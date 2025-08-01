Trump Calls on the Federal Reserve Board to Take Full Control of the Central Bank from Powell

The Fed chair has been subjected to vicious verbal attacks by the president over several months.

Josh Boak
Aug 1, 2025
President Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a visit to the Federal Reserve, Washington, July 24, 2025.
President Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a visit to the Federal Reserve, Washington, July 24, 2025.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday called for the Federal Reserve's board of governors to usurp the power of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, criticizing the head of the U.S. central bank for not cutting short-term interest rates.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Powell "stubborn." The Fed chair has been subjected to vicious verbal attacks by the Republican president over several months.

The Fed has the responsibility of stabilizing prices and maximizing employment. Powell has held its benchmark rate for overnight loans constant this year, saying that Fed officials needed to see what impact Trump's massive tariffs had on inflation.

If Powell doesn't "substantially" lower rates, Trump posted, "THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL, AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!"

Two of the seven Fed governors, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, issued statements Friday saying they see the tariffs as having a one-time impact on prices and the job market as most likely softening. As a result, the two dissented at the Fed meeting on Wednesday and pushed for slight rate cuts relative to what Trump was seeking.

Even though Trump, who nominated Waller and Bowman, has claimed the U.S. economy is booming, he welcomed their arguments and what he called their strong dissents.

Friday's jobs report showed a rapidly decelerating economy, as just 73,000 jobs were added in July and downward revisions brought down the June and May totals to 14,000 and 19,000, respectively.

Trump sees the rate cuts as leading to stronger growth and lower debt servicing costs for the federal government and homebuyers. The president argues there is virtually no inflation, even though the Fed's preferred measure is running at an annual rate of 2.6%, slightly higher than the Fed's 2% target.

Trump has called for slashing the Fed's benchmark rate by 3 percentage points, bringing it down dramatically from its current average of 4.33%. The risk is that a rate cut that large could cause more money to come into the economy than can be absorbed, possibly causing inflation to accelerate.

The Supreme Court suggested in a May ruling that Trump could not remove Powell for policy disagreements. This led the White House to investigate whether the Fed chair could be fired for cause because of the cost overruns in the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation projects.

Powell's term as chair ends in May 2026, at which point Trump can put his Senate-confirmed pick in the seat.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 31, 2025
President Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a visit to the Federal Reserve, Washington, July 24, 2025.
Trump Calls on the Federal Reserve Board to Take Full Control of the Central Bank from Powell
August 1, 2025
Washers displayed near the entrance to a Costco warehouse, July 8, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Key Inflation Gauge Rises as Trump's Tariffs Lift Prices
July 31, 2025
A sheet of new $1 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Washington, Nov. 15, 2017.
Amid a Strong Rebound for the U.S. Economy, Some Red Flags
July 30, 2025
Related Stories
Washers displayed near the entrance to a Costco warehouse, July 8, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Rises as Trump's Tariffs Lift Prices
A sheet of new $1 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Washington, Nov. 15, 2017.
Economy
Amid a Strong Rebound for the U.S. Economy, Some Red Flags
In a Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 31, 2025
Washers displayed near the entrance to a Costco warehouse, July 8, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Rises as Trump's Tariffs Lift Prices
The uptick helps explain the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut its key interest rate.
July 31, 2025
A sheet of new $1 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Washington, Nov. 15, 2017.
Economy
Amid a Strong Rebound for the U.S. Economy, Some Red Flags
Details of the report suggested that consumers and businesses are wary about economic uncertainty.
July 30, 2025
In a Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged
But there were some signs of splits in the Fed’s ranks.
July 30, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, second from right, walks outside Rosenbad ahead of trade talks between the U.S. and China, Stockholm, July 29, 2025.
Economy
U.S., China Agree to Work on Extending Tariff Pause Deadline
The U.S. side says the extension was discussed, but not decided.
July 30, 2025
People queue outside the Louis Vuitton store, Paris, July 28, 2025.
Economy
Trump Is Getting the Economy He Wants — but the Risk to Growth Could Spoil His Victory Lap
There’s no guarantee that the radical overhaul of U.S. trade policy will deliver a happy ending.
July 29, 2025
Appliances are displayed in a Costco warehouse on March 17, 2024, in Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly, but Americans Remain Concerned About Tariffs
Consumers’ recession fears declined slightly in July but remained above last year's levels.
July 29, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, June 24, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Likely to Stand Pat on Rates This Week
But the Fed itself is increasingly divided over its next steps.
July 29, 2025
President Trump walks down stairs as he visits the Federal Reserve during renovations, July 24, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Behind the Scenes at the Federal Reserve, Mid-Renovation
The Fed clearly hopes greater transparency will help beat back criticism from the White House.
July 28, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks alongside President Trump during a visit to the Federal Reserve, July 24, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Trump, Powell Bicker Over Fed Renovations as President Ratchets Up Pressure
Trump is likely to be disappointed when Fed officials meet next week.
July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Economy
Flurry of Trade Deals Offers Relief for Some Asian Countries, While Others Wait
Overall, economists say the tariffs inevitably will dent growth in Asia and the world.
July 24, 2025
I Stock 689551602
Economy
Metalformers' Outlook Steadies Despite Declining Shipping Levels
Companies expect steady incoming orders and reported rising lead times.
July 22, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Committee on Banking hearing, June 25, 2025, Capitol Hill.
Economy
Trump's Attacks on Powell Threaten the Fed's Independence
Why it matters.
July 22, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, June 24, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve's Waller Says Central Bank Should Cut Rates at Next Meeting
Waller said during a speech in New York City that the economy is showing signs of weakening.
July 18, 2025
I Stock 1877662525
Economy
Federal Reserve Says Building Renovation Complies with Law, Defends Costs
The letter is the latest salvo in an escalating battle between the Fed and the Trump administration.
July 18, 2025