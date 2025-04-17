Trump Says Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s 'Termination Cannot Come Fast Enough'

Trump's rash of tariffs have put the economy — and the Fed — in an increasingly perilous spot.

Aamer MadhaniJosh Boak
Apr 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, reiterating his frustration that the Fed has not aggressively cut interest rates and saying that the central bank leader's "termination cannot come fast enough."

Trump hinted at moving to fire Powell, whose term does not expire until next year. The Republican president's broadside comes a day after Powell signaled that the Fed will keep its key interest rate unchanged while it seeks "greater clarity" on the impact of policy changes in areas such as immigration, taxation, regulation and tariffs.

Powell's comments contributed to a drop in stock prices Wednesday.

"Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs!) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS," Trump said in a social media post.

Referring to the European Central Bank, he added that Powell "should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell's termination cannot come fast enough!"

The European Central Bank on Thursday lowered its key interest rate from 2.5% to 2.25%.

Powell was initially nominated by Trump in 2017, and he was appointed to another four-year term by President Joe Biden in 2022. At a November news conference, Powell indicated he would not step down if Trump asked him to resign.

He has also said that the removal or demotion of top Fed officials was "not permitted under the law."

Trump's comments come with the backdrop of a legal case headed to the Supreme Court that could determine whether presidents can fire the heads of independent agencies such as the Fed. Powell said Wednesday he was watching the case.

"A sudden crystallization of the threat to Fed independence would ... intensify market stress," Krishna Guha, an analyst at investment bank Evercore ISI, wrote on Thursday. "If you liked the tariff debacle in markets, you'd love the loss-of-Fed-independence trade."

Powell started Trump's second term in a relatively secure spot with a low unemployment rate and inflation progressing closer to the Fed's 2% target, conditions that could have spared the U.S. central banker from the president's vitriol.

But Trump's aggressive and haphazard tariffs have increased the threat of a recession with both higher inflationary pressures and slower growth, a tough spot for Powell, whose mandate is to stabilize prices and maximize employment. With the economy weakening because of Trump's choices, the president appears to be looking to pin the blame on Powell.

Powell, in his remarks at the Economic Club of Chicago on Wednesday, said the Fed will base its decisions solely on what is best for all Americans.

"That's the only thing we're ever going to do," Powell said. "We're never going to be influenced by any political pressure. People can say whatever they want. That's fine, that's not a problem. But we will do what we do strictly without consideration of political or any other extraneous factors."

"Our independence is a matter of law," Powell continued. "We're not removable except for cause. We serve very long terms, seemingly endless terms. So we're protected into law. Congress could change that law, but I don't think there's any danger of that. Fed independence has pretty broad support across both political parties and in both sides of the Hill."

Trump has unleashed a rash of tariffs that have put the U.S. economy and the Fed in an increasingly perilous spot. On April 2, the president rolled out aggressive tariff hikes based off U.S. trade deficits with other nations, causing a financial market backlash that almost immediately led him to announce a 90-day pause in which most countries would be charged a baseline 10% tariff while negotiations go forward. But Trump increased his tariff hikes on China to a rate of 145%, in addition to his existing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, autos and steel and aluminum.

Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs have raised their odds that a recession could start. Consumers are increasingly pessimistic in surveys about their job prospects and fearful that inflation will shoot up as the cost of the import taxes get passed along to them. The risk of stagflation — stagnant growth and high inflation — would make it harder for the Fed to respond with the same playbook as recent downturns.

The Budget Lab at Yale University estimated that the increased inflationary pressures from the tariffs would be equal to the loss of $4,900 in an average U.S. household.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif., April 16, 2025.
California Sues to Stop Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
April 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
Trump Hints at Moving to Fire Fed Chair
April 17, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Powell Says Federal Reserve Can Wait on Any Interest Rate Moves
April 17, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1205473486
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Down 9% in February
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif., April 16, 2025.
Economy
California Sues to Stop Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Powell Says Federal Reserve Can Wait on Any Interest Rate Moves
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 1, 2025
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at an almond farm in Ceres, Calif., April 16, 2025.
Economy
California Sues to Stop Trump from Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
The lawsuit challenges Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
April 17, 2025
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks during an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Powell Says Federal Reserve Can Wait on Any Interest Rate Moves
"For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity," he told the Economic Club of Chicago.
April 17, 2025
I Stock 1489993569
Economy
Manufacturing Machinery Orders Climb in February
Through the first two months of the year, orders were up nearly 9%.
April 16, 2025
The Treasury Department building, Washington, March 13, 2025, in.
Economy
Sell-Off of ‘Safe Haven’ Bonds Raises Fears that Confidence in America Is Fading
Normally, investors rush into Treasurys at a whiff of economic chaos.
April 15, 2025
Customers at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., April 3, 2025.
Economy
Trade War Sends Consumer Sentiment Plunging
The decline was "pervasive and unanimous."
April 14, 2025
The Federal Reserve, Washington, April 7, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Could Be in 'Difficult' Spot with Higher Prices, Slower Hiring
Several Fed officials said their business contacts were "already reporting increases in costs."
April 11, 2025
Unsold 2025 Cooper hardtops and Countryman utility vehicles at a Mini dealership, Feb. 9, 2025, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month as Price Pressures Eased
But ongoing trade wars have clouded the outlook.
April 11, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Economy
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
The back-and-forth rattled companies and shook confidence in U.S. leadership.
April 11, 2025
A shopper checks eggs at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Fell Last Month in Sign Prices Cooled Before Tariffs
March's inflation figure was the lowest since September.
April 10, 2025
An investor stands in front of stock price indices at a brokerage house, Hangzhou, China, April 7, 2025.
Economy
U.S., China Locked in a Faceoff Over Tariffs
No one wants to blink first.
April 10, 2025
Truck wait to load shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles, April 9, 2025.
Economy
Trump Reverses Tariffs that Caused Market Meltdown, but Companies Remain Bewildered
The ever-changing trade war tactics have already done damage.
April 10, 2025
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., listens as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee, Washington, April 8, 2025.
Economy
Republicans Go Public with Growing Worries About Trump's Tariffs
"Who pays these high tariffs? It will be the consumer."
April 9, 2025
An electronic board displays Shanghai shares trading index in the Central Business District, Beijing, April 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
China Raises Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S. to 84%, Vows to 'Fight to the End'
Beijing also placed further restrictions on American companies' trade with Chinese businesses.
April 9, 2025
President Trump arrives at the White House on Marine One, April 6, 2025, Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Threatens More Tariffs on China as Global Markets Shudder
If implemented, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would reach a combined 104%.
April 8, 2025