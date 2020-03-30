Honeywell Phoenix Aerospace Plant Will Make N95 Masks

Eight days after announcing it was ramping up production of N95 face masks at its Smithfield, RI manufacturing facility, Honeywell said Monday that it is adding an N95 production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in Arizona.

The facility in Phoenix is one of the conglomerate's largest and has been dedicated to designing and manufacturing aircraft propulsion engines and auxiliary power units since 1950. It will continue making those aerospace solutions, along with N95 masks to providing face masks to aid the PPE supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have moved quickly to expand our production capacity for N95 masks globally and are pleased to announce our second new US manufacturing line to supply the Strategic National Stockpile,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell Chairman and CEO.

Honeywell said that when operational, the Phoenix campus will produce millions of face masks monthly. Hiring is already underway for an estimated 500 or more new jobs, similar to what the company is doing at its Smithfield plant. Honeywell will send the masks to the US Department of Health of Human Services.

"It’s part of a global effort to increase production at multiple facilities globally," the company stated. "The operations in existing factories are running 24/7 and we’re in the process of increasing face mask output by more than 20 times the previous monthly rate."