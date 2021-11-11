Data: Construction Backlog Rebounds in October as Contractor Confidence Slides

Associated Builders and Contractors' Construction Backlog Indicator showed that while demand remains strong, growth expectations have declined.

Nov 11th, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors
I Stock 1267040085
iStock

WASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors reported Nov. 9 that its Construction Backlog Indicator rose to 8.1 months in October, according to an ABC member survey conducted from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2. The reading is up 0.5 months from September 2021 and 0.4 months from October 2020.


However, ABC’s Construction Confidence Index readings for sales and profit margins declined in October, while the index for staffing rose slightly. The sales and staffing readings are still above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations of growth over the next six months. The index for profit margins fell below that threshold, pointing to expectations of decline.


“After declining for two months, nonresidential construction backlog bounced back in October,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “But some of the renewed momentum appears to be at the expense of profit margins. ABC’s Construction Confidence Index indicates that the average contractor expects profit margins to dip over the next six months. The implication is that contractors are finding it difficult to pass along all the cost increases caused by higher materials prices.”

“The good news is that demand for construction services remains elevated despite weaker economic growth and a stalled federal infrastructure package,” said Basu. “With interest rates low and liquidity high, many investors are seeking positive rates of return through investment in real estate and new construction. Partially as a result, contractors continue to expect sales and employment to grow in the near term. It may be that many project owners have adjusted expectations about construction costs and are ready to move forward despite them. If that stays true, backlog should continue to rise from current levels.”


Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.    

More in Economy
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
Sponsored
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
For American companies of all sizes, exporting to international buyers makes more sense now than ever before. The new, "Basic Guide to Exporting" addresses virtually every issue an exporter might face.
Oct 28th, 2021
I Stock 954770758 1 5fd786c87aaf2
September Machine Tooling Orders Up 60% from 2020, 9% from August
The engine, turbine and power generation sectors had the largest share of orders this year and their highest monthly value in a decade.
Nov 8th, 2021
A worker of a private delivery company, wearing a face mask, sorts out parcels at its distribution center in Beijing on Nov. 7, 2021.
China's Strong Exports Hold as Trade Surplus Tops $80B
Exports and imports are much higher than a year ago, but there is widespread concern that economic headwinds are slowing growth.
Nov 8th, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, joined from left by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., walks to update reporters after day of delays in the vote to advance President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Roads, Transit, Internet: What's in the Infrastructure Bill
The new law promises to reach almost every corner of the country
Nov 8th, 2021
Fasteners Adfgasfdn
Fastener Distributor Index Improves in October Despite Supply Chain Disruption
Commentary remained focused on very elevated freight costs, shipping congestion and raw material/semiconductor chip shortages, though demand is still strong.
Nov 8th, 2021
I Stock 1058859950 (1)
US Manufacturing Labor Productivity Slid 1.0% in Q3
The decline came despite a 5.7% increase in output and a 6.7% increase in hours worked.
Nov 4th, 2021
Activists protest against Japan's support of the coal industry near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.
Countries Pledge to Phase Out Coal
Many major economies, including the U.S., China and Japan, have set no formal dates for ending its use.
Nov 4th, 2021
Asd
Construction Equipment Economic Outlook: Stability On the Horizon
Over the next couple of years, federal proposals carry a lot of potential for the construction industry.
Nov 2nd, 2021
I Stock 981339754 (1)
September Construction Spending up 8% Year-Over-Year
The month trailed August slightly.
Nov 1st, 2021
In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell says the tangled supply chains and shortages that have bedeviled the U.S. economy since this summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year.
Fed to Start Reining in Economic Aid as Inflation Risk Rises
Inflation is at its highest point in 30 years.
Nov 1st, 2021
Aerial view of the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports.
October Manufacturing PMI Slips Amid Supply Chain Havoc
The Institute for Supply Management's latest Purchasing Manager's Index fell 0.3 points from September.
Nov 1st, 2021
In this Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, a hiring sign is placed at a booth for Jameson's Irish Pub during a job fair in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California's historic hiring slowed down in September as the state added 47,400 new jobs. California has been averaging more than 100,000 new jobs each month since February. New data released Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows California is now tied with Nevada for the highest unemployment rate in the country at 7.5%.
Wages Jump by Most in At Least 20 Years
The figures demonstrate that workers are gaining greater leverage in the job market.
Oct 29th, 2021