World's Top Shipper Expects Virus Outbreak to Hurt Earnings

The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.

Associated Press
Feb 20th, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world's largest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Thursday it expects the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China to hurt its 2020 earnings.

The company said in its annual earnings report that the 2020 outlook “is subject to significant uncertainties and impacted” by the coronavirus outbreak, “which has significantly lowered visibility on what to expect in 2020."

“As factories in China are closed for longer than usual in connection with the Chinese New Year and as a result of the Coronavirus, we expect a weak start to the year.”

China is a key market for the shipper.

Mainland China has reported 2,118 deaths and 74,576 total cases. While the overall spread of the virus has been slowing, the situation remains severe in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected in December. More than 80% of the country's cases are in Hubei and 95% of the deaths, according to official figures.

The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion. In the fourth quarter, revenue dropped to $9.7 billion from $10.2 billion.

CEO Soeren Skou noted that despite weaker market conditions and global container growth of only 1.4%, the Copenhagen-based group “was able to improve profitability and cash flow.”

Separately, airline Air France estimated Thursday that the halt of flights to China and the wider impact on business from the virus outbreak will cost it 150-200 million euros ($165-220 million) in operating earnings for the Feb-April period.

More in Home
Building Sign Rendering 1024x438
NN INc. Appoints New CEO
Warren Veltman, who was NN's interim president CEO since September, is now cemented in those roles.
Feb 19th, 2020
Accessibility I Stock 1147350187
Is Your Distributor Website ADA Compliant?
Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in the past decade challenging the accessibility of business websites. Here's how to make sure your company's website is ADA-approved.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, Tony Bonczewski repairs a heel on a customer&apos;s shoe at his cobbler shop in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Small business owners have received some upbeat news on the economy this month. Retail sales figures released Friday showed that consumers were inspired by unseasonably warm weather to spend on their homes in January, but that overall sales growth was modest.
Small Businesses Getting Upbeat Economy News
January's economic reports showed that more consumers are working, which is a good omen for higher retail sales in the coming months.
Feb 18th, 2020
Asdf
SW Safety Launches New Website
Offering streamlined features, the new site is one of the final steps of the company’s brand refresh.
Feb 18th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Appoints New General Counsel, Secretary
Barnes has appointed the general counsel and secretary successor to Peter Gutermann, who will retire at the end of March.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks off stage after holding a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington to announce the Climate Pledge, setting a goal to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early.
Jeff Bezos Commits $10B to Climate Change
The world’s richest person will start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China&apos;s Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
Automakers in China Gradually Reopen After Virus Shutdown
Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., gestures as he speaks during an event celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China&apos;s Hebei province. General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don&apos;t produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from officials concerned over job losses. The words behind reads &apos;By 2020, Haval SUV sales will pass 2 million, become the world&apos;s biggest specialty SUV brand.&apos;
GM to Pull Out of Three Countries
It's part of the company's strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
Feb 17th, 2020
Martin Fastening
Martin Fastening Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification
The fastening division of Martin Supply — No. 48 on ID's Big 50 List — was awarded the certification after a company-wide audit.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, WA.
Hurt by Boeing, US Factory Output Slips 0.1%
US manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles.
Feb 14th, 2020
Sales Pitch I Stock 623266940
Setting SMARTer Sales Goals
A surprising number of salespeople operate without goals: the functional equivalent of a pilot with no flight plan.
Feb 14th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints HR Leaders
Sonepar USA has announced new senior vice presidents for Vallen North America and Sonepar North America.
Feb 13th, 2020
A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in Beijing, China Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home.
Virus Blamed for Forecast Fall in Oil
The International Energy Agency said that the consequences of the outbreak for oil demand “will be significant.”
Feb 13th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020