Dept. of Labor Grants 3-Month Affirmative Action Waiver for Supply, Service & Construction Contracts

The exemption and waiver does not apply to complaints of discrimination.

U.S. Department of Labor
Mar 18th, 2020
Department Of Labor
Department of Labor

WASHINGTON — Following President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, the US Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) on Tuesday issued a National Interest Exemption memorandum to facilitate response efforts for COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.

In view of the special circumstances in the national interest presented by the novel coronavirus outbreak, OFCCP will grant a limited, three-month exemption and waiver from some of the requirements of the laws administered by the agency. OFCCP regulations authorize the OFCCP Director to exempt contracts from requiring the inclusion of any part of the equal opportunity clause in any specific contract when special circumstances in the national interest so require, when it is impracticable to act upon requests for exemptions individually, and where such waiver will contribute to convenience in the administration of the authorities enforced by OFCCP. This exemption and waiver extends to all affirmative action obligations of supply and service and construction contracts, and other obligations under Executive Order 11246Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974. The exemption and waiver do not apply to the processing of complaints of discrimination under 41 CFR 60-1.21-1.24, 41 CFR 60-300.61, and 41 CFR 60-741.61. The exemption and waiver also do not exempt a covered contractor from their obligation to comply with other federal, state and local civil rights laws. For more information, please call OFCCP’s toll-free helpline at 800-397-6251 or visit https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/.

“Following President Trump’s direction, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is committed to swiftly responding to COVID-19,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Director Craig E. Leen. “Today’s memorandum helps federal agencies and federal contractors engaged in relief efforts to protect the safety, security and health of the American people.”

For further information about COVID-19, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More in Home
Osha 2
OSHA Fines Filament Supplier $258K
The fine against Monahan Filaments comes after moving machine parts caused fractures and third-degree burns to an employee's hand.
Mar 18th, 2020
A De
AD Hosts 250+ Industrial & Safety Distributors at First-Ever Live Virtual Meeting
The virtual format was introduced last week after AD decided to shift their spring network meetings to minimize any risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 18th, 2020
The Mall of America is largely empty after announcing it is closing temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, March 17 in Bloomington, MN.
Beating Virus Means Causing US Recession
The faster and more painfully that ordinary economic life shuts down, the faster the health crisis can be solved.
Mar 18th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
UAW Presses Companies to Close Factories
UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.
Mar 17th, 2020
I Stock 1023136634 (2)
Industrial Production Up 0.6%
The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
Mar 17th, 2020
An Amazon Fulfillment Center in the East San Francisco bay area.
Amazon Stocking Only Essentials
For the next three weeks, Amazon won't accept shipments of products that don't fit that criteria.
Mar 17th, 2020
Mb 35 Thumb
Most Mfgs. Expect Financial Impact from Virus
A new NAM survey shows a vast majority of manufacturers expect the virus to impact sales and that they're asking for clear guidelines.
Mar 16th, 2020
Hw Clogoa
Houston Wire & Cable 2019 Sales Fall 5%
HWCC closed its largest fastener distribution center during 2019, which cost $3.3 million but will save $1 million annually.
Mar 16th, 2020
In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, a staff wearing a protective mask browses her smartphone while waiting for customers at a shop at the Wangfujing shopping district following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.
China Economic Woes Worse Than Expected
Retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago after shopping malls and other businesses were closed in late January.
Mar 16th, 2020
Person Looking At Blockchain Concept On Screen, Cryptocurrency, Business, Fintech 849253650 4500x3000
Mfg's Race to Blockchain
The World Economic Forum predicts 10 percent of global GDP will be stored on blockchain by 2027.
Mar 13th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, while discussing an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed Slashes Interest Rates
The central bank said it will keep its rate there until it is “confident that the economy has weathered recent events.'
Mar 15th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13 in Washington.
Trump Declares Virus a National Emergency
Trump said the action could free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Mar 13th, 2020
This Feb. 7, 2018 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York&apos;s Financial District. The longest bull market in U.S. history is over after nearly 11 years. The bull market officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 20% dive that has taken it into bear market territory as of Thursday, March 12.
Tiny Virus Takes Down The Bull Market
The bull officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 26.7% dive.
Mar 13th, 2020
I Stock 510153022 (1)
Jan. US Cutting Tool Orders Up 5% from Dec.
The chair of AMT's Cutting Tool group cited numerous market uncertainties in early 2020, with COVID-19 as just one of them.
Mar 12th, 2020