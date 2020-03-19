As COVID-19 continues to devastate global public health, certain medical devices are in high demand.

Major manufacturers of ventilators have announced they will dramatically ramp up production of the critical breathing assistive devices.

On the flip side, other industries sit idle, including automotive.

But carmakers like GM and Ford are hoping to contribute to addressing the impending medical device shortage.

GM confirmed to Barron’s yesterday that it was evaluating the possibility of producing ventilators at its idled production facilities.

Likewise, Automotive News reported that Ford was also in talks with the US and British governments about whether it was feasible to also make medical supplies.