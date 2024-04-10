Third Channel to Open at Baltimore Port as Recovery Continues

Officials hope to have the entire channel reopened by the end of next month.

Brian Witte
Apr 10, 2024
Satellite image showing the bow of the container ship Dali underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore, April 8, 2024.
Satellite image showing the bow of the container ship Dali underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore, April 8, 2024.
Maxar Technologies via AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A third channel will open this month at Baltimore's port after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse two weeks ago, and Maryland's congressional delegation will sponsor legislation seeking federal aid to pay 100% of the cost of a new bridge, Sen. Ben Cardin said Tuesday.

Cardin gave the update after meeting with the state congressional delegation and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Capitol Hill in Washington.

"We now have two alternative channels that are open. We have a third channel that'll be open this month that will deal with the majority of traffic into the port of Baltimore. And by the end of May we hope to have the entire channel reopened," Cardin said.

The bridge collapsed March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after setting sail, and the wreckage has blocked the port's main shipping channel.

Cardin also said he will lead an effort to introduce legislation clarifying that federal funds will be used to pay the full cost of replacing the bridge. He noted that the federal government covered 100% of rebuilding the Interstate 35W bridge in Minnesota after it collapsed into the Mississippi River in 2007.

"The legislation that we're going to be offering will be to do what has done in previous disasters to make it clear that it's 100% federal cost in regards to the monies that have already been allocated," Cardin.

The Democrat added that he has been encouraged by conversations he's had with Republicans: "They have been very open to this legislation."

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland's lone Republican member of Congress, appeared with the other lawmakers to join them in expressing support, saying that "tragedy knows no partisanship."

"This wasn't a Republican tragedy. It wasn't a Democrat tragedy. And the solution won't be a partisan solution," Harris said. "It'll be a bipartisan solution."

Cardin said any funds recovered from liable third parties or their insurance "will go to relieve the federal taxpayers," but that won't hold up work to replace the bridge.

"We will not delay until liability is established, but once liability is established and funds are received, it will go towards the taxpayers," Cardin said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg echoed that message.

"It is our expectation that the federal taxpayer will be made whole, but we do not want that to get in the way. That is why whatever insurance litigation and other related processes play out, we are not going to wait for them to play out to make sure these dollars are getting to where they need to be," Buttigieg said.

He also reiterated President Joe Biden's pledge to ensure the federal government pays for the new bridge.

It remains unclear how much that cost will be, and it will depend in large part on the design, Cardin said.

"There's been a 3,000% percent increase since 1975, when this bridge was constructed, in regards to the amount of traffic cargo that goes through the channel itself, so it needs to meet the current needs in regards to structure, height, etc., and that's being evaluated as we speak," Cardin said.

Authorities believe six workers — immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — plunged to their deaths in the Patapsco River when the bridge collapsed. Two others survived. Three bodies have been recovered, but the search for the others continues.

Moore said the state remains focused on supporting the families of the six workers and bringing them closure. After the meeting in Washington, he returned to the state capital to sign legislation helping port employees affected by the bridge collapse.

The legislation, which takes immediate effect with his signature, authorizes use of the state's rainy day fund and lets the governor use state reserves to help some small businesses avoid laying people off and to encourage companies that relocate to other ports to return to Baltimore when it reopens. It also creates a scholarship program for the children of transportation workers who have died on the job since 2022.

Latest in Supply Chain
Satellite image showing the bow of the container ship Dali underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore, April 8, 2024.
Third Channel to Open at Baltimore Port as Recovery Continues
April 10, 2024
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn.
3M Launches App to Combat Counterfeit Personal Protective Equipment
April 4, 2024
Logistics Management
Business Interruption Risks Continue in 2024
March 29, 2024
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports, Baltimore, March 26, 2024.
Cargo Ship Rams Baltimore Bridge, Bringing it Down
March 26, 2024
Related Stories
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports, Baltimore, March 26, 2024.
Supply Chain
Cargo Ship Rams Baltimore Bridge, Bringing it Down
Endries 6542aa9058208
Supply Chain
Endries, PennEngineering Announce Partnership
Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2024.
Supply Chain
Reported Hypersonic Missile Could Raise Stakes in Red Sea Crisis
I Stock 1366642846
Supply Chain
Carhartt Expands Resale Program
More in Supply Chain
3M headquarters, Maplewood, Minn.
Supply Chain
3M Launches App to Combat Counterfeit Personal Protective Equipment
It can identify a bar code and determine if a product package is genuine.
April 4, 2024
Logistics Management
Supply Chain
Business Interruption Risks Continue in 2024
Manufacturers are confident that the worst disruptors of recent times are behind them, but new challenges have emerged.
March 29, 2024
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports, Baltimore, March 26, 2024.
Supply Chain
Cargo Ship Rams Baltimore Bridge, Bringing it Down
As rescuers search for people in the water, a logistics nightmare looms on the East Coast.
March 26, 2024
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responds to a question during an interview, Dec. 19, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky.
Supply Chain
Aluminum Company Wants to Put a New Smelter in Kentucky Area Hit Hard By Job Losses
Gov. Andy Beshear says it will bring 1,000 permanent jobs to an Appalachian region hard hit by the loss of coal and steel production.
March 25, 2024
Endries 6542aa9058208
Supply Chain
Endries, PennEngineering Announce Partnership
The pact adds the PEM, Atlas, SI and Sherex brands to Endries' network.
March 21, 2024
Supplychain
Supply Chain
McKinsey Unveils Supply Chain Shifts
The authors of the “Supply Chain Pulse” report add perspective on the biggest takeaways.
March 18, 2024
Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2024.
Supply Chain
Reported Hypersonic Missile Could Raise Stakes in Red Sea Crisis
Houthi rebels have hinted for weeks about “surprises.”
March 15, 2024
Closeup Of A Padlock 621504474 3582x2418 (1)
Supply Chain
Poll Finds Increased Concerns Over Infrastructure Security
MITRE released results showing the impact of these real and potential vulnerabilities.
March 14, 2024
I Stock 1366642846
Supply Chain
Carhartt Expands Resale Program
"Carhartt Reworked" will accept mail-in trade-ins effective immediately.
February 27, 2024
A woman works in a shoe factory, Leon, Mexico, Feb. 7, 2023.
Supply Chain
Mexico Overtakes China as Leading Source of U.S. Imports
The shift reflects efforts to import from countries that are friendlier and closer to home.
February 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 06 At 1 24 06 Pm
Supply Chain
Straight to the Source
How Wright Tool supports an American workforce — for a truly American-made tool.
February 7, 2024
I Stock 1344089225
Supply Chain
Evolution of Integrated Supply: From Cost Reduction to Strategic Value
Integrated supply has incorporated technology, digital procurement and better material tracking.
February 1, 2024
An SAIC Volkswagen plant is seen in the outskirts of Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supply Chain
Major Automakers May Be Using Aluminum Produced with Forced Labor
Global demand for aluminum is projected to double between 2019 and 2050.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1320025309
Supply Chain
Conflicts, Low Water Disrupt Global Trade
The U.N.'s trade body sounded an alarm over attacks in the Red Sea, war in Ukraine, and low water in the Panama Canal.
January 26, 2024
The freighter Manitowoc passes by construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Detroit, Dec. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
New Bridge Connecting Detroit to Canada Delayed Again
The project would help ease traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, which carries 25% of all trade between the two countries.
January 16, 2024