Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt

Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.

Zeke Miller
May 8, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there are "no good options" for the United States to avoid an economic "calamity" if Congress fails to raise the nation's borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion in the coming weeks. She did not rule out President Joe Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.

Her comments added even more urgency to a high-stakes meeting Tuesday between Biden and congressional leaders from both parties.

Democrats and Republicans are at loggerheads over whether the debt limit should even be the subject of negotiation. GOP lawmakers, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, are demanding spending cuts in return for raising the borrowing limit, while Biden has said the threat of default shouldn't be used as leverage in budget talks.

Yellen, interviewed on ABC's "This Week," painted a dire picture of what might happen if the borrowing limit is not increased before the Treasury Department runs out of what it calls "extraordinary measures" to operate under the current cap. That time, she said, is expected to come in early June, perhaps as soon as June 1.

"Whether it's defaulting on interest payments that are due on the debt or payments due for Social Security recipients or to Medicare providers, we would simply not have enough cash to meet all of our obligations," she said. "And it's widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would ensue."

An increase in the debt limit would not authorize new federal spending. It would only allow borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved.

Biden's White House meeting with McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will be the first substantive talks between Biden and McCarthy in months.

House Republicans on April 26 passed a bill that would raise the debt limit but impose significant federal spending cuts. But those cuts are unlikely to win the support of all Republicans in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and Biden has said he will only negotiate about government spending once Congress takes the risk of default off the table.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who left the Democratic Party in December, encouraged Biden and McCarthy to meet each other half way.

"There's not going to be just a simple clean debt limit — the votes don't exist for that," she told CBS's "Face the Nation." "So the sooner these two guys get in the room and listen to what the other one needs, the more likely they are to solve this challenge and protect the full faith and credit of the United States of America."

Yellen was asked on ABC whether Biden could bypass Congress by citing the Constitution's 14th Amendment that the "validity" of U.S. debt "shall not be questioned." Yellen did not answer definitively, but said it should not be considered a valid solution.

"We should not get to the point where we need to consider whether the president can go on issuing debt. This would be a constitutional crisis," she said.

"What to do if Congress fails to meet its responsibility? There are simply no good options," she added.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., agreed about the risks of invoking the 14th Amendment, He told ABC that the Constitution is "very clear that spending -- all those details around spending and money actually has to come through Congress."

He criticized Biden for not being willing to negotiate on spending cuts, arguing the debt limit exists to force a broader conversation on government outlays. "It's about not just debt that's incurred," the senator said. "But it's also raising the limit of what we can continue to be able to add on this."

The 14th Amendment question was studied by Obama administration lawyers during the 2011 debt limit showdown, which informed Biden's refusal to negotiate now with Republicans on raising the debt limit. At the time, Justice Department lawyers said they did not believe the president had the unilateral power to issue new debt.

Biden, in an interview with MSNBC on Friday, was asked about the 14th Amendment proposal, saying, "I've not gotten there yet."

Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and the committee's top Democrat, Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, told CNN's "State of the Union" that the debt limit debate posed a national security threat.

"The Russians and the Chinese would seek to exploit it," Himes said. "The United States has never really come close defaulting on its debt before. So it's hard for us to imagine what that might look like."

Turner argued that Biden would bear the brunt of the responsibility. "I think if the president fails to negotiate with Congress and has continued out-of-control spending that threatens our economy, that it is a national security threat," he said.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
May 5, 2023
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
May 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
May 2, 2023
Related Stories
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 8, 2023
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil
The move raised the Federal Reserve's key interest rate to the highest level in 16 years.
May 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
But economists and traders are more interested in what comes next.
May 2, 2023
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
Higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories during the quarter.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
The year-to-date total was up more than 20% compared to 2022.
April 24, 2023
A driver puts fuel in his vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., April 18, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Takes a Tumble at the Wholesale Level
Plunging energy prices pulled the producer price index down 0.5%.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1435658481
Economy
Metalformers Slightly More Pessimistic in April
Some 30% of companies now anticipate a decrease in economic activity in coming months.
April 19, 2023
A man looks at his mobile phone while shopping at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Cheaper Gas, Food Provide Some Inflation Relief
Prices in the economy’s vast service sector are keeping core inflation high — at least for now.
April 12, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
March 30, 2023
People shop at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Ticks Up in March
Consumer spending has remained strong despite continued increases in interest rates.
March 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Unwanted Ally in Inflation Fight: Credit Crunch
The collapse of two major banks could lead to more restrictive lending standards.
March 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate Despite Bank Turmoil
But the central bank signaled that it could be nearing the end of its aggressive streak of rate hikes.
March 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Tough Challenge: Confront Inflation and Bank Jitters
Recent banking troubles have intensified fears that the economy could tumble into recession.
March 21, 2023
A woman leaves a branch of Signature Bank in New York, March 13, 2023.
Economy
Worst Bank Turmoil in 15 Years Poses Challenge for Fed
What’s a central banker to do?
March 20, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee, March 16, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Declares Banking System Sound
Her comments came amid a new round of rescue efforts.
March 17, 2023