemption to more than 200 workers.
May 26th, 2022
I Stock 104240119
The Key to Riding the Long Wave of Inflation
We may never go back to "normal" as we knew it.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 23 At 2 50 48 Pm
Mazak Announces Distribution Changes
The changes will impact distribution across five states.
May 23rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 20 At 1 01 36 Pm
Allied Electronics Supplies Norgren Pneumatic Products
Providing reliable, robust durability and standards compliance in a variety of industrial applications.
May 20th, 2022
1000 Carson Ct Entrance
ABB Announces Pennsylvania Distribution Center
The facility will supply electrical products to thousands of distributors and manufacturers.
May 19th, 2022
CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., June 2, 2020.
Court Allows Rate Talks in Rail Price-Fixing Suits
Dozens of lawsuits accuse the nation's top railroads of conspiring to inflate their rates.
May 19th, 2022
Emergency services said crews were helping to evacuate the about 100 people on board the passenger train.
Passenger, Cargo Trains Collide in Spain; 1 Killed, 85 Hurt
The cargo train derailed as it came into the station.
May 17th, 2022