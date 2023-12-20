CBO Projects Lower Inflation, Higher Unemployment into 2025

Inflation is expected to approach the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate next year.

Fatima Hussein
Dec 20, 2023
Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, testifies on Capitol Hill, July 12, 2023.
Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, testifies on Capitol Hill, July 12, 2023.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office said Friday it expects inflation to nearly hit the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate in 2024, as overall growth is expected to slow and unemployment is expected to rise into 2025, according to updated economic projections for the next two years.

The office's Current View of the Economy from 2023 to 2025 report estimates that the unemployment rate will hit 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and remain close to that level through 2025.

Currently, the unemployment rate is 3.7%, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Meanwhile, gross domestic product, otherwise known as the overall health of the economy, is estimated to fall from 2.5% in 2023 to 1.5% in 2024 — then rebound to 2.2% in 2025, according to the CBO projections.

Compared with its February 2023 projections, CBO's Friday report predicts weaker growth, lower unemployment, and higher interest rates in 2024 and 2025.

But in a reminder that the U.S. economy has seldom behaved as anticipated through the pandemic and its aftermath, the employment forecast looks very different from the pace of hiring so far this year.

The jobless rate has now remained below 4% for nearly two years, the longest such streak since the late 1960s.

And on the inflation front, most economists expect growth to slow and inflation to continue to decline.

This week, the Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight time, and its officials signaled that they are edging closer to cutting rates as early as next summer.

At a news conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that officials are likely done raising rates because of how steadily inflation has cooled.

In keeping with the agency's mandate to provide objective, impartial analysis, the report makes no policy recommendations, CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Specialist Meric Greenbaum on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 1, 2023.
Fed on the Cusp of What Some Thought Impossible
December 19, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Cutting Tool Orders Up 6% in October
December 14, 2023
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow
December 14, 2023
Related Stories
Specialist Meric Greenbaum on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed on the Cusp of What Some Thought Impossible
I Stock 510153022
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 6% in October
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 6% in October
Orders are up nearly 8% through the first 10 months of the year.
December 14, 2023
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow
The producer price index was flat last month.
December 14, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
Fed officials also signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
Through the first 10 months of the year, orders were off by 13.5%.
December 12, 2023
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Eases, Although Some Costs Kept Surging
Cheaper gas further lightened the weight of price increases.
December 12, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
But speculation about eventual rate cuts is rising.
December 12, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
How each one might affect America's households and businesses.
December 11, 2023
I Stock 639420526
Economy
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
The economy has cooled under the weight of rising interest rates, as the central bank intended, but remains surprisingly resilient.
December 8, 2023
Bank executives testify during a Senate heading on Capitol Hill, Dec. 6, 2023.
Economy
Bank CEOs Say New Regulations Could Harm Economy
Wall Street's biggest banks face a number of proposed regulations that could hit their profitability.
December 7, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
Economy
Economists Believe the U.S. Can Avoid a Recession
Less than one-quarter of those surveyed see a recession next year as more likely than not.
December 6, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Hiring appears to be cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
December 6, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
He told an Atlanta audience that it's too early to declare victory.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 538617741
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
November's PMI matched the index from the previous month.
December 1, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economy
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
The latest measure showed the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2.5 years.
November 30, 2023