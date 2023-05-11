Wholesale Price Data Points to Easing Inflation Pressure

Food, transportation and warehousing prices slid month-to-month.

Paul Wiseman
May 11, 2023
Stacey Richard checks sides of beef hanging in the refrigerated butchering section at Wright's Meat Packing, Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Stacey Richard checks sides of beef hanging in the refrigerated butchering section at Wright's Meat Packing, Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates.

From March to April, the government's producer price index rose just 0.2% after falling 0.4% from February to March, held down by falling prices for food, transportation and warehousing.

Compared with a year earlier, wholesale prices rose just 2.3%, the 10th straight slowdown and the lowest figure since January 2021. Lower energy prices helped slow the annual inflation rate.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation rose 0.2% from March and 3.2% from 12 months earlier. The year-over-year increase in core wholesale inflation was the lowest since March 2021 and marked the seventh straight slowdown. The Fed pays particularly close attention to core prices, which tend to be a better gauge of the economy's underlying inflation pressures.

The producer price index that the Labor Department issued Thursday reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise. The index is used to help calculate the Fed's favored inflation gauge: the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index.

April's mild producer price figures amount to "much needed and awaited good news'' for the Fed's fight against inflation, said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Thursday's wholesale figures follow a government report Wednesday that showed that at the consumer level, core prices rose 0.4% from March to April — the fifth straight month that those prices have risen at least that much, well above the pace needed to meet the Fed's 2% annual inflation target.

On a year-over-year basis, overall consumer inflation, at 4.9%, has dropped significantly since peaking at 9.1% in June 2022 yet remains well above the Fed's target level. Economic growth slowed to a tepid 1.1% annual rate from January through March.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in 14 months. The central bank's policymakers want to slow the U.S. economy — the world's biggest — just enough to control price increases without causing a recession. But many economists are skeptical and expect the United States to slip into a recession later this year.

Higher borrowing costs have dealt a blow to some key sectors of the economy, notably the housing market. Pounded by higher mortgage rates, sales of existing homes were down a sharp 22% in March from a year earlier. Investment in housing has cratered over the past year.

Still, the job market, the cornerstone of the economy, remains healthy even though it has lost some momentum. The unemployment rate, at 3.4, is at a 54-year low.

Last week, the Fed signaled that it may now pause its interest rate hikes so that its policymakers can step back and assess the impact of higher rates on growth and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell also said the Fed would monitor other threats, including the recent turmoil in the banking sector, to determine whether to suspend its rate hikes.

Powell stressed his belief that the collapse of three large banks in the past six weeks will likely cause other banks to tighten lending to avoid similar fates. Such lending cutbacks, he added, will likely help slow the economy, cool inflation and lessen the need for the Fed to further raise rates.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 8, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
Hot Employment Market Shows Signs of Cooling
May 11, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
May 5, 2023
Related Stories
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
Economy
Hot Employment Market Shows Signs of Cooling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 8, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
Economy
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
April’s hiring gain compares with 165,000 in March and 248,000 in February and is still at a level considered vigorous by historical standards.
May 5, 2023
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
The move raised the Federal Reserve's key interest rate to the highest level in 16 years.
May 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
But economists and traders are more interested in what comes next.
May 2, 2023
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
Higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories during the quarter.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
The year-to-date total was up more than 20% compared to 2022.
April 24, 2023
A driver puts fuel in his vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., April 18, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Takes a Tumble at the Wholesale Level
Plunging energy prices pulled the producer price index down 0.5%.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1435658481
Economy
Metalformers Slightly More Pessimistic in April
Some 30% of companies now anticipate a decrease in economic activity in coming months.
April 19, 2023
A man looks at his mobile phone while shopping at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Cheaper Gas, Food Provide Some Inflation Relief
Prices in the economy’s vast service sector are keeping core inflation high — at least for now.
April 12, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
March 30, 2023
People shop at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Ticks Up in March
Consumer spending has remained strong despite continued increases in interest rates.
March 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Unwanted Ally in Inflation Fight: Credit Crunch
The collapse of two major banks could lead to more restrictive lending standards.
March 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate Despite Bank Turmoil
But the central bank signaled that it could be nearing the end of its aggressive streak of rate hikes.
March 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Tough Challenge: Confront Inflation and Bank Jitters
Recent banking troubles have intensified fears that the economy could tumble into recession.
March 21, 2023