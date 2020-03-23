Hunt for Medical Gear to Fight Virus Becomes All-Consuming

“If we don't get the equipment, we're literally going to lose lives,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.

Foster KlugLori Hinnant
Mar 23rd, 2020
Staff inspect medical equipments at an emergency hospital set up amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, March 23.
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The hunt for masks, ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the U.S. and Europe on Monday, as new coronavirus infections soared and political paralysis stalled efforts for a quick aid package from Congress.

On the financial markets, U.S. futures jumped and global stock benchmarks trimmed their losses Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will lend to small and large businesses and local government to help them cope with the economic damage created by the outbreak.

In New York, where a near-lockdown took effect statewide over the weekend amid fears the city could become one of the world's biggest hot spots, the mayor warned that hospitals are 10 days away from shortages in “really basic supplies" needed to protect health care workers and patients alike.

The risk to doctors, nurses and others on the front lines has become plain: Italy has seen at least 18 doctors with coronavirus die. Spain reported that more than 3,900 health care workers have become infected, accounting for roughly 12% of the country's total cases.

British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder.” In France, doctors scrounged masks from construction workers, factory floors, an architect.

“There's a wild race to get surgical masks,” François Blanchecott, a biologist on the front lines of testing, told France Inter radio. “We're asking mayors' offices, industries, any enterprises that might have a store of masks.”

Health care workers say they are being asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves. A shortage of ventilators, crucial for treating serious COVID-19 cases, has also become critical, as has a lack of test kits to comply with the World Health Organization's exhortations to test as many people as possible.

In the United States, a fierce political battle over ventilators has emerged, especially after President Donald Trump told state governors that they should find their own medical equipment if they think they can get it faster than the U.S. government.

China has been the one nation to counter this trend, sending planeloads of equipment like masks, gloves and protective gear as well as doctors to countries across Europe, including hard-hit Italy, France and Spain as well as places with weaker medical systems like Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia.

“The U.S. is completely wasting the precious time that China has won for the world,” said Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S government's top infectious-disease expert, promised that medical supplies are about to start pouring in and will be “clearly directed to those hot spots that need it most.”

Meanwhile, efforts for a quick economic relief package from Congress faltered. The U.S. Senate voted against advancing the nearly $2 trillion plan. Democrats argued it was tilted toward corporations rather than workers and health care providers. Another vote was expected Monday.

The delay shook investors, as has the accumulation of canceled events large and small, the soaring numbers of unemployed and a widespread pullback in spending.

Worldwide, nearly 350,000 people have been infected and 15,000 have died from the virus that first emerged in central China late last year. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially, although Germany on Monday cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve.

After just a few weeks, the U.S. has more than 33,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Over 100,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.

Authorities kept up their push to get people to stay home, but some were clearly not listening.

Photos showed long lines of parked cars as hundreds walked up the remote mountains of Snowdonia National Park in Wales, which saw “its busiest-ever visitor day" on Saturday.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock described those ignoring the government's social distancing recommendations as “very selfish" and warned that stricter rules might be coming soon.

“If people go within 2 meters of others who they don't live with, then they're helping to spread the virus,” he said. “And the consequences of that costs lives."

Italy's infections continued to spike, hitting 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths, and India's prime minister asked, with mixed results, his nation of 1.3 billion people to stay home. The arrival of the global pandemic in Syria as well as the Gaza Strip has raised concerns it could run rampant in some of the most vulnerable areas in the Mideast.

Two former passengers of the virus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship died, bringing to 10 the number of deaths from a ship that had over 700 infections and stands as a prime example of how not to contain an outbreak.

With weddings and other large gatherings banned in many places, an untold number of burials are going forward with nothing more than a minister, a funeral home staffer and one loved one to bear witness.

Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first U.S. senator to announce he was infected, joining the likes of celebrities like opera superstar Plácido Domingo. German Chancellor Angela Merkel put herself into quarantine after a doctor who gave her a pneumonia vaccine tested positive.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that postponing this year's Summer Olympics could be unavoidable. Canada and Australia added to the pressure on Olympic organizers by suggesting they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo this summer. The International Olympic Committee said it would examine the situation over the next few weeks.

"If it is difficult to hold in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable,” Abe said.

While other countries struggled to contain the virus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak first emerged, said Monday it is now allowing residents limited movement as its months-long lockdown gradually eases.

Scientists in London predicted that the pandemic's death toll could easily top 1 million people in the U.S. alone.

But Trump suggested that the remedies to fight the pandemic — including worldwide financial pain — may be more harmful than the outbreak itself and vowed to reassess government restrictions after the 15-day mark of the U.S. shutdown.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” he tweeted.

DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
