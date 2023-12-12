Consumer Inflation Eases, Although Some Costs Kept Surging

Cheaper gas further lightened the weight of price increases.

Christopher Rugaber
Dec 12, 2023
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
Patrons stand in line at a Micro Center store in Yetta, Ga., Nov. 24, 2023.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation ticked down again last month, with cheaper gas helping further lighten the weight of price increases in the United States.

At the same time, the latest data on consumer inflation showed that prices in some areas — services such as rents, restaurants and auto insurance — continued to rise uncomfortably fast.

Tuesday's report from the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose just 0.1% from October to November. Compared with a year earlier, prices were up 3.1% in November, down from a 3.2% year-over-year rise in October.

But core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from October to November, slightly faster than the 0.2% increase the previous month. Measured from a year ago, core prices rose 4%, the same as in October. The Federal Reserve considers core prices to be a better guide to the future path of inflation.

The stickiness of inflation in the economy's service sector will likely keep the Federal Reserve on guard against inflation as it meets this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been scrutinizing such costs as a guide to whether underlying inflationary trends are cooling.

Inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target. And while Powell has expressed optimism about slowing inflation, he said earlier this month that it was "premature" to assume that the Fed was done raising its benchmark interest rate or to speculate about rate cuts, which many on Wall Street expect as early as spring.

Michael Gapen, chief economist at Bank of America, said that persistent inflation in the service sector "fits the 'wait and see and be careful' narrative that the Fed is constructing."

"In terms of building confidence that you're in a disinflationary environment and opening the door to cuts," Gapen added, "I think you have to say, well, we need more time to assess where services inflation is is going."

Prices for such services as hotels, health care and entertainment are heavily determined by wages because they are labor-intensive. And wages are still rising rapidly, though they've eased from pandemic-era peaks.

Restaurant prices are an example. They rose 0.4% from October to November for a third straight month, leaving them 5.3% more expensive than they were a year earlier. Rents are also fueling inflation: They accelerated slightly from October to November. Real-time data from companies like Zillow and ApartmentList, though, suggest that apartment rent growth is slowing. That slowdown has started to bring down the government's official measure of rents and should continue to do so in coming months.

Gas prices tumbled 6% just from October to November. From a peak of $5 about a year and a half ago, the national average has dropped to $3.14 a gallon, according to AAA.

And grocery prices are showing signs of further cooling, which should provide consumers with some relief for one of their most frequent purchases: Food prices ticked up just 0.1% in November and are only 1.7% higher than they were a year ago. Bread, beef, chicken and pork prices all dropped.

Many goods prices, including furniture, clothing and appliances, also fell last month. Used cars were an exception. Their average prices jumped 1.6% in November, though they're still down nearly 4% from 12 months earlier.

The sharp decline in goods prices reflects substantial improvement in global supply chains, which were severely disrupted by the pandemic. At the same time, Americans ramped up spending on cars, stationary bikes and furniture in 2021 and 2022, worsening the bottlenecks for many factory-made items.

In the past year or so, a slower economy and smoother production have helped reduce inflation pressures by making it easier and cheaper for companies to obtain supplies and find workers.

At Christmas Decor, a company that installs holiday decorations for homes and businesses, sales are still growing this year but at a less frantic pace than in the previous two years. In 2021, for example, Brandon Stephens, the company president, was so busy and customers were so willing to spend money on decorations that some people were willing to wait until after Christmas for his company to put up lights and ornaments.

"This year wasn't as feverish as it felt in the last two years," Stephens said.

Stephens, who imports most of his Christmas lights, Santa statues and greenery, said that in 2021 shipping costs had jumped from $6,000 for a 40-foot container to as much as $30,000. He recommended to his roughly 275 franchisees that they raise prices by 7% to 9% that year to cover the higher costs.

