Fed Raises Key Rate but Hints it May Pause Amid Bank Turmoil

The move raised the Federal Reserve's key interest rate to the highest level in 16 years.

Christopher Rugaber
May 3, 2023
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, May 1, 2023.
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signaled that it may now pause the streak of 10 rate hikes that have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.

In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed said that while the banking system is "sound and resilient," the upheaval in the financial system could slow borrowing, spending and growth. It reiterated that the impact of pullback in bank lending "remains uncertain."

The Fed's rate increases over the past 14 months have more than doubled mortgage rates, elevated the costs of auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans and heightened the risk of a recession. Home sales have plunged as a result. The Fed's latest move, which raised its benchmark rate to roughly 5.1%, could further increase borrowing costs.

Yet the Fed's efforts have only partly succeeded in taming the worst inflation bout in four decades, and the surge in rates has contributed to the collapse of three large banks and turmoil in the banking industry. All three failed banks had bought long-term bonds that paid low rates and then rapidly lost value as the Fed sent rates higher.

The banking upheaval might have played a role in the Fed's decision Wednesday to consider a pause. Chair Jerome Powell had said in March that a cutback in lending by banks, to shore up their finances, could act as the equivalent of a quarter-point rate hike in slowing the economy.

Fed economists have estimated that tighter credit resulting from the bank failures will contribute to a "mild recession" later this year, thereby raising the pressure on the central bank to suspend its rate hikes.

The Fed is now also grappling with the threat of a prolonged standoff around the nation's borrowing limit, which caps how much debt the government can issue. Congressional Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts as the price of agreeing to lift the nation's borrowing cap.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Poised to raise interest rates Wednesday for a 10th time, Federal Reserve officials are facing two competing economic trends that could make their future rate decisions more difficult and treacherous.

On the one hand, turmoil in the banking sector and political battles over the government's borrowing limit could weaken the economy if banks restrict lending and financial markets tumble on fears of a default on the nation's debt. Such anxieties would argue against further rate hikes, at least for now.

On the other hand, inflation, while slowing, is persisting at a level far above the central bank's 2% target rate, raising concerns that the Fed might have to further tighten credit to slow price increases. Additional rate hikes would follow — a trend that would lead to ever-higher borrowing rates and heighten the risk of a recession.

The wide range of potential outcomes could provoke divisions among Fed officials, even as they're expected on Wednesday to raise their benchmark rate to 5.1%, the highest level in 16 years. The big question is whether the Fed will also signal Wednesday that it's now inclined to pause its rate increases — barring any re-acceleration of inflation — and keep its key rate unchanged for the rest of 2023 as it assesses its progress in cooling inflation.

"There clearly is some division (among Fed officials), which is reasonable, given that we don't know where we are, and we've got these things going in the wrong direction," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KMPG.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, last month cited the banking turmoil and the likelihood that many banks will tighten credit for consumers and businesses as a reason to potentially forgo a rate hike this week.

"I think we need to be cautious," Goolsbee said. "We should gather further data and be careful about raising rates too aggressively."

Likewise, Patrick Harker, president of the Philadelphia Fed, warned against overdoing rate hikes and possibly derailing the economy.

Other regional Fed bank presidents, including James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed and Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed, have said they would prefer that the central bank remain steadfast and lift its key rate to at least 5.4%, which would require additional rate hikes after this week.

That divergence reflects the fraught path confronting the Fed. When inflation was spiking to a peak of 9.1% last June, the Fed was mostly united in its support for fast and aggressive rate increases. Now that its key rate is at a level that should restrict growth and inflation has slowed to 5% as of March, unanimity could be harder to maintain.

The Fed is meeting this week against an increasingly cloudy economic backdrop. Turmoil has re-erupted in the nation's banking sector after regulators seized and sold off First Republic Bank over the weekend. It was the second-largest U.S. bank failure ever and the third major banking collapse in the past six weeks. Investor anxieties about whether other regional banks may suffer from problems similar to First Republic's sent stocks sharply lower Tuesday.

