Cutting Tool Orders Up 6% in October

Orders are up nearly 8% through the first 10 months of the year.

U.S. Cutting Tool Institute, Association for Manufacturing Technology
Dec 14, 2023
I Stock 510153022
iStock

McLEAN, Va. — October 2023 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $213 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology.

This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 5.8% from September’s $201.4 million and up 6.1% when compared with the $200.6 million reported for October 2022. With a year-to-date total of $2.06 billion, 2023 is up 7.9% when compared to the same time period in 2022.

These numbers and all data in this report are based on the totals reported by the companies participating in the CTMR program. The totals here represent the majority of the U.S. market for cutting tools.

“U.S. cutting tool orders continued to show a trend of uneven growth over the last quarter, and we expect that narrative to continue through the first half of next year,” said Steve Boyer, president of USCTI. “Aerospace and automotive market indicators show sustained growth for 2024 and 2025. Other industrial market segments have softened over the last six months, and we anticipate some decline into the next year. Labor shortages, retention challenges, and an aging workforce will challenge future growth in our markets.”

Eli Lustgarten, president at ESL Consultants, expanded:

“Current U.S. cutting tool consumption data remains relatively strong despite the ongoing softness of U.S. manufacturing. Cutting tools are one of the last manufacturing sectors to return to pre-COVID levels. Indications are that conditions will be uncertain for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. The ISM reported that November manufacturing in the United States contracted for the 13th consecutive month as the U.S. economy slowed under the pressure of higher rates and a consumer slowdown. With the unknown impact of current global turmoil and manufacturing inventories at normal levels or higher, customer orders are being delayed, and companies are focusing on right-sizing inventories. Sustaining current production levels near-term will be difficult. We expect cutting tool orders to remain firm, with 2023 orders of about $2.4 billion to $2.45 billion, likely about 6% to 7% above last year’s level. The first half of 2024 will likely be challenging; a soft economic landing with lower rates will help stabilize and enhance growth next year. The wild card is international turmoil.”

The Cutting Tool Market Report is jointly compiled by AMT and USCTI, two trade associations representing the development, production, and distribution of cutting tool technology and products. It provides a monthly statement on U.S. manufacturers’ consumption of the primary consumable in the manufacturing process – the cutting tool. Analysis of cutting tool consumption is a leading indicator of both upturns and downturns in U.S. manufacturing activity, as it is a true measure of actual production levels.

Historical data for the Cutting Tool Market Report is available dating back to January 2012. This collaboration of AMT and USCTI is the first step in the two associations working together to promote and support U.S.-based manufacturers of cutting tool technology.

The graph below includes the 12-month moving average for the durable goods shipments and cutting tool orders. These values are calculated by taking the average of the most recent 12 months and plotting them over time.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow
December 14, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
December 12, 2023
Related Stories
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
Fed officials also signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
Through the first 10 months of the year, orders were off by 13.5%.
December 12, 2023
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Eases, Although Some Costs Kept Surging
Cheaper gas further lightened the weight of price increases.
December 12, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
But speculation about eventual rate cuts is rising.
December 12, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
How each one might affect America's households and businesses.
December 11, 2023
I Stock 639420526
Economy
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
The economy has cooled under the weight of rising interest rates, as the central bank intended, but remains surprisingly resilient.
December 8, 2023
Bank executives testify during a Senate heading on Capitol Hill, Dec. 6, 2023.
Economy
Bank CEOs Say New Regulations Could Harm Economy
Wall Street's biggest banks face a number of proposed regulations that could hit their profitability.
December 7, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
Economy
Economists Believe the U.S. Can Avoid a Recession
Less than one-quarter of those surveyed see a recession next year as more likely than not.
December 6, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Hiring appears to be cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
December 6, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
He told an Atlanta audience that it's too early to declare victory.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 538617741
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
November's PMI matched the index from the previous month.
December 1, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economy
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
The latest measure showed the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2.5 years.
November 30, 2023
Workers assemble mini excavators in a factory of heavy machinery in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Oct. 23, 2023. An official survey of Chinese manufacturers showed that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand even as policymakers have introduced stimulus measures to jumpstart the economy.
Economy
China Factory Activity Contracts for 2nd Straight Month
This comes despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
November 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Key Fed Official Raises Possibility of a Rate Cut
The central bank could act as early as next spring if inflation continues to decline.
November 29, 2023