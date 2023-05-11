Hot Employment Market Shows Signs of Cooling

Job openings fell to their lowest level in nearly two years.

Damian Troise
May 11, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

NEW YORK (AP) — The hot jobs market has been defying a weakening economy and confounding the Federal Reserve for months, but now shows signs of cooling.

The latest set of employment data from the government shows that job openings fell in March to their lowest level since April 2021. Layoffs rose to 1.8 million, their highest level since December 2020.

Employers are also slowing the pace of hiring. While hiring remained strong in April, the government lowered its hiring figures for February and March. More broadly, job gains for February through April marked the weakest three-month average since January 2021.

The persistently strong labor market has bewildered the Fed and economists for more than a year as higher interest rates meant to slow economic growth did little to loosen a historically tight job market with record low unemployment. That resistance is now slowly fading, according to analysts.

"The labor market is usually the last to break in an economic downturn, and when it does, things can change quite rapidly," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, in a note.

Factors including tighter business conditions, weak sentiment and declining job openings will likely keep factoring into future labor data.

"The labor market can't dodge a downturn indefinitely," Kelly said.

The strong job market and higher wages for workers have resisted the Fed's efforts to cool inflation, while also keeping a weakening economy from slipping into a recession. The Fed has raised rates 10 times since March 2022, but recently signaled that it may forego a rate hike at its next meeting in June.

Wall Street expects the central bank to hold its current benchmark interest rates steady at a range of 5% to 5.25% at its next meeting in June.

The Fed's goal when it began raising interest rates in 2022 was to achieve a so-called soft landing, where it would slow economic growth enough to tame inflation while avoiding a recession. Earlier this month Fed Chair Jerome Powell said such an outcome could be achieved, pointing out that the unemployment rate has actually declined slightly since the Fed started hiking rates, even as inflation declined. If such a pattern held, a downturn could be avoided, Powell said.

However most economists expect the U.S. to slip into a recession this year, but estimates of its potential severity differ.

Wall Street is closely watching how companies react to the economic slowdown. Analysts expect many of the layoffs announced over the past few months by companies like Google and Facebook to have a lag effect on broader employment data this year.

Latest in Economy
Stacey Richard checks sides of beef hanging in the refrigerated butchering section at Wright's Meat Packing, Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Wholesale Price Data Points to Easing Inflation Pressure
May 11, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., April 4, 2023.
Hot Employment Market Shows Signs of Cooling
May 11, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
May 5, 2023
Related Stories
Stacey Richard checks sides of beef hanging in the refrigerated butchering section at Wright's Meat Packing, Fombell, Pa., June 16, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Price Data Points to Easing Inflation Pressure
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 5, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
Economy
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
April’s hiring gain compares with 165,000 in March and 248,000 in February and is still at a level considered vigorous by historical standards.
May 5, 2023
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
The move raised the Federal Reserve's key interest rate to the highest level in 16 years.
May 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
But economists and traders are more interested in what comes next.
May 2, 2023
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
Higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories during the quarter.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
The year-to-date total was up more than 20% compared to 2022.
April 24, 2023
A driver puts fuel in his vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., April 18, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Takes a Tumble at the Wholesale Level
Plunging energy prices pulled the producer price index down 0.5%.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1435658481
Economy
Metalformers Slightly More Pessimistic in April
Some 30% of companies now anticipate a decrease in economic activity in coming months.
April 19, 2023
A man looks at his mobile phone while shopping at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Cheaper Gas, Food Provide Some Inflation Relief
Prices in the economy’s vast service sector are keeping core inflation high — at least for now.
April 12, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
March 30, 2023
People shop at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Ticks Up in March
Consumer spending has remained strong despite continued increases in interest rates.
March 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Unwanted Ally in Inflation Fight: Credit Crunch
The collapse of two major banks could lead to more restrictive lending standards.
March 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate Despite Bank Turmoil
But the central bank signaled that it could be nearing the end of its aggressive streak of rate hikes.
March 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Tough Challenge: Confront Inflation and Bank Jitters
Recent banking troubles have intensified fears that the economy could tumble into recession.
March 21, 2023