Wall Street traders were also unnerved by Monday's announcement from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the nation could default on its debt as soon as June 1 unless Congress agrees to lift the debt limit before then. The debt limit caps how much the government can borrow, and Republicans in Congress are demanding steep spending cuts as the price of agreeing to lift the borrowing cap.

Both developments could weigh on an already slowing economy. The Fed wants the economy to cool somewhat, because less borrowing and spending should also help rein in inflation. But particularly if political battles around the debt ceiling worsen, the economy could fall into a deep enough recession that the Fed might be forced to cut interest rates sometime this year — even if inflation isn't fully in check.

Goldman Sachs estimates that a widespread pullback in bank lending could cut U.S. growth by 0.4 percentage point this year. That could be enough to cause a recession. In December, the Fed projected growth of just 0.5% in 2023.

The Fed's likely rate hike Wednesday comes as other major central banks are also tightening credit. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to announce another interest rate increase Thursday, after inflation figures released Tuesday showed that price increases ticked up last month.

Consumer prices rose 7% in the 20 countries that use the euro currency in April from a year earlier, up from a 6.9% year-over-year increase in March.

In the United States, although overall inflation has tumbled as the cost of gas and many goods has eased, "core" inflation — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — has remained chronically high. According to the Fed's preferred measure, core prices rose 4.6% in March from a year earlier, the same as in December.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
May 2, 2023
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
April 28, 2023
I Stock 510153022
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
April 24, 2023
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell after speaking at a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Again Set to Raise Rates
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
I Stock 510153022
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
A driver puts fuel in his vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., April 18, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Takes a Tumble at the Wholesale Level
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 28, 2023
A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Scranton, Pa., April 13, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Economy Grew at Weak 1.1% Rate in Sign of Slowdown
Higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories during the quarter.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 510153022
Economy
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Worth Nearly $170M in February
The year-to-date total was up more than 20% compared to 2022.
April 24, 2023
A driver puts fuel in his vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., April 18, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Takes a Tumble at the Wholesale Level
Plunging energy prices pulled the producer price index down 0.5%.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1435658481
Economy
Metalformers Slightly More Pessimistic in April
Some 30% of companies now anticipate a decrease in economic activity in coming months.
April 19, 2023
A man looks at his mobile phone while shopping at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Cheaper Gas, Food Provide Some Inflation Relief
Prices in the economy’s vast service sector are keeping core inflation high — at least for now.
April 12, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
Economy
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
March 30, 2023
People shop at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 19, 2023.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Ticks Up in March
Consumer spending has remained strong despite continued increases in interest rates.
March 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Unwanted Ally in Inflation Fight: Credit Crunch
The collapse of two major banks could lead to more restrictive lending standards.
March 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, March 22, 2023.
Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate Despite Bank Turmoil
But the central bank signaled that it could be nearing the end of its aggressive streak of rate hikes.
March 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economy
Fed's Tough Challenge: Confront Inflation and Bank Jitters
Recent banking troubles have intensified fears that the economy could tumble into recession.
March 21, 2023
A woman leaves a branch of Signature Bank in New York, March 13, 2023.
Economy
Worst Bank Turmoil in 15 Years Poses Challenge for Fed
What’s a central banker to do?
March 20, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee, March 16, 2023.
Economy
Treasury Secretary Declares Banking System Sound
Her comments came amid a new round of rescue efforts.
March 17, 2023
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economy
Inflation Eases but Stays High
The numbers pose a challenge for the Federal Reserve.
March 14, 2023
Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, confers with Jason Long, an attorney on the Legislature's bill drafting staff, before a committee meeting at the Statehouse in Topeka, March 7, 2023.
Economy
Business Backlash Pushes GOP to Weaken Anti-ESG Proposals
Bankers groups and state chambers of commerce condemned the measures as anti-free market.
March 13, 2023