Cutting Tool Orders Up 9% in February

Through the first two months of the year, orders were up 6.5%.

U.S. Cutting Tool Institute, Association for Manufacturing Technology
Apr 19, 2024
I Stock 1778337289
iStock.com

McLEAN, Va. — February 2024 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $214.6 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 4.9% from January’s $204.5 million and up 9% when compared with the $196.9 million reported for February 2023. With a year-to-date total of $419.1 million, 2024 is up 6.5% when compared to the same time period in 2023.

“After some declines in orders to end the fourth quarter of 2023, the U.S. cutting tool industry has seen rebounds in monthly orders and growth in shipments to begin the first quarter of 2024,” said Steve Boyer, president of USCTI. “Inflation continues to add some apprehension for upcoming quarters, but the industry continues to positively show growth even if that pattern is of uneven growth.”

Bret Tayne, president of Everede Tool Co., noted:

“In spite of some uneasiness and uncertainty in the general economy, cutting tool sales remained on an upward trend in February. The yield curve remains inverted, and inflation remains stubbornly high. The commercial aircraft sector is in a challenging period. Automobile manufacturers have become increasingly concerned about the direction of the EV market. Elections are approaching, and consumer sentiment is volatile. It will be interesting to see if the cutting tool industry can maintain momentum over the next several months.”

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology.

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time.

