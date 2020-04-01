Trump: Federal PPE Stockpile Nearly Depleted

Concerns about the stockpile levels were first reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Associated Press
Apr 1st, 2020
A health care worker leaves Cedar Mountain Post Acute nursing facility in Yucaipa, Calif., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The Southern California nursing home has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 50 residents infected, a troubling development amid cautious optimism that cases in the state may peak more slowly than expected.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is acknowledging that the federal stockpile is nearly depleted of personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

"It is,” Trump told reporters at a press briefing Wednesday, “because we're sending it directly to hospitals.”

Trump has said that the stockpile has almost 10,000 ventilators but that the administration has been keeping close hold on them so they can be deployed quickly to states that need them. But he said the administration had agreed to ship out 1,000 ventilators.

He says, “we have to have the flexibility of moving the ventilators to where the virus is going.”