With shipping prices having since dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, Christmas Decor is raising prices more slowly. Still, the cost of some goods and labor remains much higher than before the pandemic. A basic install at a home now costs about $2,300, Stephens said, compared with $1,700 before COVID.

The mixed picture in Tuesday's inflation report will likely keep the Fed on track to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged when its latest meeting ends Wednesday. Inflation still exceeds the Fed's 2% annual target, which is why its officials are set to leave rates high. But inflation is also cooling faster than officials expected, a key reason they likely see no cause to further raise rates, at least for now.

If the Fed leaves rates where they are Wednesday, it will be the third straight time it has done so. The central bank last raised its key rate in July, which suggests that it's probably finished raising borrowing costs.

The central bank has pushed its key rate to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years, in a determined drive to conquer inflation. Its rate hikes have made mortgages, auto loans, business borrowing and other forms of credit much costlier, reflecting the Fed's goal of slowing borrowing and spending enough to tame inflation.

Even if the central bank is done raising rates, it's expected to keep its benchmark rate at a peak for at least several more months. The Fed raised its key short-term rate 11 times starting in March 2022.

According to a lesser-known inflation gauge that the Fed prefers, core prices rose 3.5% in October compared with 12 months earlier. That was less than the central bank's forecast of 3.7% for the final three months of this year.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
December 12, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
December 11, 2023
I Stock 639420526
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
December 8, 2023
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
I Stock 639420526
Economy
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia at her desk at the Ottawa Co. Dept. of Public Health, Sept. 5, 2023, Holland, Mich.
Economy
'Soft Landing' or Recession?
How each one might affect America's households and businesses.
December 11, 2023
I Stock 639420526
Economy
Easing Inflation Gives Investors Hope for a Gentler Fed
The economy has cooled under the weight of rising interest rates, as the central bank intended, but remains surprisingly resilient.
December 8, 2023
Bank executives testify during a Senate heading on Capitol Hill, Dec. 6, 2023.
Economy
Bank CEOs Say New Regulations Could Harm Economy
Wall Street's biggest banks face a number of proposed regulations that could hit their profitability.
December 7, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a Jewel Osco store, Deerfield, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023.
Economy
Economists Believe the U.S. Can Avoid a Recession
Less than one-quarter of those surveyed see a recession next year as more likely than not.
December 6, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economy
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Hiring appears to be cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
December 6, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Powell Notes Inflation Is Easing, but Downplays Rate Cuts
He told an Atlanta audience that it's too early to declare victory.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 538617741
Economy
Manufacturing Sector Continues Contraction
November's PMI matched the index from the previous month.
December 1, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economy
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
The latest measure showed the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2.5 years.
November 30, 2023
Workers assemble mini excavators in a factory of heavy machinery in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Oct. 23, 2023. An official survey of Chinese manufacturers showed that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand even as policymakers have introduced stimulus measures to jumpstart the economy.
Economy
China Factory Activity Contracts for 2nd Straight Month
This comes despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
November 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Economy
Key Fed Official Raises Possibility of a Rate Cut
The central bank could act as early as next spring if inflation continues to decline.
November 29, 2023
A crane lifts a shipping container at an automated container port in Tianjin, China, Jan. 16, 2023. The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.
Economy
OECD: The World Economy Will Slow Next Year
High interest rates, inflation and war all play a role.
November 29, 2023
Austan Goolsbee, left, then-chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, testifies on Capitol Hill, Feb. 28, 2013.
Economy
Fed Official Sees 'Golden Path' to Lower Inflation Without Recession
The optimism underscores why analysts increasingly think the Fed's next move will be a rate cut.
November 21, 2023
Workers apply sheathing to the exterior of a new multifamily residential building, Boston, Nov. 3, 2023.
Economy
Why Americans Feel Gloomy About the Economy
Most remain glum despite falling inflation and low unemployment.
November 20, 2023
I Stock 1502942179
Economy
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4% in September
Orders were up 8% through the first three-quarters of the year.
November 17, 2023