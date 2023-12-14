Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow

The producer price index was flat last month.

Paul Wiseman
Dec 14, 2023
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Wholesale inflation in the United States was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy's pipeline are continuing to gradually ease.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4% the month before. Measured year over year, producer prices rose just 0.9% from November 2022, the smallest such rise since June.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from October and were up just 2% from a year ago — the mildest year-over-year increase since January 2021. Among goods, prices were unchanged from October to November, held down by a 4.1% drop in gasoline prices. Services prices were also flat.

Wednesday's report reinforced the belief that inflation pressures are cooling across the economy, including among wholesale producers. The figures , which reflect prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise in the coming months.

Year-over-year producer price inflation has slowed more or less steadily since peaking at 11.7% in March 2022. That is the month when the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rate to try to slow accelerating prices. Since then, the Fed has raised the rate 11 times, from near zero to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years.

The Fed is expected later Wednesday to announce, after its latest policy meeting, that it's leaving its benchmark rate unchanged for the third straight meeting. Most economists believe the Fed is done raising rates and expect the central bank to start reducing rates sometime next year.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose just 0.1% last month from October and 3.1% from a year earlier. But core prices, which the Fed sees as a better indicator of future inflation, were stickier, rising 0.3% from October and 4% from November 2022. Year-over-year consumer price inflation is down sharply from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022 but is still above the Fed's 2% target.

"The data confirm the downtrend in inflation, although consumer prices are moving lower more gradually," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "For the Fed, there is nothing in today's figures that changes our expectation that (its policymakers) will hold policy steady today, and rates are at a peak."

Despite widespread predictions that the Fed rate hikes would cause a recession, the U.S. economy and job market have remained surprisingly strong. That has raised hopes the Fed can pull off a so-called soft landing — raising rates enough to tame inflation without sending the economy into recession.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Monaca, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023.
Wholesale Inflation Continues to Slow
December 14, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
December 12, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 510153022
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 6% in October
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Dec. 13, 2023.
Economy
Federal Reserve Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged
Fed officials also signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1315444945
Economy
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down 10% in October
Through the first 10 months of the year, orders were off by 13.5%.
December 12, 2023
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Inflation Eases, Although Some Costs Kept Surging
Cheaper gas further lightened the weight of price increases.
December 12, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
But speculation about eventual rate cuts is rising.
December 12, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
How each one might affect America's households and businesses.
December 11, 2023
I Stock 639420526
Economy
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
The economy has cooled under the weight of rising interest rates, as the central bank intended, but remains surprisingly resilient.
December 8, 2023
Bank executives testify during a Senate heading on Capitol Hill, Dec. 6, 2023.
Economy
Bank CEOs Say New Regulations Could Harm Economy
Wall Street's biggest banks face a number of proposed regulations that could hit their profitability.
December 7, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
Economy
Economists Believe the U.S. Can Avoid a Recession
Less than one-quarter of those surveyed see a recession next year as more likely than not.
December 6, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Hiring appears to be cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
December 6, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
He told an Atlanta audience that it's too early to declare victory.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 538617741
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
November's PMI matched the index from the previous month.
December 1, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economy
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
The latest measure showed the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2.5 years.
November 30, 2023
Workers assemble mini excavators in a factory of heavy machinery in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Oct. 23, 2023. An official survey of Chinese manufacturers showed that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand even as policymakers have introduced stimulus measures to jumpstart the economy.
Economy
China Factory Activity Contracts for 2nd Straight Month
This comes despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
November 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Key Fed Official Raises Possibility of a Rate Cut
The central bank could act as early as next spring if inflation continues to decline.
November 29, 2023